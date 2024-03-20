Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Welcome to the very first Amazon Big Spring Sale! If you’ve been feeling antsy for Prime Day, this spring 2024 shopping event is here to fill that void — with tons and tons of amazing deals!

What is the Big Spring Sale?

This sale is an enormous Amazon shopping event bursting at the seams with deals on seasonally-relevant items and more. This includes spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products, Amazon devices, beauty, etc.

What are the dates of the Big Spring Sale?

This five-day sale kicks off March 20 at 12:00 AM PT and lasts until March 25 at 12:00 AM PT.

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop?

You don’t! This sale is open to everybody — though we highly recommend signing up for Prime for exclusive deals this week and in the future!

How can I make sure I’m nabbing all of the best deals?

You’re in the right place! If you Shop With Us, you’ll see we’ve been breaking down all of the hottest categories of this sale, featuring the best product deals. We’re also going to highlight a ton of essentials below to get you started!

Related: 17 Loose-Fitting Dresses That Will Make You Appear Taller (and Richer) Let’s dress up! A perfect dress is the ultimate confidence boost — especially when it makes you look and feel both richer and taller. To be clear, grabbing a dress like this doesn’t have to mean shopping high-end, expensive picks. We can help you get this aesthetic for less! For Us, warm weather means staying cute […]

The Best Deals in the Big Spring Sale

Best Fashion Deals

A new season means new clothing, stat! We’re wriggling out of our heavy coats and sweats and making the switch to spring-friendly fashion. Dresses, shorts, sandals, warm weather accessories — this sale has everything your closet needs for spring!

Best Beauty Deals

From brighter makeup to lighter skincare, teeth whiteners and haircare essentials, we’re filling up our cart with new beauty buys right now. We’re looking fresh, rosy, youthful and naturally beautiful for spring!

Best Device and Tech Deals

This is an Amazon sale, after all, so you know there are going to be great deals on Amazon’s beloved devices. Other brands are marked down too! Doorbells, TVs, cameras — we’re showcasing the can’t-miss picks below!

Best Home Deals

Spring cleaning! This is the perfect time to pick up new cleaning and organizing products while also refreshing your furniture, bedding and more for the season. There are even deals on Dyson vacuums! Let’s go!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Big Spring Sale on your own here!