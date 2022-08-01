The Absolute Best Gifts for Women in Their 40s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The start of a new decade in life marks the beginning of a new era — and with that comes an evolution. You age doesn’t truly matter at the end of the day, but when you reach a certain milestone year, your lifestyle and priorities naturally begin to shift. We find this is especially true for women.
Your 40s certainly start to feel different from your 30s for a slew of different reasons. There’s a new level of confidence that you may achieve, which feels incredibly fulfilling and satisfying across all facets of life. That said, if you’re shopping for a gift for someone in this age range, you want to pick something up which emulates that self-assured spirit!
If you’re not exactly sure where to start your shopping, we’re here to help. Take a look at the 21 ideas we’ve compiled below to kick off your search. We handpicked all of these options based on a number of factors. Each item you’ll see on this list is seriously practical, so this is bound to be a present that won’t sit on the shelf. We also wanted these products to have a luxurious edge regardless of the price point — and feel thoughtful as well. Ranging from accessories, to skincare and a few other fun items in between, our master gift lift is designed with the savvy shopper in her 40s in mind!
21 Amazing Gifts Women In Their 40s Will Adore
Allsaints Kita Leather Shoulder/Crossbody Bag
The classic style of this bag and high-quality leather team up to make it a beautiful keepsake piece!
Pros
- Convertible style
- Two colors available
- Super roomy
- Plenty of great reviews
Cons
- On the expensive side
Available at: Nordstrom
Jo Malone Miniature Candle Collection
This sampling of different luxe scents lets you switch up the type of vibe you want to create in your space!
Pros
- Five different scents
- Limited-edition set
Cons
- No customer reviews
- Votive sizes are on the smaller side
Available at: Nordstrom
CALPAK Ambeur 22-Inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On
For the woman who’s always jet-setting, this adorable carry-on suitcase offers up both sturdiness and a ton of handy organizational features!
Pros
- Beautiful rose gold color
- TSA lock attached
- Tons of organizing compartments inside
Cons
- Only one color available
- May be slightly too large for some airline carry-on requirements
- On the expensive side
Available at: Nordstrom
WOLF Caroline Quilted Jewelry Portfolio
This is another solid gift idea for a traveler so they can neatly keep their jewelry protected in an elegant fashion.
Pros
- 100% genuine leather
- Three different compartments
- Sleek design
Cons
- Higher-end price tag
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
Our Place Always Pan Set
This pan takes care of pretty much every cooking need and can save you tons of kitchen space!
Pros
- Serious bestseller
- Multi-use product
- Comes in four gorgeous colors
Cons
- A bit pricy
- May not last long if not taken care of properly
Available at: Nordstrom
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
You can always have fresh herbs or smaller veggies ready to go with this mini indoor garden!
Pros
- Three different pot spaces for planting
- Automated watering
- Excellent for compact spaces
- Three colors available
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
Special Gift Edition Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer
This edition of the iconic Dyson hairdryer comes with an elegant stand which can be easily stored or displayed beautifully in the bathroom or on a vanity!
Pros
- Five attachments and dryer stand included
- Value set
- Award-winning technology
Cons
- Luxury price tag
- Only one color available
Available at: Nordstrom
NuFACE Trinity® Supercharged Facial Toning & Skin Care Set
We adore that this set includes two additional products which work with the classic NuFACE toning device, plus a cute carrying pouch so you can gift the full facial experience!
Pros
- Value set
- Beautiful packaging
- Tons of positive reviews
Cons
- High price tag
- Included facial products may not be the full size
Available at: Nordstrom
Kevyn Aucoin Contour Book
For anyone who may be newer to contouring, this palette helps teach you to sculpt the face like a pro!
Pros
- Multiple shades that are easy to mix and blend
- Easy to follow and use
- Compact design
Cons
- Slightly pricy
- Few customer reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
Kendra Scott Elaina Birthstone Bracelet
This dainty bracelet comes in different hues which correlate to the colors of birthstones, which is a sweet personalized touch. Swoon!
Pros
- Lightweight
- Easily adjustable chain
- Great price point
Cons
- Not every birth month is available
Available at: Nordstrom
LightStim for Wrinkles LED Light Therapy Device
Target specific areas of the face where you see fine lines and wrinkles starting to form with this light therapy wand!
Pros
- Easy to handle
- Comes with serum guidebook to help you get started
- More affordable than similar light therapy devices
Cons
- Still a bit pricy
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
philosophy ultimate miracle worker
Combine the power of a serum and moisturizer into one with this anti-aging night cream!
Pros
- Helps lift and firm the skin
- Hundreds of five-star reviews
- Works for all ages and skin types
Cons
- A bit pricy
Available at: Amazon
EZVALO Music Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger
This small compact lamp serves four different purposes — it charges your phone wirelessly, works as a phone stand, can be used as a Bluetooth speaker and has three different light settings!
Pros
- 4-in-1 device
- Super affordable
- Tons of positive reviews
Cons
- Only one color available
Available at: Amazon
The Self-Care Bucket List
Take some time to yourself each day with this card set which comes with different prompts to match the type of mood you’re in!
Pros
- Incredibly thoughtful gift idea
- Multiple types of activities
- Interactive
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Amazon
LSA Set of Four Pearl White Wine Glasses
Classic wine glass sets are great, but if you’re looking for a gift that’s a bit different, this set has a beautiful pearlescent finish which feels oh-so-fun!
Pros
- Unique color
- Hand-blown glass
Cons
- Slightly expensive
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Tory Burch The Kira Goldtone Analog Watch Gift Set
Why buy just one watch when you essentially get three in this stunning gift set?
Pros
- Three interchangeable bracelet bands
- Water resistant
- Beautiful packaging
- Currently on sale
Cons
- Bangle bands may not fit larger wrists
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Apparis Bella Satin Leopard Print Pajama Set
Sleeping in these satin PJs will instantly make anyone’s beauty rest and mornings feel that much more luxurious!
Pros
- Machine-washable
- Lightweight feel
- Fun classic leopard print design
Cons
- Higher-end price tag
- Only one print option
- Slightly limited size range
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Lula’s Garden Verdant Garden Succulent Plants
Succulents are an easy way to add green vibrancy to a home without having to worry too much about proper maintenance, and this set of three is just adorable!
Pros
- Trio of different 4″ succulent plants
- Comes in planter box for display
- Water dropper included
Cons
- A bit pricy
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
VIKTOR JURGEN Shoulder Back and Foot Massager
This massager can be used everywhere on the body for different types of pain — all the way from your neck down to your feet!
Pros
- All-over use
- Massive Amazon bestseller
- Currently on sale
Cons
- May feel a bit too rough for some
Available at: Amazon
Giraffe at Home Chenille Robe
A quality plush robe is a must for anyone who loves to unwind and indulge in some serious R&R!
Pros
- Ultra-fuzzy material
- Three different color options
- Currently on sale
Cons
- Limited sizing options
Available at: Nordstrom
BOSE Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones
When you want to drown out the noise and march to the beat of your own drum, these noise-cancelling headphones are your absolute best bet!
Pros
- Superior sound quality
- Wireless design
- Two different colors available
Cons
- High-end price tag
Available at: Nordstrom
