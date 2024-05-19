13 High-Waisted Plus Size Leggings That Will Prevent Bulging

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Leggings are a mainstay for many because of their versatility and comfortability. Whether you’re running the kids to their extracurriculars or vegging out on the couch during a lazy Saturday, leggings will help you do it all. Furthermore, for plus-size bodies, finding leggings that won’t bulge and will accentuate your body can be tedious. But that’s why you have Us to help!
From capri silhouettes to full-length variations, there is a legging style that will elevate your workouts or lounging attire. We rounded up 13 plus-size high-waisted leggings that will prevent bulging — read on to see our picks!
1. Softness First: These high waist leggings are buttery soft and will become your new favorites — just $11!
2. Duality Queen: You could pair this tummy control leggings with a button-down or a flouncy T-shirt — just $33!
3. On The Go: For those who choose to workout in leggings, these leggings will make your routine much more comfy — just $18!
4. Active Mama: Lululemon is known for creating functional, stylish clothing and these contour fit high-rise leggings don’t stray from that reputation — just $98!
5. Everyday Essential: These Nike leggings have firm support to make sure your covered during a rigorous workout — just $120!
6. Tote It: If you need a pair of leggings with pockets, these high waist yoga pants are right up your alley — just $25!
7. Crop Me Out: We love these high waisted yoga capris because they’re versatile (and they have pockets) — just $23
8. Closet Staple: These high waist leggings have drop-in pockets and are very figure-flattering — just $99!
9. Kim Kardashian-Approved: Skims creates inclusive and chic basics, these high-waisted leggings won’t disappoint — just $66!
10. Seamless Versatility: These high-waisted leggings are seamless to prevent bulging — just $78!
11. Ankles, Please! If you like your leggings to stop right above your ankles, you’ll love these Nike leggings — just $100!
12. Tried and True: These leggings come with tummy control and are perfect for lounging around the hour or exercising— just $29!
13. Full Coverage: These leggings offer full coverage and come in 16 colors — just $14!