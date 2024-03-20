Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Spring is here, and if you’ve been procrastinating your deep clean, now is the time to kick it into gear! And of course, if you have been eyeing a new sofa or need fresh office furniture, you can find a great deal on all your needs thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale. This sale, which seems to be on par with the retailer’s Prime Day event, is another series of days when Amazon offers huge savings and deals on everything you need. So spring into action ASAP!
Whether you’re looking for sturdy bed frames or efficient end tables, the Amazon Big Spring Sale has something to help revitalize your space. We rounded up 20 deals to shop during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, with pieces starting as low as $14 — read on to see our picks!
Tables
This FURINNO Oval End Table will add a polished feel to any room while storing all of your essentials — just $14!
- SIMPLIHOME Hunter 36 inch Small Lift Top Coffee Table — was $490, now just $263!
- Decor Therapy Simplify Wood Accent Storage Shelf End Table — was $67, now just $57!
- Ameriwood Home Carver Coffee Table — was $180, now just $97!
- Winsome Timber Occasional Table — was $200, now just $82!
Bed Frames
This DHP Janford Upholstered Platform Bed will elevate your bedroom aesthetic and it comes with a sturdy headboard — was $200, now just $119!
- ZINUS Tricia Wood Platform Bed Frame with Adjustable Headboard — was $400, now just $221!
- Novilla Metal Full Size Bed Frame with Headboard and Footboard — was $83, now just $71!
- Jennifer Taylor Home Marcella Upholstered Shelter Headboard Bed Set — was $776, now just $546!
- Novilla Full Size Bed Frame Platform with 4 Storage Drawers and Fabric Upholstered Headboard — was $240, now just $204!
Office Needs
This Amazon Basics Padded Office Desk Chair with Armrests will help you upgrade your office space — was $95, now just $80!
- Amazon Basics High-Back Executive Swivel Office Desk Chair with Ribbed Puresoft Upholstery — was $168, now just $122!
- Amazon Basics Classic Faux Leather Office Desk Guest Chair with Metal Frame — was $114, now just $83!
- ODK Office Small Computer Desk: Home Table with Fabric Drawers & Storage Shelves — was $160, now just $117!
- SUPERJARE 53 Inch L Shaped Desk with LED Lights & Power Outlets — was $190, now just $130!
Chairs and Sofas
Get this Amazon Brand – Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Leather Loveseat Sofa for 14% off right now — was $1296, now just $1,105!
- Amazon Basics Memory Foam Filled Bean Bag Chair with Microfiber Cover — was $152, now just $129!
- Amazon Basics Swivel Foam Lounge Chair – with Headrest — was $120, now just $96!
- Amazon Basics Solid Wood Saddle-Seat Kitchen Counter-Height Stool — was $86, now just $66!
- HOMCOM Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair — was $269, now just $241!