Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Attention: beauty babes! Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul just launched, which means for a limited time, you can save huge on most-wanted products from top brands. There are all types of products in the sale, but we need to take it one step at a time to make sure we don’t miss anything. That’s why with this list, we’re concentrating on luxury skincare devices and hair tools that might not normally be in your budget!

Whether you’re grabbing an early holiday gift for yourself or someone else, you won’t want to miss out on these deals. Shop our picks below!

15 Skincare and Hair Devices on Sale Now

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You just can’t go wrong with Foreo. The Foreo Bear Mini is a small but powerful microcurrent device with major skin-toning benefits — $77 off!

2. We Also Love: Two-in-one hair tools that actually work? We’d expect nothing less from T3. This T3 AireBrush Duo comes with both a paddle brush and a round brush attachment — $57 off!

3. We Can’t Forget: Turn your shower into a spa-like experience with PMD Clean Body, a smart cleansing device with three interchangeable attachments and a silicone brush — 20% off!

4. The Original Icon: Our secret? We’ve been using this exact CHI flat iron for over a decade — 55% off!

5. Curl Up: Sick of traditional clamp or wand curling irons? This CHI Spin N Curl device welcomes you to the future — $47% off!

6. Dry and Style: This multitasking InfinitiPRO by Conair dryer brush can dry, style and volumize your hair all at once, and it’s a very pretty shade of purple — 48% off!

7. Sleek, Straight Locks: This SUTRA IR Straightening Brush uses tourmaline-infused bristles and 5 LED temperature control settings to straighten hair fast and effectively — $18 off!

8. You Spin Me Round: With a spinning head and three attachments, this Finishing Touch shower wand is an incredible body brush for its ultra-low price — 62% off!

9. Microdermabrasion Magic: The PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro is in a league of its own with its exfoliating crystals and vacuum suction. Check this one out if you hate wrinkles, big pores, blemishes, dark spots and uneven skin — $60 off!

10. For Your Best Blowout Yet: This salon-quality BabylisspRO Watt Turbo Hair Dryer has six heat and speed settings and it comes with a concentrator nozzle — 10% off!

11. Waving a Magic Wand: Want to curl and wave your hair without totally destroying it? This Sultra After Hours Titanium Curling Wand has a friction-free barrel with “healing” ion emitters — $45 off!

12. Precise Trimming: Made for anyone and everyone, this Panasonic Body Groomer can fit into both the skincare and haircare categories. It can be used wet or dry too — $22 off!

13. Personalized Drying: This T3 Featherweight StylePlus hair dryer has so many cool setting options to let you personalize your drying experience for a healthy, gorgeous blowout — $75 off!

14. New and Improved: If you were a fan of the original, you’ll be blown away by the Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0. It’s such an affordable hair tool loved by countless fans — 31% off!

15. Clamp and Curl: This Bio Ionic Graphene Curler is made with “the world’s most powerful heat conductor” plus a signature mineral complex for shiny, soft curls — $16 off!

Looking for more? Explore the rest of the Holiday Beauty Haul here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!