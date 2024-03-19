Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When we need more motivation to hit the gym, we hit the mall! Shopping for new activewear is always our strategy for exercise inspiration. But many of the most popular athletic apparel brands are way too expensive! We can’t justify spending over $100 on a new pair of leggings. If you want the luxury look at an affordable price, then we’ve got you covered!

We rounded up 21 affordable workout essentials from Amazon — high-quality athleisure at a low price. We prefer many of these stylish and supportive pieces over expensive alternatives! Don’t be surprised if people assume your outfit is from lululemon or Alo Yoga. Sweat, squat and stretch in these sporty styles from Amazon!

Two-Piece Sets

1. All Set! Want to lift your chest and shrink your waist? Then you need this Qinsen two-piece ribbed workout set! It sculpts your shape like magic — just $36!

2. Short Story: Get ready for warmer days ahead with the OQQ two-pieced ribbed shorts set — originally $30, now just $27!

3. Zip It!: If you prefer long sleeves when working out, you’ll love this form-fitting zip-up hoodie and leggings set — just $37!

4. Business in the Front, Party in the Back! Featuring a strappy sports bra and leggings, this two-piece set will make you look snatched — just $26!

5. Pretty in Pink! Take this twist-front sports bra and leggings set from a workout to a weekend pool party — just $38!

Leggings

6. Second Skin: CRZ Yoga naked feeling workout leggings — just $26! https://amzn.to/3TpM7Mo

7. Popular Pick! Sunzel no. 1 bestselling crossover yoga pants — just $29! https://amzn.to/491DHRd

8. In the Pocket: The Gym People high-waisted yoga pants with pockets — originally $30, now just $25! https://amzn.to/49YUJR3

9. Least Expensive Leggings: Keep it cozy in these soft and stretchy high-waisted leggings — just $12!

Jumpsuits

10. Jumping for Joy! Show off shoulders in this Aoxjox cross-strap open-back jumpsuit — originally $50, now just $44!

11. Baby Got Back! This open-back bodycon jumpsuit will hug your curves in all the right places — just $26!

12. Dare to Flare: This Qinsen flared scoop-neck jumpsuit is super flattering — just $37!

13. Suit Up: Don’t be a square! Shop this Sunzel square-neck jumpsuit — just $36!

Tops

14. Bestselling Sports Bra! A no. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this longline sports bra gives your boobs a boost! Available in 29 colors — originally $27, now just $23!

15. Full Tank: Made with a built-in sports bra, this workout tank top offers extra support — just $27!

16. To a Tee: This quick-dry T-shirt is breathable on a hot day — originally $26, now just $22!

16. Loosey Goosey! Don’t like tight athletic apparel? Try this loose workout crewneck tee — originally $23, now just $17!

Jackets

18. Run, Don’t Walk! This 90 Degrees by Reflex full-zip running track jacket is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s running jackets— just $40!

19. Half Off! This lightweight zip-up track jacket with thumb holes is on sale now for over 50% off — originally $50, now just $24!

20. All Good in the Hood: Stay warm and dry with this Yogalicious hooded workout jacket — just $36!

21. Sunny Side Up! Designed with UPF 50+, this lightweight athletic jacket features sun protection and pockets — just $29!