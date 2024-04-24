The Best Recliners for Sleeping and Lying Flat

We also paid close attention to the size of each recliner we selected, keeping a potential buyer’s living space, body weight and height in mind. Upholstery and inner materials are also important, as they can add to or retract from a chair’s longevity. Below, we dive into further details on the factors we considered before selecting the best recliners for sleeping.

A sleep recliner is multipurpose; it can make your living room feel cozy and complete , and if you have mobility issues from a surgery or a condition, it can improve your quality of life. We made sure to consider all motivations for purchasing a recliner when making our recommendations.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Recliners for Sleeping

Size and Space

The size of a recliner can make or break a purchase, because it has to be able to fit in a designated spot in your home. We made sure to include the overall dimensions of each of our recommendations, and we also considered the dimensions of each product fully reclined.

Before purchasing a recliner, make sure you measure the space in your home where you want to place the chair. Note that recliners for sleeping unfortunately can’t be placed flush against a wall.

Comfort

Decent padding and support in the right zones of your back and legs can help you feel fully relaxed in a recliner, making it easier to sleep. Note that some chairs have firmer padding than others depending on preference. Other factors that can improve a recliner’s comfort include lumbar support, an adjustable headrest, and heat and massage features in the back and legs.

Adjustability

The recliner you purchase should have a good range of motion to keep you comfortable while you sleep. Ideally, it can fully extend to 180 degrees, and extension beyond 180 degrees to elevate the legs above the heart, if needed, is a bonus. A lift assist should also rise at least 45 degrees to help you get out of the chair.

If you are opting for a manual recliner, multiple reclining levels are ideal. It also shouldn’t be too difficult to lift a lever to move the chair into a reclined position or push it back down.

Bonus Features

Heat and massage settings are excellent bonus features that can add to your comfort and relaxation, but they shouldn’t be the first factors you look for before making a purchase. If you prefer a recliner that has heat and massage elements, make sure it has multiple massaging and heating points in the back and legs. Different massage settings (rather than just varying intensities) are ideal as well.

Medical-Grade

Do you qualify for a medical-grade recliner? If so, we made sure to include a few options for you in our recommendations. We found several chairs that are designated FDA Class II Medical Devices, all of which have excellent ranges of motion and durability.

Price

It’s important to recognize that a recliner for sleeping is an investment. Generally, you can expect to pay anywhere between $300 and $6,000 for a new electric recliner, and between $300 and $1,000 for a manual recliner.