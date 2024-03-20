Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.
Welcome to the very first Amazon Big Spring Sale! If you’ve been feeling antsy for Prime Day, this spring 2024 shopping event is here to fill that void — with tons and tons of amazing deals!
What is the Big Spring Sale?
This sale is an enormous Amazon shopping event bursting at the seams with deals on seasonally-relevant items and more. This includes spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products, Amazon devices, beauty, etc.
What are the dates of the Big Spring Sale?
This five-day sale kicks off March 20 at 12:00 AM PT and lasts until March 25 at 12:00 AM PT.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop?
You don’t! This sale is open to everybody — though we highly recommend signing up for Prime for exclusive deals this week and in the future!
How can I make sure I’m nabbing all of the best deals?
You’re in the right place! If you Shop With Us, you’ll see we’ve been breaking down all of the hottest categories of this sale, featuring the best product deals. We’re also going to highlight a ton of essentials below to get you started!
The Best Deals in the Big Spring Sale
Best Fashion Deals
A new season means new clothing, stat! We’re wriggling out of our heavy coats and sweats and making the switch to spring-friendly fashion. Dresses, shorts, sandals, warm weather accessories — this sale has everything your closet needs for spring!
- Tanming Sweater Set — was $43, now $37
- Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress — was $25, now $19
- Ermonn Crochet Cardigan — was $44, now $28
- Grapent Denim Dress — was $45, now $38
- Fitory Flat Sandals — was $27, now 24
- Stelle Tennis Golf Skirt — was $23, now $20
- Doubgood Stackable Beaded Bracelets — was $10, now $8
- Yoshuyuki Crossbody Belt Bag — was $14, now $12
- Ubfen Hiking Sandal — was $47, now $40
Best Beauty Deals
From brighter makeup to lighter skincare, teeth whiteners and haircare essentials, we’re filling up our cart with new beauty buys right now. We’re looking fresh, rosy, youthful and naturally beautiful for spring!
- Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit — was $64, now $40
- Dae Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream — was $28, now $24
- Etude Dear Darling Water Tint Lip Stain, 3-Pack — was $15, now $12
- Cleverfy Shower Steamers — was $17, now $15
- Luxros Advanced Eyelash Growth Serum — was $46, now $28
- e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter — was $14, now $12
- Baby Foot Peel Mask — was $25, now $20
- Eucerin Q10 Anti Wrinkle Face Cream Bundle — was $24, now $19
- Guess 1981 Eau De Toilette Perfume Spray — was $29, now $21
Best Device and Tech Deals
This is an Amazon sale, after all, so you know there are going to be great deals on Amazon’s beloved devices. Other brands are marked down too! Doorbells, TVs, cameras — we’re showcasing the can’t-miss picks below!
- Amazon eero Mesh WiFi Router — was $70, now $45
- Insignia 50-Inch Smart Fire TV — was $300, now $210
- Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation — was $120, now $55
- Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera (4th Gen) — was $100, now $65
- Certified Refurbished Amazon Smart Thermostat — was $70, now $50
- Logitech MK540 Advanced Wireless Keyboard — was $50, now $45
- Lvetek 5-Outlet Surge Protector Wall Charger — was $20, now $9
- Lecran Digital Camera — was $50, now $40
- Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart Watch — was $70, now $55
Best Home Deals
Spring cleaning! This is the perfect time to pick up new cleaning and organizing products while also refreshing your furniture, bedding and more for the season. There are even deals on Dyson vacuums! Let’s go!
- See Spring XX-Large 12-Pack Shoe Storage Box — was $69, now $54
- Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — was $470, now $349
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase — was $10, now $8
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop — was $1,600, now $1,000
- Fab Totes 4-Pack Clothes Storage Bags — was $29, now $23
- JoyJolt JoyFul 24pc Borosilicate Glass Storage Containers — was $42, now $39
- Levoit Air Purifier — was $90, now $76
- Coolvie Queen Mattress in A Box — was $380, now $323
- Orange Factory Cross Legged Office Chair — was $90, now $70
- Sensarte 17-Piece Pots and Pans Set — was $100, now $80
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Big Spring Sale on your own here!