



We have a love/hate relationship with eyeliner. When we get it right, it makes our eyes pop and maybe even sparkle. It’s the ultimate confidence-booster, and it can seriously make an otherwise lacking beauty look. That’s only when we get it right though. Sadly, we’re usually left with uneven wings, sloppy smudging and eye irritation that lasts well into the day!

With the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, we’ll be baffled by how much time we wasted trying to perfect our eyes with rough pencils and reckless liquid liners. This cult-favorite is so great that even Duchess Kate wore it on her wedding day back in 2011! She did her own bridal makeup, too, so there’s no doubt that this liner has the royal stamp of approval!

This liner has over 2,500 reviews and a near-perfect collective rating. Shoppers are taken by the “outstanding quality” of this gel, calling it “perfection in a pot.” They say it “makes the most of your eyes,” accentuating your natural beauty, and that’s all day. The 12-hour staying power is no joke, shoppers agree. One said it “stays put through long workouts and international flights,” while another commented on how it even lasts through teary eyes from all-day allergies!

Best of all? It’s easy! “Mistake-proof,” as one reviewer said. Those who struggled with precision before are thrilled that they can now “draw a beautiful cat eye” with this bestselling gel!

There are so many reasons why this highly-pigmented, award-winning liner is so many makeup lovers’ preference over pencils and liquid pens. First off, it’s easier to control how much product we use at once. If we’re going for a bolder look, we can use more, while if we’re just going for a subtle, everyday style, we can just take a little at a time onto our brush.

Speaking of brushes, we can also use any type of brush we want with a gel liner! A thin, fine-tipped brush is great for a sleek look, but something thicker could help create smudged perfection. This gel liner is super easy to blend, too, so we can play with it as much as we want before and dries and sets for the day. Lastly, we love this liner because it’s so easy to see exactly how much we have left!

To use this liner, we just dip our brush into the pot, coating both sides for clean, even application. Wipe off any excess on a tissue and apply in short strokes onto the lash line, from inner corner to outer corner. Even if we make a little mistake, there’s no need to worry. It’ll be easy to fix without tugging too hard on our eye and causing irritation. Make sure to finish up with mascara for the full effect! This liner claims to be both waterproof and sweat resistant, as well as humidity resistant, so it should only come off at the very end of the day when we melt it away with our oil cleanser or eye makeup remover!

There are eight colors currently available of this liner, from black, to brown, to blue, to green! Collect them all and see just how many looks you can create, especially when you combine them!

