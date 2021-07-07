21 Breezy Summer Dresses That Will Help You Keep Cool — Under $55

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: The heat waves all over the country are intense right now. While we all appreciate the warmth of the summer season, these temperatures are seriously hard to handle.

Obviously, when there are heat advisories, you need to stay as safe as possible — but if you feel like you can make it outside, we have the perfect summer dresses that can help you stay as cool as possible! Below, we’ve covered a variety of categories, including some of our favorite linen dress options. Keep scrolling to shop our picks!

21 Amazing Breezy Dresses That Can Help You Beat the Heat

Casual Everyday Dresses

1. Shoppers say that this Naggoo T-shirt dress is the perfect simple piece when you want to look cute and feel comfortable!

2. We think that the loose design of this spaghetti strap mini dress from AlvaQ would be ideal for ultra-hot days!

3. This maxi dress from Verdusa is a full-length look, but the fabric is lightweight and works perfectly as a beach cover-up!

4. The loose fit of this Alaster T-shirt mini dress is also made for sweltering weather.

5. Shoppers say that this ANRABESS maxi dress has lightweight fabric that suits the summer season!

6. If you’re looking for a casual tank dress, this PrinStory swing dress is a strong staple to have on hand!

Elevated Daytime Dresses

7. This flowy floral wrap dress from ZESICA is sure to be a hit at any brunch outing!

8. The loose fit of this adorable button-down dress from Imysty will definitely keep you cool.

9. Shoppers say that the material on this PRETTYGARDEN maxi dress “is light and breezy,” and it makes them feel confident too!

10. The tie-front detail on this ECOWISH midi dress makes it possible to skip a bra — the less layers, the better!

11. We adore the lightweight chiffon fabric of this BTFBM midi dress that won’t make you sweat bullets!

Evening Dresses

12. This Romwe mini dress feels as light as a slip, and can be styled for any event!

13. The flouncy style of this R.Vivimos mini dress is excellent for hot summer nights, and we also dig the sultry backless design!

14. Slinky slip dresses like this one from xxxiticat are trending right now — just look at Instagram!

15. The backless look of this Romwe mini dress can give you some extra room to breathe in this summer!

16. Even though this Verdusa skater mini dress is simple, it’s a must for any summer wardrobe!

Loose Linen Dresses

17. The shift-style design of this number from Amazhiyu is straightforward, but the 100% linen material is guaranteed to keep you cool.

18. We love the classic shirtdress look of this R.Vivimos knee-length dress, and the linen blend material is perfect!

19. The halter style of this classy dress from 28 Palms will always be on trend!

20. We also love this more affordable 28 Palms dress that has a great vacay vibe!

21. This Umgee high-low style dress was made for summer fun — you can’t help but feel good energy when you wear it!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!