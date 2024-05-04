Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

14 Zara Style Bathing Suits That Are Torso-Slimming

By
zara like bathing suits
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: most of Us are counting down the time until we’re laying poolside or on a beach — seriously. Whether you’re planning an upcoming vacation or need to revitalize your swimsuit offerings, we have you covered! We love the effortless style of Zara, but sometimes, their pieces can be a little pricey. So, we took it upon ourselves to find bathing suits that are close to Zara and are torso-slimming but are friendly to your pockets.

Related: 19 Perfect Bathing Suits for Athletic Body Types

For those who prefer edgy, sheer bathing suits or more simple, streamlined options, there is a tummy control bathing suit that will help you look sleek and polished. Nevertheless, we rounded up 14 Zara-style bathing suits that are secretly torso-slimming and won’t break the bank — read on to see our picks!

1. Strapless Wonder: This Smismivo strapless bathing suit has delicate ruching for an added fashion flair, and it’s so comfy — just $33!

2. Sheer Elegance: For those who like to show some skin, this SUUKSESS swimsuit will help you do that thanks to it sheer cutouts — just $35!

3. Va Va Voom: This Eomenie Women’s swimsuit has push up technology and combines a wrap design for a dual slimming option. It also has thin straps for added comfort — just $36!

4. Ribbed Knit Comfort: We love this Zaful ribbed one piece because it’s so simple, and it allows you to breathe while swimming — just $34!

5. Grecian Goddess Energy: This La Blanca swimsuit exudes goddess energy thanks to its ruched, one shoulder design — was $120, now just $70!

6. Tie and Cheek: If you like to tie up your bathing suit, this Aleumdr ribbed one piece is up your alley — just $28!

Related: 19 One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Make You Ditch Your Bikinis

7. Contrast, Please: This ribbed swimsuit has a simple one-shoulder design and a side cut out for an elevated, edgy option — just $28!

8. Take The Plunge: This V-neck one piece swimsuit is fashionable — due to its leopard print panels — and it has a low neckline that adds to its appeal — just $35!

9. Cutout Queen: For those who can’t get enough of cutouts, you’ll love this Becca one-piece swimsuit because it has three chest cutouts— was $138, now just $97!

10. Shine! This BMJL swimsuit has a sleek gold embellishment in the center that acts as the piece closing the suit and it adds a bit of shine – just $30!

11. Backless Vibe: For those who like backless alternative, this Robin Piccone plunge one-piece buttons down the front and has cap sleeves — was $188, now just $94!

12. ’50s-Inspiration: This Becca one-piece swimsuit feels like something out of the ’50s due to its structured design — just $148!

13. Ruffle Your Feathers:  This Suukess halter one piece has a funky, ruffled neckline that will become a compliment magnet — just $32!

14. Hot Mama: This Soluna one-shoulder one-piece is sexy thanks to its double cutouts and tie back design — just $148!

Related: 23 Colorful Tummy-Control Swimsuits That Will Stun in the Sun

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!