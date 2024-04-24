The Best Recliners for Sleeping and Lying Flat
Looking for an all-purpose recliner for napping, watching TV or recovering post-surgery? As you may already know, this is not an easy purchase. The best recliners for sleeping are an investment, and affordable models may be more trouble than they’re worth. Finding the perfect product — ie. a chair that smoothly lifts and reclines, has comfortable cushioning, withstands the test of time and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg — may seem impossible. However, we have found several recliners that we believe are worth the cost.
For Us, a good recliner needs soft cushioning and smooth, non-irritating fabric, leather or faux leather. If it’s a power lift, it should also have a smooth recline and lift assist, and a manual recliner without lift assist should still have a good range of motion. Bonus features like heat, massage, an adjustable headrest and multiple color options to match your existing furniture also help determine the value of a chair. Free or low-cost shipping is always a plus, and a good warranty will give you confidence in your purchase. Learn more about how we selected our recommendations of the best recliners for sleeping below.
The 13 Best Recliners for Sleeping
Easiest Self Assembly: Merous Dual Motor Lay Flat Lift Chairs Recliners for Elderly with Massage and Heat
Best Heating Pad and Massage Features: La-Z-Boy Astor Platinum Power Lift Recliner w/ Massage & Heat
Best Manual Recliner: Signature Design by Ashley Ludden Ultra Plush Manual Rocker Recliner with Tufted Back
Best Swivel Recliner: JAYDEN CREATION Chiang Contemporary Wingback Faux Leather Manual Swivel Recliner
Finding the Best Recliners for Sleeping
A sleep recliner is multipurpose; it can make your living room feel cozy and complete, and if you have mobility issues from a surgery or a condition, it can improve your quality of life. We made sure to consider all motivations for purchasing a recliner when making our recommendations.
We also paid close attention to the size of each recliner we selected, keeping a potential buyer’s living space, body weight and height in mind. Upholstery and inner materials are also important, as they can add to or retract from a chair’s longevity. Below, we dive into further details on the factors we considered before selecting the best recliners for sleeping.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Recliners for Sleeping
Size and Space
The size of a recliner can make or break a purchase, because it has to be able to fit in a designated spot in your home. We made sure to include the overall dimensions of each of our recommendations, and we also considered the dimensions of each product fully reclined.
Before purchasing a recliner, make sure you measure the space in your home where you want to place the chair. Note that recliners for sleeping unfortunately can’t be placed flush against a wall.
Comfort
Decent padding and support in the right zones of your back and legs can help you feel fully relaxed in a recliner, making it easier to sleep. Note that some chairs have firmer padding than others depending on preference. Other factors that can improve a recliner’s comfort include lumbar support, an adjustable headrest, and heat and massage features in the back and legs.
Adjustability
The recliner you purchase should have a good range of motion to keep you comfortable while you sleep. Ideally, it can fully extend to 180 degrees, and extension beyond 180 degrees to elevate the legs above the heart, if needed, is a bonus. A lift assist should also rise at least 45 degrees to help you get out of the chair.
If you are opting for a manual recliner, multiple reclining levels are ideal. It also shouldn’t be too difficult to lift a lever to move the chair into a reclined position or push it back down.
Bonus Features
Heat and massage settings are excellent bonus features that can add to your comfort and relaxation, but they shouldn’t be the first factors you look for before making a purchase. If you prefer a recliner that has heat and massage elements, make sure it has multiple massaging and heating points in the back and legs. Different massage settings (rather than just varying intensities) are ideal as well.
Medical-Grade
Do you qualify for a medical-grade recliner? If so, we made sure to include a few options for you in our recommendations. We found several chairs that are designated FDA Class II Medical Devices, all of which have excellent ranges of motion and durability.
Price
It’s important to recognize that a recliner for sleeping is an investment. Generally, you can expect to pay anywhere between $300 and $6,000 for a new electric recliner, and between $300 and $1,000 for a manual recliner.
What Are the Different Types of Recliners for Sleeping?
Manual
A manual recliner is a reclining chair that doesn’t need electricity to function. Instead, it has a lever on the side of the chair that you can pull to release the back and lift the footrest into a reclined position. To return a manual recliner to its original position, you may need to either push the lever back down, press your legs into the footrest or both.
Power Recliner
A power recliner is an electrically-powered chair that can gradually recline with the push of a button. Most power recliners can be stopped at any point during the recline so you can find the perfect position, though some only have two or three set positions. Power recliners don’t have a lift assist function.
Recline and Lift Assist
A power recliner with a lift assist is an electrically-powered chair that not only reclines, but also raises 45 degrees or more to help a person get up out of the chair. Recliners with lift assist are incredibly helpful for people with limited mobility.
