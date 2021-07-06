Supermodel Smile: Gigi Hadid’s Go-To Lip Plumping Gloss Is Only $7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want that perfect pout? Who doesn’t? It’s why we apply our lipsticks, lip balms, lip liners, lip oils, lip scrubs, etc. Even with all of that, however, we wouldn’t mind seeing a little more fullness, a little more smoothness in our smile. We don’t want to take any extreme (or expensive) measures, but that’s okay, because we don’t have to!

We can take a cue from Gigi Hadid instead. For just $7, we can grab the supermodel’s secret to a stunning smile. It’s a simple gloss you can wear every day from one of our favorite accessible beauty brands, Maybelline!

Get the Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss (originally $9) for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Hadid recorded a video for Vogue four months after giving birth to daughter Khai, revealing her personal guide to post-pregnancy skincare and runway-ready makeup. The final step to her routine was this Maybelline gloss. “This is Lifter gloss,” she said, showing it to the camera. “So this is really cool because it has a lifting serum in it so it really plumps your lips.” She then applied it to add some shine and pillowy-softness to her pout.

The key ingredient in this non-sticky gloss is everyone’s favorite hydrator: hyaluronic acid. The inclusion of this powerhouse ingredient means your lips may end up smooth, moisturized and fuller looking after just one swipe!

This gloss is available in 15 sheer shades at Amazon. Go for a light pink, a sultry brown, a ruby shade or maybe the pearlescent clear for a sparkly smile. You can, of course, also layer this gloss over another color lipstick to create your own look!

It’s always surprising when we see that a beauty icon such as Hadid, who can use just about any beauty product in the world, chooses to use something so affordable and easy to buy. Surprising in the best way! We know we want to stock up on multiple shades of this plumping gloss for ourselves, and we are definitely not missing out while we can save those extra couple of dollars on Amazon!

