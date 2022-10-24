11 of the Most Flattering Leggings on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, how we love our leggings. We’ll always and forever have a deep love and appreciation for the comfort they’ve brought into our lives. We wear them all the time, and we know they’ll be a staple in our wardrobe forever.

The only real issue with leggings is that because they are all fitted, they’re not always the most flattering. If you’re not wearing them under a super oversized sweatshirt, you want to make sure you have a high-rise, contouring waistband that will properly accentuate your figure. The 11 picks on Amazon below do just that. Shop now!

Amazon Essentials Active Sculpt Leggings

Amazon Essentials always has high-quality pieces for super affordable prices, and these leggings are no exception!

Get the Amazon Essentials Active Sculpt High-Rise Full-Length Legging for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Mooslover Seamless Butt-Lifting Leggings

Why stop at a cinched waist when you could also have a lifted, peach-like booty? These leggings are ready to help with both!

Get the Mooslover Seamless Butt-Lifting Leggings for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

If you’ve been scouting flattering leggings on Amazon for a while now, you’ve probably come across this famous, fan-favorite pair. So many colors to choose from!

Get the Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Core 10 by Reebok High-Rise Shiny Leggings

Now these leggings seriously shine. Like, literally! Don’t worry though — the shiny lycra and spandex fabric is still sweat-wicking!

Get the Core 10 by Reebok High-Rise Shiny Leggings (originally $58) for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Ododos Cross Waist Yoga Leggings

The cross waist look is gaining in popularity lately, and it’s easy to see why. It has a figure-loving effect, for sure!

Get the Ododos Cross Waist Yoga Leggings With Inner Pocket for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

American Apparel Cotton Jersey Leggings

These American Apparel leggings are one of our top picks because they’re super flattering thanks to their contoured, super-wide waistband, but they’re made of a stretchy cotton jersey fabric to keep things mega-comfy!

Get the American Apparel Cotton Spandex Jersey High-Waist Leggings for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

SweatyRocks Skinny Legging Work Pants

Leggings you can wear to work? Oh, yes! This pair even adds buttons in front to really elevate your look!

Get the SweatyRocks Skinny Legging High-Waist Work Pants for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Sunzel Workout Leggings

This is another pair of leggings with a wildly high number of five-star reviews. Could it be the buttery-soft feel? The squat-proof fabric? The four-way stretch? We could go on!

Get the Sunzel Squat-Proof High-Waisted Workout Leggings (originally $35) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Seven7 Ultra High Rise Sculpting Leggings

Love a faux-leather look? Dress things up with this pair of high-rise leggings. Perfect for a night out!

Get the Seven7 Ultra High Rise Sculpting Legging (originally $59) for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Lyssé Denim Leggings

Big fan of jeggings? Us too — but it definitely pays to be picky. This pair of one of our absolute faves!

Get the Lyssé Denim Legging (originally $78) for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Luoyanxi Fleece-Lined Leggings

Want to keep things super cozy and warm for fall and winter? These fleece-lined, super high-rise leggings are available in multiple colors (and packs)!

Get the Luoyanxi Fleece-Lined High-Waisted Leggings for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