Best Overall: Latitude Run Large Power Lift Recliner Chair with Massage and Heat for Elderly
Pros
- Free shipping
- Massage and heat settings
- Simple assembly
Cons
- Does not reach 180-degree recline
- May be too large for petites
- Puffed headrest isn’t adjustable
What we like about the Latitude Run Large Power Lift Recliner: This chair is smooth when it reclines and lifts, and the faux leather is comfortable. It also has eight different vibration levels in different zones for a massage, and it has several heat settings. We also appreciate that self assembly is relatively simple and that the product comes with free shipping.
The downsides: This recliner does not reach a 180-degree recline; it goes as far as 150 degrees. In addition, it may be too large for petite people who need a lift assist, and the puffed headrest may place the head at an incorrect angle.
Key Features
Materials: faux leather exterior, foam, polyester, metal
Dimensions: 42'' H x 32'' W x 28'' D
Weight Capacity: 300 lbs
Adjustability Features: recline, lift assist
Warranty: 1 year limited product warranty
Best Budget: Latitude Run Faux Leather Power Lift Recliner Chair with Massage and Heating Functions
Pros
- Free shipping
- Thick padding
- Heat in lumbar back
Cons
- Faux leather isn’t very comfortable
- A few customers experienced cracks in faux leather quickly
- Not ideal for tall people
Budget recliners often have a lot of downsides, but we think the Latitude Run Power Lift Recliner gives you great bang for your buck. It has thick padding for comfort, five massage modes, heat in the lumbar back area and a smooth recline and lift assist. It also comes with free shipping, and assembly should take between 20 to 30 minutes.
However, the faux leather could be more comfortable, and adding your own upholstery may help. A few customers also found that the faux leather wore down in less than a year. While this chair works well for petite people, it may not work as well for those over 5’9”.
Key Features
Materials: faux leather exterior, foam, metal, solid wood
Dimensions: 23.5'' H x 22.5'' W x 27'' D
Weight Capacity: 300 lbs
Adjustability Features: recline
Warranty: 1 year commercial and product warranty
Best Splurge: Pride Mobility VivaLift! Ultra – PLR4955
Pros
- 3 sizes
- Reclines further than 180 degrees
- 3 massage settings and heating pads
Cons
- Additional fees for larger chair sizes
- Certain materials used in chair unknown
- Assembly may be difficult
If you’re looking for a recliner that never needs replacement, try the Pride Mobility VivaLift Ultra (PLR4955). It comes in three sizes — small, medium and large — and has a 400-pound weight capacity. The recliner not only lies completely flat, but also goes even further than 180 degrees to help lift the legs over the heart and reverse blood flow. It also has heating pads and three massage settings. Note that this chair qualifies as a medical-grade assist chair, and you may be able to get a prescription for it from your physician depending on your health conditions.
The downsides: You must pay an additional fee for the medium or large chair size. In addition, Pride Mobility is not forthcoming about the materials used in the chair, though we know that the exterior is faux leather and the base is metal. Curbside shipping in the U.S. is free, but assembly may be difficult because of the chair’s weight (158 pounds and up). Technician assembly is available for an additional fee.
Key Features
Materials: faux leather, metal
Dimensions: 41'' H x 37'' W x 25'' D (small) 43'' H x 39'' W x 28'' D (medium) 47'' H x 39'' W x 30'' D (large)
Weight Capacity: 400 lbs for all sizes
Adjustability Features: recline, power headrest, power backrest, lift assist
Warranty: 7 year pro-rated
Easiest Self Assembly: Merous Dual Motor Lay Flat Lift Chairs Recliners for Elderly with Massage and Heat
Pros
- 180-degree recline
- Massage and heating
- Soft padding
Cons
- Only a 30-day warranty
- $99 delivery fee
- Filling and frame material unknown
If you need to assemble your new recliner on your own and don’t want to deal with a big manual, consider the Merous Dual Motor Recliner. It can reach a full recline of 180 degrees, and it has a 45-degree lift assist. The chair also has three different massage intensities in five areas, including back, lumbar and thigh, and has heating in the lumbar area. Plus, the padding is soft and comfortable.
However, Merous does not offer a true warranty — instead, Amazon offers 30-day replacements or refunds. Amazon also charges a $99 delivery fee, even if you have a Prime membership. We wish Merous disclosed the chair’s filling and frame materials as well.
Key Features
Materials: leather exterior, steel base
Dimensions: 40.9" H x 40.5" W x 40.5" D
Weight Capacity: 350 lbs
Adjustability Features: recline, lift assist
Warranty: 30-day replacement or refund
Best for Post Surgery: Edward Creation Bulkyriser 2.0 Lay Flat Lift Chair
Pros
- Simple setup
- 180-degree recline and 45-degree lift assist
- Free shipping
Cons
- Fill and frame materials unknown
- Cushioning is a little hard
If you are recovering from surgery, having a chair that reclines and lifts to a 45-degree angle can help make your recovery much easier and less stressful. The Edward Creation Bulkyriser 2.0 is a great recliner during post-surgery because its lifting and lowering mechanism is smooth and sturdy. It also has a wide seat and a 180-degree recline, making it perfect for sleeping. Plus, it has massage and heating functions, and shipping is free.
