Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re pregnant, the last thing you want to have to worry about is what you’re going to wear. Of course you want cute outfits that help that pregnancy glow shine, but you don’t want to have to pull your hair trying to style everything together. This is why we rounded up 17 chic maternity dresses that pair perfectly with sneakers, heels and tennis shoes — so you can focus on the important things, like your new little one!

Though these dresses can go with all kinds of shoe styles, we made sure to include several different types of designs so you can find one that suits your taste best. Those styles include flowy floral numbers, luxe linen dresses and cute crochet frocks. And on top of going with all kinds of shoes, many of them will be able to be dressed up for fancier occasions like baby showers or down for a rest day on the couch. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite dress or dresses for the spring season.

Related: 16 Boho Walmart Dresses If You Love Free People — Not the Price Tag We’re just like you — we love Free People! The creative styles, bright colors and eclectic designs are swoon-worthy, not to mention confidence-boosting. But guess what? You don’t have to trade a month’s worth of rent and a sofa to rock a boho-chic look. Free People clothing is one-of-a-kind, of course, but we found some […]

Pretty in Peonies: Covered in light blue peonies and made with ruffle sleeves and a smocked upper, there’s no way this midi dress won’t boost your mood — $168!

Boho Babe: If you’re a lover of boho fashion, you’ll definitely want to twirl around in this maxi dress that has an off-the-shoulder design, floral fabric and a flowy skirt — $149!

Make It a Mermaid: Featuring a shirred bodycon silhouette and ruffled hem, this mermaid dress will show off your bump in style — $128!

Bubblegum Pink: No matter what gender your child will be, you’ll want to wear this midi dress for its beautiful bubblegum pink color and chic diamond pointelle knit — $106!

Luxe Linen: Wear this linen button-up dress with a jean jacket and tennis shoes in the spring and sandals and a hat in the summer — $115!

Polished in Polka Dots: Perfect for both the office and a Saturday brunch, this polka dot maxi dress is a classy style — $115!

So Many Options! If you end up loving this wrap maxi dress for its comfort, rest assured that it comes in over 20 color and print choices — $35!

Related: You Won’t Believe This Universally Flattering Ruched Dress Is Just $7 Looking to upgrade your wardrobe with a few go-to pieces that you can wear in a variety of situations? Don’t want to dig too deep into your pockets to do it? You need to head over to Walmart, where you’ll find plenty of excellent deals right now on some of the most gorgeous looks the […]

Classy Crochet: A perfect pick for those who love the quiet luxury aesthetic, this midi dress features a soft crochet knit, simple striped design and collared V-neck — $99!

Very Cute V-Neck: If you’re a fan of the way a V-neck flatters your body, you’ll definitely want to check out this midi dress, which also has short ruffled sleeves, a midi length and smocked upper — $36!

Simple but Stylish: With its simple style, this midi dress can be dressed up with heels and some statement jewelry and down with tennis shoes — was $40, now $20!

Stunning Sun Dress: Though you’ll have to trade in your Aperol spritz for this season, you can still sit out on the patio drinking juice in this sun dress — was $51, now $42!

Fancy Flutter Sleeve: Fun and flirty, this midi dress features a flutter sleeve, square neckline and flowy silhouette — $50!

Breezy and Beautiful: Made of a cotton-blend fabric, flowy shirt-style silhouette and floral fabric, this mini dress is both breathable and beautiful — $116!

Cozy but Cute: With its belted waist, floral design and soft fabric, this maxi dress is cute enough to go out in but cozy enough to cuddle up in — was $50, now $45!

Breastfeeding Access: Well worth the money, you can wear this midi dress both pre- and post-birth, especially thanks to its breastfeeding access feature — $205!

Must-Have Mini: Great for the transition from spring to summer, this floral mini dress will keep you cool on warmer days — $37!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

For the Chic Mom: With its chic wrap design, people will never know this tiered midi dress is a maternity style. It even has breastfeeding access — $148!