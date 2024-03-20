Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Spring is here, and if you’ve been procrastinating your deep clean, now is the time to kick it into gear! And of course, if you have been eyeing a new sofa or need fresh office furniture, you can find a great deal on all your needs thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale. This sale, which seems to be on par with the retailer’s Prime Day event, is another series of days when Amazon offers huge savings and deals on everything you need. So spring into action ASAP!

Related: The Amazon Big Spring Sale Is Here — Get the Details and the Best Deals Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change. Welcome to the very first Amazon Big Spring Sale! If you’ve been feeling antsy for Prime Day, this spring 2024 shopping event is here to fill that void — with tons and tons of amazing […]

Whether you’re looking for sturdy bed frames or efficient end tables, the Amazon Big Spring Sale has something to help revitalize your space. We rounded up 20 deals to shop during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, with pieces starting as low as $14 — read on to see our picks!

Tables

This FURINNO Oval End Table will add a polished feel to any room while storing all of your essentials — just $14!

Bed Frames

This DHP Janford Upholstered Platform Bed will elevate your bedroom aesthetic and it comes with a sturdy headboard — was $200, now just $119!

Office Needs

This Amazon Basics Padded Office Desk Chair with Armrests will help you upgrade your office space — was $95, now just $80!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Chairs and Sofas

Get this Amazon Brand – Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Leather Loveseat Sofa for 14% off right now — was $1296, now just $1,105!