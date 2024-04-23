Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The countdown is officially on. Mother’s Day is less than a month away, so that means we’ve got to light a fire under our behinds to prepare. It’ll be here before we know it! Whether you’re a mother preparing to be spoiled by her loved ones on Sunday, May 22, or a family member doing the spoiling, we all should celebrate the holiday in style.

Flattering dresses are always a helpful option. You’ll feel comfortable no matter if you’re unwinding with breakfast in bed, waking up beachside, or heading to a fancy dinner. Below, we’ve rounded up several casual and dressy frocks to turn heads no matter what your plans are this Mother’s Day. Scroll ahead for our top picks.

Casual Mother’s Day Dresses

1. Beach Babe: Did you wake up on a beachfront resort this Mother’s Day? Wear this flowy shirt dress to grab breakfast and when you’re ready to lay out by the pool — just $40!

2. Tiered Stripes: This Cupshe mini has cute stripes and a tiered skirt. It’s perfect for laid-back fun like a family BBQ — just $40!

3. Nautical Tank: Get four-way stretch and soft plush fabric with the help of this striped T-shirt dress from Spanx — just $138!

4. Chocolate Dots: This chocolate brown Free People maxi has so many cute accents. The smocked top gives way to puffed sleeves, strappy back detailing, and pleating at the bottom — just $148!

5. Soft ‘N Silky: You’ll enjoy styling this versatile Quince dress. Dress it up with heels and a lightweight cardigan or keep it casual with sneakers and a denim jacket — just $80!

6. Curves Ahead: If you want to look more refined while enjoying breakfast in bed, throw on this spaghetti strap maxi dress. It’s so flattering and made from soft and stretchy material that will feel comfortable as you eat your favorite things — just $25!

7. Gorgeous In Green: Make a splash in this flowy sundress. We can’t decide if we love the Swiss dot or pleated skirt more — just $47!

8. Comfort Is Key: Relax and unwind in this flowy smock dress. It has an elastic waistband so it fits comfortably over the tummy — just $50!

9. Color Blocking: Let this vibrant dress add a bold pop of color to your Mother’s Day ensemble. This wrap dress has a lively color-block design that’s sure to impress — just $32!

Dressy Mother’s Day Dresses

10. Tiered Cut-Outs: This dress has a cut-out design that’s equal parts tasteful and cute. The floral print design and sophisticated ruffles add an elegant touch — just $150!

11. Red-Hot Deal: Save up to 80% off this floaty Mac Duggal gown for a limited time — originally $498, now just $72!

12. Boho Florals: Flowy Bohemian style combines with tropical floral prints for a stunning wrap dress you won’t get enough of — just $48!

13. Luxe Look: Channel rich mom vibes in this luxurious cotton cashmere dress from Quince — just $60!

14. Float On: This dreamy dress has so many whimsical accents you’ll feel like you’re floating the whole time you’re wearing it — just $48!

15. One-Shoulder Slay: This Amazon find comes in so many different shades, you won’t know which color to get this flowy Boho-inspired dress in — just $47!