The Boho-Chic Dress You Can Wear From the Beach to the Streets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love a piece of clothing that takes you on a journey. One that makes you feel like you’ve been transported to another place, another time, another reality. We especially love one that makes us feel like we’re on a tropical vacation, relaxing in the warm sun, drinking out of a coconut and totally free from responsibilities!

Want a dress like that in your wardrobe? Then let Us lead you directly to it. This boho-chic dress is one you’ll never want to take off, and you won’t really have to. It works as a gorgeous beach cover-up, but can just as easily be worn around town on a regular day. It’s beautiful, it’s affordable and it’s available right from Amazon!

Get the GOSOPIN Bohemian Vibe Geometric Print Off The Shoulder Beach Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress is made of 100% cotton. It’s light, airy and it has a relaxed fit, the fabric lightly grazing the curves of the body to flatter time after time. It’s pull-on style, and it has an off-the-shoulder neckline we adore. That small ruffle trim really makes the dress, and we know it’s going to be a total compliment magnet.

This dress is currently available in two colors, navy and black, both of which have an abstract bohemian embroidery design in white in front. This design wraps around the short sleeves to give you a preview of it in back too!

Get the GOSOPIN Bohemian Vibe Geometric Print Off The Shoulder Beach Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress is way versatile. For a casual day, grab a straw bag and a pair of sandals or slides — or even sneakers. We definitely recommend white sneakers to go with the embroidery on the dress! Want to dress things up a little for a date or special occasion? No problem at all. You just need a pair of wedges or heels — we’re thinking nude or metallic, some pretty jewelry and a leather clutch. Try tying your hair back to expose your collarbones and take advantage of that neckline!

Best of all, this dress is so affordable. $20? We’ve spent that much on lunch, and we only get to enjoy that once. This dress, however, we plan on wearing again and again!

Get the GOSOPIN Bohemian Vibe Geometric Print Off The Shoulder Beach Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more fun finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!