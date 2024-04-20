This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One-piece bathing suits can’t be overlooked. Many shoppers are fully loyal to two-piece bikinis, but there are plenty of one-piece styles that might change your mind! We know, we know — one-pieces can conjure up images of frumpy fashion, but we’re here to bust that outdated style myth.

Don’t believe Us yet? Keep reading to check out the amazing options we’ve rounded up for you to shop! We’re confident that at least one of these swimsuits will catch your eye — if not more. Let’s get to it!

19 Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Now

Swimsuits With Cutouts

1. This swimsuit from Meyeeka creates the illusion that you’re wearing a two-piece thanks to the cutouts and cinches in the waist for a gorgeous fit!

2. This high-waisted one-piece bathing suit is sheer and sexy!

3. This tummy control bathing suit has a plunging neckline for a bit of edge but with decent coverage!

4. For a more subtle cutout look, this Tempt Me swimsuit has criss-cross details along the sides that show the perfect touch of skin!

5. This CUPSHE one-piece has a center cutout that’s similar to the other styles above, but the scalloped hem detail gives it an ultra-feminine look!

6. For those who want a bit of ’70s nostalgia, this plunging one piece brings the heat!

7. Want the perfect pool or beach shot that’s Insta-worthy? This one-piece from CHYRII is a serious show-stopper!

8. This one piece has a cute scalloped stomach cutout shows just the right amount of skin!

Low-Cut Swimsuits

9. This CUPSHE V-neck swimsuit will forever be one of our favorites thanks its simple design and tummy-control ruching!

10. If you want to make a dramatic statement with your bathing suit, this SweatyRocks one-piece has a plunging neckline and strappy details that look absolutely stunning!

11. A less revealing option is this one-piece from MELYUM, which has a notched hemline in the front that’s super subtle!

12. We’re getting major Baywatch vibes from this high-cut swimsuit from PRETTYGARDEN!

13. This tie one piece swimsuit comes with a cute belt and a plunging neckline!

14. The frilly shoulders on this one-piece will look super cute while laying out at the beach or by the pool!

15. This isn’t a traditional plunging swimsuit, but the sweetheart neckline on this ZINPRETTY one-piece had to be included — just look at it!

16. We adore the ruffle detail along the neckline of this Sporlike deep-V swimsuit!

17. Shoppers are loving the fit of this deep-V swimsuit from Tempt Me — you’ll turn heads left and right when you wear it!

18. For those who want to take the plug conservatively, this bathing suit is right up your alley!

19. Reviewers love this sheer outlined bathing suit because it fits well and has a deep V-neckline!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 21 Cover-Up Tops, Dresses and Sets You Can Wear to the Beach or Brunch Have you ever been getting ready for a beach day and realized you were missing something? You put your swimsuit on, you packed a bag with sunscreen, snacks, a book and a speaker and your flip flops were waiting by the door. But did you have something to wear on top of your swimsuit? It […]

Check out more of our picks and deals here!