11 Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Make Your Mama’s Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you ask Us, every day is Mother’s Day! But since we have one dedicated holiday to celebrate, we’re taking this opportunity to shower our mama with all the love and affection. Moms deserve to sit back, relax and enjoy the fruits of their label — in the form of gifts, of course!
In honor of Mother’s Day, we put together a list of 11 presents that are perfect for any mom, grandma, aunt or mother figure. From bouquets to belt bags, these gifts will dazzle and delight.
UrbanStems The Solène Floral Bouquet
Inspired by the new movie The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway, this Solène floral arrangement is an exclusive Mother’s Day bouquet. Designed with anemones, roses, delphinium and more, this gorgeous gift is a sight to behold.
Ombré Mom Gardenia Candle
Your mom lights up your life, so now she can light up this ombré Mom candle! Featuring notes of gardenia, salted guava fruit, soft tonka and warm musk, this special scent was made for Mother’s Day.
Little Words Project Mama Beaded Bracelet
For only $25, this personalized Mama beaded bracelet is such a steal! The versatile shades go with any outfit.
StoryWorth Subscription
My sister got this StoryWorth subscription as a gift for our mom, and now we have our family history preserved forever. In fact, I should be receiving my book any day now (thanks, Mommy!). Pass down your mama’s memories with this thoughtful present.
Best Mom Ever Mug
Add some sugar to your mama’s daily cup of coffee or tea with this Best Mom Ever mug! She’ll absolutely adore this sweet gift.
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
To this day, one of the best gifts I’ve ever received is this Slip silk sleep mask. The silky-smooth fabric gently covers your eyes so you get a good night’s sleep without any light waking you up.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe
Barefoot Dreams is known for their cult-favorite CozyChic fabric! You can’t go wrong with this relaxing robe.
Smiley Face Slippers
Put a smile on your mama’s face with these smiley face slippers! Available in a variety of colors, these soft slip-on shoes are so comfy and cute.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
My mom swears by her lululemon belt bag! This portable pouch fits all of your essentials for a walk, errands, travel and any type of on-the-go activity.
Ceramic Jewelry Tray
We love the meaningful message on this ceramic tray. Every time your mom puts on her jewelry, she’ll think of you!
Childhome Mommy Bag
If you’re a mom-to-be getting ready for a delivery or a new mama with a baby, this large tote serves as a diaper bag or a weekender. And there are tons of fun color options to choose from!