Shopping for swimsuits isn’t the easiest task for any of Us. If you’re looking for flattering fits, you have to know your body type in order to select the right swimwear. If you’re lucky enough to have an athletic build, it can still be challenging to find what you want!

Athletic body types are typically super fit and toned with muscular arms and narrow hips. Swimsuits with thicker straps, one-shoulder silhouettes, high-cut bottoms and cutouts are likely to be the most complementary options. While the most important thing is feeling fabulous in your swimwear, looking good doesn’t hurt. If that’s your goal, we’ve rounded up 17 suits that are sure to stun on an athletic frame. Read on for more!

17 Perfect Bathing Suits for Athletic Body Types

Two-Piece Bikinis

1. This thong two piece from ForBeautyShe has a vintage ’90s feel to it that will make you feel like you just fell out of the set of Baywatch!

2. We love this one-shoulder YIMISAN two-piece because it has a regal, effortless vibe about itself that works for the beach or at the pool!

3. The top from this CUPSHE two-piece has thicker straps and twist-tie details, as well as padded cups that make your bust look incredible!

4. This strapless ZAFUL set is simple but has a ribbed texture that adds a bit more depth to your look!

5. This MOOSLOVER bikini is beyond elegant — it comes with a one-shoulder top and matching high-cut bottoms!

6. If you love showing off some skin, this bikini from Lilosy may make your body look totally unreal!

Tankini Swimsuits

7. The ruffled flounce top from this American Trends set works perfectly with the high-waisted bottoms to create an hourglass shape!

8. This SUUKSESS high cut two-piece is the perfect way to showcase your gym gains this spring and summer!

9. This La Blanca tankini set comes with a darker top and lighter bottoms, which draws the eyes from the shoulders to the hips.

10. We also love the top of this tankini set from SouqFone, and the contrast between the simple solid shades and the fun printed bottoms!

11. This Tempt Me set has the most elegant one-shoulder design which thousands of Amazon shoppers have fallen for!

One-Piece Swimsuits

12. The ruffled one-shoulder strap design of this Hilor swimsuit is a classy and timeless look!

13. We also adore how the ruffle straps and plunging neckline on this Sociala one-piece come together!

14. The side cutout on this SweatyRocks one-shoulder swimsuit helps to avert the gaze to the waist and create a shapely silhouette!

15. Monokinis are one of the best bathing suits to wear if you want an hourglass figure, and this pick from Eomenie is one of our absolute favorites!

16. The triangle top of this Hatant high waisted bikini will help accentuate your shoulders and give you the appearance of a smaller waistline!

17. If you really want to make your bust look incredible, this ultra-plunge swimsuit from Sporlike has extra padding that will blow you away!

18. For those who little adornments on their swimsuits, this adjustable Dnzzs two-piece set uses small rings for a functional, fun flair!

19. This Summer Mae Brazilian thong bikini set is sexy and neutral due to its thin spaghetti straps!