On the other hand, we wish Edward Creation were more forthcoming with the chair’s fill and frame materials. The cushioning could also be softer.
Key Features
Materials: faux leather exterior, metal base
Dimensions: 45.28" H x 39.76" W x 38.98" D
Weight Capacity: 500 lbs
Adjustability Features: recline, lift assist
Warranty: 2 year
Best Powerlift: Pride Mobility Essential Collection Power Lift Recliner by Pride LC-250-Cloud 9
Pros
- Smooth adjustability
- 5 color options
- Back-up battery included in case of power outages
Cons
- Not ideal if you are over 5’9”
- Expensive
- Shipping may not be free
If you need a recliner with a lift assist that you can trust, we recommend Pride Mobility’s Power Lift Recliner LC-250-Cloud 9. This FDA Class II Medical Device is designed for people with mobility impairments, so its adjustability features are smooth and sturdy. Not only does the chair lift 45 degrees, but it also fully reclines, and you can stop the motion at any point where you are comfortable.
The downsides: This chair may feel a little cramped if you are above 5’9”. It’s also one of our more expensive recommendations, and shipping may not be free depending on the retailer.
Key Features
Materials: fabric exterior, foam, metal
Dimensions: 42" H x 34" W x 27" D
Weight Capacity: 375 lbs
Adjustability Features: recline, lift assist
Warranty: 2-year limited
Best Affordable Powerlift: Best Choice Products Electric Power Lift Chair
Pros
- Heat and massage settings
- Affordable
- Easy to assemble
Cons
- Massage points could be stronger
- Could use more padding
- No true warranty; 60-day returns
Hoping to find an electric recliner that won’t break the bank? If so, try the Electric Power Lift Chair by Best Choice Products. It has both recline and lift-assist functions, as well as six massage points and two heat points. We also appreciate that this chair is easy to assemble.
However, the massage points could be stronger, and the chair doesn’t recline to a full 180 degrees. We also think it could use more comfortable padding, especially in the seat and footrest. Note that this recliner does not come with a warranty, though you can return it within 60 days of receipt.
Key Features
Materials: faux leather exterior, plywood (engineered wood)
Dimensions: 41” H x 34.6” W x 30.7” D
Weight Capacity: 330 lbs
Adjustability Features: recline, lift assist
Warranty: 60 days
Best Heating Pad and Massage Features: La-Z-Boy Astor Platinum Power Lift Recliner w/ Massage & Heat
Pros
- 6 massage points and 3 massage modes
- Heat in back and seat
- Battery backup incase of power outage
Cons
- Not ideal for petite people
- Cushioning could be softer
For a truly relaxing experience in a recliner, we recommend the La-Z-Boy Astor Platinum Power Lift Recliner. It has low and high heat in the back and seat, and six massage points (four in the back and two in the seat). In addition to having low, medium and high massage speeds, you can also change the mode between pulse, wave and constant. We appreciate that this chair includes a battery backup in case of a power outage.
Bear in mind this chair is ideal for people who are 6’3” and up, so it may feel too large for those who are petite. We also think the cushioning could be a little softer.
Key Features
Materials: fabric exterior, metal, foam
Dimensions: 45.5” H x 35” W x 39” D
Weight Capacity:
Adjustability Features: recline, lift assist
Warranty: limited lifetime warranty
Best High Weight Capacity: Pride Mobility Heritage Recliner – LC-358 XXL
Pros
- 600-lb weight capacity
- Smooth adjustability
- Integrated battery backup
Cons
- Expensive
- Setup may be difficult
- Doesn’t reach 180-degree recline
Most recliners have a weight capacity of 400 pounds or less, but the Pride Mobility Heritage LC-358 XXL Recliner exceeds this standard. Its maximum weight is 600 pounds, and its power adjustability features are smooth and durable. We also like that the fabric is fire retardant, and that the chair includes an integrated battery backup in case of power failure. Plus, the recliner has a seven-year prorated warranty.
However, Pride Mobility’s recliners are expensive, and setup may be difficult. We also wish the chair reached a full 180-degree recline.
