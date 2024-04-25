Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We’re just like you — we love Free People! The creative styles, bright colors and eclectic designs are swoon-worthy, not to mention confidence-boosting. But guess what? You don’t have to trade a month’s worth of rent and a sofa to rock a boho-chic look. Free People clothing is one-of-a-kind, of course, but we found some dresses at Walmart that look pretty darn close!
If you’ve been looking for a new maxi, midi or mini dress to suit your unapologetically free-spirit vibe this spring and summer, these 16 dresses are for you. Nobody will know you’re not decked in Free People and the dresses start at just $7. Don’t believe Us? Let’s jump in!
1. Summer ready: If you don’t already have a few barbeques and parties lined up for May and June, this dress will make you schedule some — $26!
2. Long sleeve: Have you ever seen such a versatile maxi dress? This dress can be worn all spring and summer long with sandals, sneakers or bare feet — $17!
3. On a beach somewhere: Reviewers can’t get enough, one saying, “In one day I got at least 5 compliments on this dress. It’s a favorite for sure!” — $24!
4. Picnic time: We’re obsessed with the diamond-checker pattern of this puff-sleeve dress. You’ll be dressed perfectly for an impromptu picnic — originally $27, now $24!
5. Square neck: The blue floral pattern makes this smocked dress festive for spring, easy to style and totally trendy — $21!
6. Solid choice: Sometimes you don’t want patterns! This black dress has a boho design with room to style — jewelry, bags and more — originally $23, now $20!
7. Looking tan: There’s something about pale pinks, burnt caramel oranges and whites that make you look two shades darker — $24!
8. Cutesy gal: If you don’t have a flower in your hair, you need one! This bestselling midi dress can be a brunch outfit and a swimsuit coverup — originally $53, now $28!
9. Vintage style: We know that retro and vintage clothing are in right now. Live up the trend with this classic dress — originally $16, now $13!
10. Lace fringe: If you want to dress by the definition of Free People boho-chic, meet your new favorite dress — $14!
11. Three-quarter sleeves: It’s not quite warm yet, but it’s not cold, either — you’ll be temperate in this loose mini dress — originally $26, now $16!
12. Paisley princess: Babydoll dresses are flattering for almost all body types and this one is no exception! Your legs will look at least two inches longer — $22!
13. A total steal: Pinch Us! We can’t believe this short-sleeve brown frock has a single-digit price tag. Adding to cart — $7!
14. Wrap dress: The v-neck, short sleeves and high front slit make this an equally sexy and elegant find — $18!
15. Fun and flirty: This dress comes in 12 different patterns, but we’re loving the bright red. We’ll be wearing this outfit all summer long — $24!
16. Gotcha: You’d think this dress is two separate pieces, but the white layer and denim dress are actually connected. Button up — originally $23, now $18!