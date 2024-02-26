Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to working out, I find I need strong motivators to get me to the gym (or, in my case, cult-favorite group Orange Theory). Sculpting your abs is not for the faint of heart, and one way to make the medicine go down is by showing up in cute functional styles that have sweat-wicking properties and turn heads in the process. You can have it all, and I’ll share exactly where to look — as a bonus, each item has a price that won’t break the bank. Happy gym-ing!

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Are Equally Comfy and Chic Mothers are unsung heroines, balancing conference calls and carpool lanes like a boss. Just like moms juggle work life and home life, you can find fashion that is both comfy and chic. When your schedule is swamped with appointments and activities all day long, you need an outfit that can take you from casual to […]

1. Most Loved: High-waisted leggings are always flattering. They provide support and coverage while accentuating the waist.

2. Stylish: Choose a sports bra with unique straps or patterns to add flair to your workout outfit.

3. Functional: This tank top with breathable fabric and a built-in bra is not only chic but easy to throw in the gym bag.

4. Trendy: Once you’re feeling sculpted or simply wearing high-waisted leggings (your new BFF), toss this cropped hoodie over your look for an instant cool factor.

5. Deal Alert: Snag this sports bra and legging set for a fraction of the cost. Especially for only $33.99!

6. Flirty & Feminine: Whether you’re dominating the pickleball court or simply prefer skirts for your workouts, this miniskirt is designed with softness in mind and features built-in shorts for maximum comfort.

7. Hello, Shorty: For the bikers and runners in the house, these compression shorts hold your gummies or phone in a side pocket that glides with you.

8. Top It Off: Everyone needs a relaxed long-sleeve top that you can layer over your sports bra for the cool-down.

9. Stretch Out: Every yogi deserves a pair of loose-fitting pants with pockets. Get this three-pack for just $29.99 — it’s an unbeatable value!

10. So Sexy: Wear these faux-leather leggings working out or on the dance floor — either way, they’ll be a hit!

11. Sheer Temptation: If you love to run in the sun, add this long-sleeve crop top with built-in sun protection to your arsenal of workout tops.

12. Stars Align: Make a statement in these star-studded leggings for when you’re feeling foxy.

13. Accessorize a Bit: The belt bag isn’t going anywhere soon, as it’s so easy to run off to class or walk around the block with your keys, phone and wallet secured — hands-free.

14. V-Dreamy: This racerback tank offers a soft, cozy look while allowing for a full range of motion during workouts.

15. Ready, Set, Sprint: Get the top-selling sneaker in the realm of running shoes: Hoka’s Clifton 9. It offers exceptional stability and adds an extra spring to your step. Great for workouts and more!

16. Eye Candy: Try mesh leggings for a stylish workout. Plus, the mesh provides extra ventilation… it’s a win.

17. Prima Donna: Designed for dancewear, this ballet wrap top is great for layering or standing solo.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us