Key Features
Materials: fabric exterior, wood, foam, metal
Dimensions: 47” H x 43” W x 30” D
Weight Capacity: 600 lbs
Adjustability Features: recline, lift assist
Warranty: 7 year prorated
Best for Petite Sleepers: Golden MaxiComfort PR535-PSA Lift Recliner, Size Petite/Small
Pros
- Designed for petite persons
- Recline beyond 180 degrees
- Change headrest angle
Cons
- Expensive
- Must pay upgrade for heat and massage functions
Struggling to find a recliner that truly fits a petite person? Try the Golden MaxiComfort Lift Recliner, PR535 in petite/small. It has smooth recline and lift assist functions and the cushioning is comfortable. We also like that you can change the angle of the headerst and recline the chair slightly beyond 180 degrees to elevate your feet above your heart, if needed.
Note that this chair is expensive, and heat and massage functions are not included unless you pay an upgraded price.
Key Features
Materials: fabric exterior, metal
Dimensions: 40” H x 32” W x 23” D Weight Capacity: 375 lbs
Adjustability Features: recline, lift assist
Warranty: lifetime on chair frame, lift frame, recline mechanism. 3 years on electrical parts (prorated years 4 through 7), 3 years on mechanical labor, 1 year on electrical labor
Best Manual Recliner: Signature Design by Ashley Ludden Ultra Plush Manual Rocker Recliner with Tufted Back
Pros
- Durable
- Comfortable
- Soothing rocking motion
Cons
- Recline lever may be hard to reach
- May be hard to push recliner back into seated position
- Slow delivery
If you don’t need a lift assist, a manual recliner is a durable, affordable option. We like the Ashley Ludden Ultra Plush Manual Rocker Recliner because it’s not only durable and affordable, but quite comfortable and plush as well. Though it only has one recline position, it also has a soothing, gentle rocking function.
However, the recline lever is far down on the side of the chair and may be difficult to reach depending on your height and mobility level. It can also be difficult to push the recline lever back down depending on your weight. Note that delivery is slow (it could be four weeks or more) when purchasing from Amazon, and exchanges and returns are just as slow.
Key Features
Materials: polyester exterior, foam, metal, wood, medium-density fiberboard
Dimensions: 43” H x 40” W x 43” D
Weight Capacity: no weight limit unless specified in manual
Adjustability Features: recline
Warranty: 1 year limited warranty, 5 year limited on recliner mechanism
Best Swivel Recliner: JAYDEN CREATION Chiang Contemporary Wingback Faux Leather Manual Swivel Recliner
Pros
- Smooth swivel mechanism
- Solid wood frame
- 11 colors
Cons
- Warranty is only 30 days
- Does not reach full 180-degree recline
- Small gap between back and seat cushion may cause pinching
Available only at Home Depot, the Jayden Creation Chiang Contemporary Wingback Recliner stands out for its ability to swivel as well as recline. We also appreciate that the frame is made of solid wood (many companies use particle board or fiberboard instead), and that the faux leather is durable and comes in 11 colors.
Note that this chair does not reach a full 180-degree recline, and the swivel feature may make the chair feel wobbly in the fully reclined position. There is also a small gap between the left and right sides of the back and the seat cushion, which the manufacturer warns may cause pinching if children use the chair.
Key Features
Materials: faux leather exterior, wood, metal
Dimensions: 40” H x 30.5” W x 36.5” D
Weight Capacity: 250 lbs
Adjustability Features: recline, swivel
Warranty: 30 days limited
Best on Amazon: Signature Design by Ashley Ernestine Upholstered Power Lift
Pros
- Soft, comfortable cushioning
- Simple assembly
- Smooth adjustability
Cons
- Not ideal for petite people
- Footrest could be higher
- Warranty may not apply if purchased from Amazon
What we like about the Ashley Ernestine Upholstered Power Lift: It has soft, comfortable cushioning and a wide seat for extra room during naps. Assembly is also relatively simple, and the dual motor makes for smooth adjustability.
While this chair is a great height for tall people, it might not be ideal for petite users. Some buyers also wish the footrest reached a higher elevation. Note that the warranty for this chair may not apply if you purchase it from Amazon.
Key Features
Materials: polyester fabric exterior, metal
Dimensions: 43” H x 38” W x 38” D
Weight Capacity: 300 lbs
Adjustability Features: recline, lift assist
Warranty: 1 year
People Also Ask
-
Q: What type of recliner is best for sleeping?
A:We recommend the Latitude Run Large Power Lift Recliner Chair with Massage and Heat for Elderly for sleeping.
-
Q: Is it okay to sleep in a recliner every night?
A:Sleeping in a recliner is generally safe as long as you find it comfortable. However, sleeping in it every night for a long period — such as a month or longer — may cause contractures in the hips and knees depending on your sleep position and overall lifestyle. Be sure to talk with your physician before using a recliner as your main bed.
-
Q: Who makes the most comfortable recliner?
A:Pride Mobility makes extremely comfortable recliners, which are comfortable in part because they have so many adjustment options.
-
Q: How much do recliners for sleeping cost?
A:Recliners are an investment purchase, and they can cost anywhere between $300 and $6,000 when new.
