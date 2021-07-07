21 Cover-Up Tops, Dresses and Sets You Can Wear to the Beach or Brunch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever been getting ready for a beach day and realized you were missing something? You put your swimsuit on, you packed a bag with sunscreen, snacks, a book and a speaker and your flip flops were waiting by the door. But did you have something to wear on top of your swimsuit?

It can feel like a little bit of a waste to have to buy a cover-up solely for wearing for the walk from your car to the beach (and back a few hours later). That’s why we like to own pieces that can work both as cover-ups and as chic casual wear — something we can wear for both beach and brunch. Want to see some examples? We’ve got you!

Tops

1. This CUPSHE tank is simply adorable with its crochet knit and tassel trim. Layer it over your bikini top or maybe a bandeau bra!

2. For a breezier beach day, try this long-sleeve The Purple Tree top. We could also see it with jeans in the fall!

3. This flirty WDIRARA top has a tie knot in front and a plunging V. Wear with bikini bottoms, faux-leather leggings or a skirt!

4. We’re in love with the flowy features of this boho Caitefaso top!

5. This Lovers + Friends Kennedy Top‘s halter tie, cinched fabric and cropped silhouette and so cute for all kinds of summer fun!

6. Strapless swimsuit top? Go strapless on top too with this 100% cotton Eberjey crop top!

7. Hit the beach and boardwalk like all of your fave celebs in a Frankies Bikinis top!

Dresses

8. We adore the beautiful colors and easygoing fit of this fan-favorite Urban CoCo dress!

9. It’s hard to go wrong with a tie-dye dress no matter the summer occasion, but this Alcea Rosea one really takes the cake with its braided straps!

10. This strapless Elan dress from Nordstrom has such an adorable tropical design, a ruffled hem and a flattering cinched waistline!

11. Okay, this kaftan-style Bsubseach cover-up dress is a serious stunner! Wear it with sandals, sneakers or even stilettos!

12. The flowy chiffon skirt portion of this Lrady dress definitely deserves a photo shoot on the beach, or while you’re waiting for your food at brunch!

13. Yes, this crochet CUPSHE dress is very see-through, but if you want to wear it out to eat or elsewhere, just put on a solid mini dress or slip underneath!

14. Similar to the dress just above, this totally sheer polka dot Floerns dress just needs a solid midi dress under it for off-the-beach wear. You could go for a unitard-style romper too!

Top and Bottom Sets

15. This Verdusa top-and-skirt set is effortlessly beautiful and deserves to be worn over and over again!

16. Keep things ultra-comfy in this lightweight knit just quella tank-and-shorts set!

17. This ruffly and flowy two-piece FANCYINN set immediately landed itself in our shopping cart. The high slits on the pants are so good for hot days!

18. The bright and beautiful colors of this korssyee top-and-shorts set are going to make you stand out like the star you are!

19. This knotted top and ruffled shorts SweatyRocks set is so fun and charming, and we love that the straps are adjustable!

20. When we first spotted this Vakkest top-and-maxi-skirt set our first thought was that even Cinderella would be jealous. The price is amazing too!

21. How about something more form-fitting? This SheIn tube top-and-skirt set will turn heads!

