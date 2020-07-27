This Flowy, Super Affordable Dress Is a Boho Lover’s Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Need a dress that makes you feel like you can take over the world? Or, on a smaller scale, at least one that inspires you to make plans? We can’t even count the amount of times we’ve wanted to do something but had nothing to wear that made us feel confident, so we just stayed home and watched TV instead.

This dress though? This dress can do it all. It will inspire you, it will empower you and it will have compliments flying your way left and right. It will make your wallet happy too. Many compare it to the Free People 100 Degree Mini Dress, but if you were hoping for more color options and a way lower price, then you’ve come to the right place!

Get the R.Vivimos Summer Halter Deep V Patchwork Mini Dress starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This summer dress is honestly one of the most beautiful pieces we’ve seen this year. Its design is ingenious too, able to work for both casual and fancier occasions. It’s light, flowy and airy with a gorgeous softness to it, but it has details like raw edges to give it a more carefree, boho look.

This dress has a plunging deep V-neck with thin halter ties that reach around the neck so you can adjust the fit. Also letting you customize your fit and add extra support is the tie around the natural waist, which you can knot in the center of an otherwise totally open back. Stunning and functional? We told you this dress was a keeper!

As for below the waist, you’ll find a flattering, forgiving fit, a ruffle tier perfecting the dress from below the hips down to the hem. This ruffle tier has a beautiful dotted mesh overlay, adding yet another exquisite detail to this frock, and it will seriously inspire you to twirl everywhere you go. Hope you don’t get dizzy too easily!

Best of all? This piece is currently available in 17 colors. Want something light and calming? Check out Beige, Peachpuff and Silver. Want to go bold? Red, Turquoise and Lime might be your favorites. Prefer to go darker? Check out Black, Dark Blue and Wine Red. There are more colors where that came from, so what are you waiting for? It’s time to fill up our shopping carts!

