13 High-Waisted Plus Size Leggings That Will Prevent Bulging

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Leggings are a mainstay for many because of their versatility and comfortability. Whether you’re running the kids to their extracurriculars or vegging out on the couch during a lazy Saturday, leggings will help you do it all. Furthermore, for plus-size bodies, finding leggings that won’t bulge and will accentuate your body can be tedious. But that’s why you have Us to help!

Related: 15 Plus Size High-Waisted Pants That Will Make You Look Slimmer Pants are an easy and flexible clothing category that offers plenty of versatility. Whether you’re leading a board meeting or attending a wedding, the right pair of pants can polish off your ensemble with style and grace. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding high-waisted pants that accentuate your body nicely without costing a fortune can become tedious. But luckily […]

From capri silhouettes to full-length variations, there is a legging style that will elevate your workouts or lounging attire. We rounded up 13 plus-size high-waisted leggings that will prevent bulging — read on to see our picks!

1. Softness First: These high waist leggings are buttery soft and will become your new favorites — just $11!

2. Duality Queen: You could pair this tummy control leggings with a button-down or a flouncy T-shirt — just $33!

3. On The Go: For those who choose to workout in leggings, these leggings will make your routine much more comfy — just $18!

4. Active Mama: Lululemon is known for creating functional, stylish clothing and these contour fit high-rise leggings don’t stray from that reputation — just $98!

5. Everyday Essential: These Nike leggings have firm support to make sure your covered during a rigorous workout — just $120!

6. Tote It: If you need a pair of leggings with pockets, these high waist yoga pants are right up your alley — just $25!

Related: 19 Best Leggings for Women in Their 30s That Boost Your Confidence and Booty Thirty, flirty and thriving! If we learned one thing from 13 Going on 30, it’s that your 30s are a mix of growth and gratification. You’re still learning from your mistakes but you’re no longer paying your dues. Along with these life lessons come other growing pains of aging — laugh lines, varicose veins, saggy […]

7. Crop Me Out: We love these high waisted yoga capris because they’re versatile (and they have pockets) — just $23

8. Closet Staple: These high waist leggings have drop-in pockets and are very figure-flattering — just $99!

9. Kim Kardashian-Approved: Skims creates inclusive and chic basics, these high-waisted leggings won’t disappoint — just $66!

10. Seamless Versatility: These high-waisted leggings are seamless to prevent bulging — just $78!

11. Ankles, Please! If you like your leggings to stop right above your ankles, you’ll love these Nike leggings — just $100!

12. Tried and True: These leggings come with tummy control and are perfect for lounging around the hour or exercising— just $29!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Full Coverage: These leggings offer full coverage and come in 16 colors — just $14!