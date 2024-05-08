Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It may be controversial, but if you ask Us, the clothes you wear to bed are the most important outfit of the entire day. Prioritizing comfort while you’re getting beauty rest is a must. We’ve all worn ill-fitting pajamas that kept us tossing and turning all night. Then there are the ones that make us wake up with chill bumps or in a pile of sweat because we’re too hot or cold. Deep sigh!

Now that spring is transitioning into summer, the weather’s getting warmer, so it’s important to update our nightwear drawer with comfy and cute pajama dresses and nightgowns. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a list of chic and flattering pajamas to help you get the best sleep possible. From lightweight gowns to silky short sets, we’ve got you covered. Scroll ahead for our top picks.

Pajama Dresses & Nightgowns

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This flattering night shirt fits like a glove, you’ll want to snap an OOTN selfie! It comes with three button details for a sophisticated touch. The collar and white pipping through makes this dress look so much more expensive than it is!

2. Cat Nap: This sleep shirt is perfect for feline parents. It features an adorable cat outline to honor your beloved pet!

3. Beach Babe: You’ll have sweat dreams of your favorite beach, courtesy of this casual dress. Tropical flowers, beach umbrellas, and vacay-friendly flamingos are just a few of the cute accents featured on this comfy frock!

4. Double Straps: You’ll look like a walking bouquet in this stunning V-neck pajama dress. It features cute double straps and a dreamy floral print!

5. Luxe Dreams: There’s something luxurious about crawling between the sheets in silky fabric. This smooth nightgown is an absolute stunner!

Pajama Pants Sets

6. Spread Love: This two-piece pajama pants set provides an uplifting message. Along with colorful hearts placed throughout this set, it affirms that you “love yourself.” It’s a slogan we can’t help but support!

7. Runway Ready: Are you going to bed or walking down a runway? This silky two-piece is so trendy that it looks like a style you can wear outside!

8. Capri Cutie: This sleeveless and capri combo features a cute floral print top and comfy capri pants that stop mid-calf!

Pajama Shorts Sets

9. Sassy Cut-Out: There are so many things to love about this strappy two-piece short set. Silky fabric meets colorful floral print and a sassy back cut-out for one epic pajama set!

10. Tied Up: This stunning floral print set comes with a robe and an adjustable belt!

11. Chill Out: This set is perfect for shoppers who get a little cold during the night. It comes with a long-sleeve shirt and shorts made from a warm ribbed fabric that will keep you warm but prevent late-night sweats!

12. Sweet Bouquet: If you love flowers, you’ll want to add this combo to your cart ASAP! This silky set features a cute sunflower design!

13. Black-Out: Who says all black has to be boring? This two-piece set features a cami with a unique strappy detail that crosses on the back and a sassy lace trim!

14. Two-for-One: Nothing feels better than snagging an outfit you can wear in multiple ways. Thankfully this casual short set doubles as a loungewear ‘fit!

15. Pop of Color: Does it get any more colorful than tie-dye? This cozy set has a unique tie-dye design to ensure you have sweet dreams!