17 Best Leggings for Women in Their 30s That Boost Your Confidence and Booty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Thirty, flirty and thriving! If we learned one thing from 13 Going on 30, it’s that your 30s are a mix of growth and gratification. You’re still learning from your mistakes but you’re no longer paying your dues. Along with these life lessons come other growing pains of aging — laugh lines, varicose veins, saggy skin. We wish we could embrace our evolving bodies, but change isn’t easy! Sometimes we wish we still had our 20-something physique so we could rock whatever skin-tight styles we wanted.

Scratch that! Leggings have no age limit. We tracked down 17 pairs that will boost your confidence, whether you’re in your 30s, 40s 50s or beyond! When done right, these everyday essentials sculpt our shape, elongate our legs and lift our booties. Bye-bye, cellulite! Hello, tummy control! All of these perky picks are cool yet age-appropriate. You’ll want to live in these leggings, trust Us!

1. With almost 50,000 reviews, these leggings are the no. 1 bestseller in women’s yoga leggings on Amazon! Complete with pockets, moisture-wicking fabric and four-way stretch, these high-waisted leggings are a dream — just $25!

2. Shoppers say these silky-smooth leggings are like the best lululemon styles all in one: “They have the soft brushed fabric of Aligns and the compression of Wunders. The tapered waist is very flattering” — just $28!

3. Thick fabric, a waistband that won’t roll down and tummy control? We just hit the jackpot with these top-rated leggings — just $25!

4. According to shoppers, these squat-proof yoga pants “are the best leggings ever. They fit you snug and contour your body. But they give you room to also grow as they are stretchy” — just $23!

5. Two pants for the price of one! These ribbed leggings provide a flattering fit with sculpted compression — just $35!

6. Buttery soft and light as air, these bestselling Align leggings from lululemon feel like a second skin — just $98!

7. Want the lululemon aesthetic at a more affordable price? Shoppers say these leggings look like the popular Align pants — just $28!

8. When it comes to flattering shapewear, no brand does it better than Spanx! And these fashion-forward faux leather leggings just so happen to be the site’s no. 1 bestseller — just $98!

9. The name says it all — these Booty Boost Leggings from Spanx will give your rear a serious lift! Made with sweat-wicking fabric, these performance leggings are perfect for a workout — just $98!

10. Out of all of the leggings I own, this Beyond Yoga pair may just be the coziest. The buttery soft fabric coats my lower half like a warm hug — just $97!

11. This pair of patent leather leggings from Spanx will make you feel like a million bucks! Dress these pants up for date night, and prepare to make jaws drop — just $128!

12. Featuring DRI-Fit technology, pockets and a wide waistband, these high-rise Nike leggings are sleek and supportive. We say: just do it – starting at just $110!

13. These Zella Live-In Leggings have racked up over 7,000 reviews for a reason! Stretchy and figure-sculpting, these moisture-wicking leggings are great for exercise or errands — just $59!

14. Are we surprised that UGG has come out with leggings that feel just as cozy as the brand’s signature shoes? One customer declared, “Beautiful leggings, thick, not see-through, shapes your waist very nicely” — just $78!

15. Model Kendall Jenner has been spotted in these flattering Alo Airbrush Leggings. Enough said — just $98!

16. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber opted for these Alosoft Lounge Leggings for the ultimate comfort — just $108!

17. With 16 colors to choose from, these Alo Airlift Leggings are another popular pick from the A-list activewear brand. This style sculpts and smooths for a second-skin fit — just $128!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!