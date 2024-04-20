Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With all of the gifts on the market for Mother’s Day, it can be hard to narrow down the ones that are truly worth the money (and that the mother in your life will love). If you ask Us, one way to help narrow down the selection is by taking a look at what celebrities are shopping. They tend to be exposed to (and get sent) all of the best stuff out there, so we have to assume that if they’re telling the world they love it, it’s got to be good. To help you sift through everything on the internet, we rounded up 23 celebrity-loved Mother’s Day gifts that are all available on Amazon.

The gifts we rounded up below don’t stop at being celebrity-loved though. Many of them also come from viral and shopper-favorite brands like Coach, Le Creuset, Stanley and more. And depending on what the mom in your life may be needing, they also span across many categories such as skincare, self-care, kitchen and home necessities. Make shopping for Mother’s Day easy this year knowing that these gifts have already been celebrity-vetted — and shopper-approved too. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they all ship quickly with Amazon Prime. Happy shopping!

1. For the Skincare Lover: On top of being one Amazon’s most-purchased products (over 100,000 have been purchased in the last month), the Cosrx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence has the stamp of approval from Kyle Richards, Emily Ratajkowski and Ariana Madix— was $25, now $13!

2. The Prettiest Puzzle! Because we’ve never seen a cuter design on a puzzle, we had to include the Jiggy Jigsaw Puzzles for Adults, as loved by Lili Reinhart, on our list — $49!

3. For the Lips! Not only is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask beloved by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields and Kate Hudson, it’s also shopper-loved, with over 20,000 sold in the last month — $24!

4. For the Cozy Queens: Given a stamp of approval from celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Khloé Kardashian, this Barefoot Dreams throw is the perfect choice for moms who love to stay cozy — was $180, now $130!

5. For the Mom Who Stays Hydrated: The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Insulated Tumbler checks all of the boxes. It’s Olivia Rodrigo, Adele and Jessica Alba-approved, TikTok viral and an Amazon bestseller, which is essentially everything you need in a gift — $45!

6. Keep Kozy! Kris Jenner once said in an interview with Vogue that these Donpapa Slippers are one of her favorite holiday gift ideas, but slippers are truly giftable year round — was $27, now $18!

7. Kitchen Essential: The Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven was spotted on the stove of Adele in a 73 Questions video with Vogue — was $380, now $280!

8. Noteworthy Necklace: Gwyneth Paltrow once wore a Kendra Scott pendant necklace similar to this one in an Instagram selfie. An easy and personalized gift! — $65!

9. Subtle Scent: The Kai Perfume Oil, with a garden scent of white exotic flowers, has been spotted on the vanities of major A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner and Nicole Kidman — $54!

10. Princess-Approved: If the mom in your life is royal-obsessed, the Strathberry East/West Mini Handbag has been carried by none other than Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle — $595!

11. Soothing Self-Care: Kourtney Kardashian and Zoë Kravtiz are at least two celebrities who have found love for the Kopari Organic Coconut Melt, which contains fatty acids, vitamin E and restorative proteins to keep skin supple and smooth — $29!

12. For Moms Who Love Mugs: If you have a mom in your life who’s rarely spotted without a mug full of tea, coffee or hot chocolate, you’ll definitely want to get grab this the Reese Witherspoon-approved Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, which will keep their drink warm for hours on end — was $130, now $118!

13. Always an Option: If the mom in your life could use a kitchen upgrade, consider the Our Place Always Pan, found in the kitchen of Cameron Diaz — was $150, now $137!

14. An Easy Pick! An interview with Into the Gloss, Selena Gomez called the Voluspa Mokara Candle her favorite — was $30, now $28!

15. Perfect Pillowcase: In a Poosh feature on updating your bedroom space, it was revealed that Kourtney Kardashian uses Slip Silk Pillowcases to “prevent fine lines and hair damage” — was $89, now $78!

16. Summer Sunnies: A perfect gift to kick off the warmer months, the Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer sunglasses have been spotted on the famous faces of Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift — was $180, now $171!

17. Beautiful Bag: If you know a mom who’s purse-obsessed, consider gifting them the Coach Metallic Tabby Shoulder Bag, which has been worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez — $395!

18. For a Golden Glow: Moms who love a good golden self tan will be obsessed with the St. Tropez Self Mousse, a known favorite of Kim Kardashian and Ashley Graham — $44!

19. Nighttime Necessity: You simply can’t go wrong with the gift of PJs, and this set from Eberjey is beloved by many in the Kardashian-Jenner clan — was $138, now $130!

20. Scrumptious Smell: Beloved by a litany of celebrities such as Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Hilary Duff, the Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is perfect for adding to a gift basket — $22!

21. Winning Water Bottle: Helping to keep drinks either warm or cool or up to 24 hours, the Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle has been spotted in the hands of Olivia Wilde — was $50, now $46!

22. A Mini Massage: Instead of gifting the mom in your life just one massage, gift them thousands with the Kylie Jenner-approved TheraGun Mini — $199!

23. Classic Crocs: In an interview, Kristin Chenoweth once told Today that these Crocs Classic Clogs make for “a great gift,” and we couldn’t agree more — was $50, now $36!