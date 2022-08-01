The Absolute Best Gifts for Women in Their 40s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The start of a new decade in life marks the beginning of a new era — and with that comes an evolution. You age doesn’t truly matter at the end of the day, but when you reach a certain milestone year, your lifestyle and priorities naturally begin to shift. We find this is especially true for women.

Your 40s certainly start to feel different from your 30s for a slew of different reasons. There’s a new level of confidence that you may achieve, which feels incredibly fulfilling and satisfying across all facets of life. That said, if you’re shopping for a gift for someone in this age range, you want to pick something up which emulates that self-assured spirit!

If you’re not exactly sure where to start your shopping, we’re here to help. Take a look at the 21 ideas we’ve compiled below to kick off your search. We handpicked all of these options based on a number of factors. Each item you’ll see on this list is seriously practical, so this is bound to be a present that won’t sit on the shelf. We also wanted these products to have a luxurious edge regardless of the price point — and feel thoughtful as well. Ranging from accessories, to skincare and a few other fun items in between, our master gift lift is designed with the savvy shopper in her 40s in mind!

21 Amazing Gifts Women In Their 40s Will Adore

Allsaints Kita Leather Shoulder/Crossbody Bag

The classic style of this bag and high-quality leather team up to make it a beautiful keepsake piece!

Pros

Convertible style

Two colors available

Super roomy

Plenty of great reviews

Cons

On the expensive side

Available at: Nordstrom

Jo Malone Miniature Candle Collection

This sampling of different luxe scents lets you switch up the type of vibe you want to create in your space!

Pros

Five different scents

Limited-edition set

Cons

No customer reviews

Votive sizes are on the smaller side

Available at: Nordstrom

CALPAK Ambeur 22-Inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On

For the woman who’s always jet-setting, this adorable carry-on suitcase offers up both sturdiness and a ton of handy organizational features!

Pros

Beautiful rose gold color

TSA lock attached

Tons of organizing compartments inside

Cons

Only one color available

May be slightly too large for some airline carry-on requirements

On the expensive side

Available at: Nordstrom

WOLF Caroline Quilted Jewelry Portfolio

This is another solid gift idea for a traveler so they can neatly keep their jewelry protected in an elegant fashion.

Pros

100% genuine leather

Three different compartments

Sleek design

Cons

Higher-end price tag

Fewer customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Our Place Always Pan Set

This pan takes care of pretty much every cooking need and can save you tons of kitchen space!

Pros

Serious bestseller

Multi-use product

Comes in four gorgeous colors

Cons

A bit pricy

May not last long if not taken care of properly

Available at: Nordstrom

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden

You can always have fresh herbs or smaller veggies ready to go with this mini indoor garden!

Pros

Three different pot spaces for planting

Automated watering

Excellent for compact spaces

Three colors available

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Special Gift Edition Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer

This edition of the iconic Dyson hairdryer comes with an elegant stand which can be easily stored or displayed beautifully in the bathroom or on a vanity!

Pros

Five attachments and dryer stand included

Value set

Award-winning technology

Cons

Luxury price tag

Only one color available

Available at: Nordstrom

NuFACE Trinity® Supercharged Facial Toning & Skin Care Set

We adore that this set includes two additional products which work with the classic NuFACE toning device, plus a cute carrying pouch so you can gift the full facial experience!

Pros

Value set

Beautiful packaging

Tons of positive reviews

Cons

High price tag

Included facial products may not be the full size

Available at: Nordstrom

Kevyn Aucoin Contour Book

For anyone who may be newer to contouring, this palette helps teach you to sculpt the face like a pro!

Pros

Multiple shades that are easy to mix and blend

Easy to follow and use

Compact design

Cons

Slightly pricy

Few customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Kendra Scott Elaina Birthstone Bracelet

This dainty bracelet comes in different hues which correlate to the colors of birthstones, which is a sweet personalized touch. Swoon!

Pros

Lightweight

Easily adjustable chain

Great price point

Cons

Not every birth month is available

Available at: Nordstrom

LightStim for Wrinkles LED Light Therapy Device

Target specific areas of the face where you see fine lines and wrinkles starting to form with this light therapy wand!

Pros

Easy to handle

Comes with serum guidebook to help you get started

More affordable than similar light therapy devices

Cons

Still a bit pricy

Fewer customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

philosophy ultimate miracle worker

Combine the power of a serum and moisturizer into one with this anti-aging night cream!

Pros

Helps lift and firm the skin

Hundreds of five-star reviews

Works for all ages and skin types

Cons

A bit pricy

Available at: Amazon

EZVALO Music Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger

This small compact lamp serves four different purposes — it charges your phone wirelessly, works as a phone stand, can be used as a Bluetooth speaker and has three different light settings!

Pros

4-in-1 device

Super affordable

Tons of positive reviews

Cons

Only one color available

Available at: Amazon

The Self-Care Bucket List

Take some time to yourself each day with this card set which comes with different prompts to match the type of mood you’re in!

Pros

Incredibly thoughtful gift idea

Multiple types of activities

Interactive

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

Available at: Amazon

LSA Set of Four Pearl White Wine Glasses

Classic wine glass sets are great, but if you’re looking for a gift that’s a bit different, this set has a beautiful pearlescent finish which feels oh-so-fun!

Pros

Unique color

Hand-blown glass

Cons

Slightly expensive

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Tory Burch The Kira Goldtone Analog Watch Gift Set

Why buy just one watch when you essentially get three in this stunning gift set?

Pros

Three interchangeable bracelet bands

Water resistant

Beautiful packaging

Currently on sale

Cons

Bangle bands may not fit larger wrists

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Apparis Bella Satin Leopard Print Pajama Set

Sleeping in these satin PJs will instantly make anyone’s beauty rest and mornings feel that much more luxurious!

Pros

Machine-washable

Lightweight feel

Fun classic leopard print design

Cons

Higher-end price tag

Only one print option

Slightly limited size range

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Lula’s Garden Verdant Garden Succulent Plants

Succulents are an easy way to add green vibrancy to a home without having to worry too much about proper maintenance, and this set of three is just adorable!

Pros

Trio of different 4″ succulent plants

Comes in planter box for display

Water dropper included

Cons

A bit pricy

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

VIKTOR JURGEN Shoulder Back and Foot Massager

This massager can be used everywhere on the body for different types of pain — all the way from your neck down to your feet!

Pros

All-over use

Massive Amazon bestseller

Currently on sale

Cons

May feel a bit too rough for some

Available at: Amazon

Giraffe at Home Chenille Robe

A quality plush robe is a must for anyone who loves to unwind and indulge in some serious R&R!

Pros

Ultra-fuzzy material

Three different color options

Currently on sale

Cons

Limited sizing options

Available at: Nordstrom

BOSE Noise Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones

When you want to drown out the noise and march to the beat of your own drum, these noise-cancelling headphones are your absolute best bet!

Pros

Superior sound quality

Wireless design

Two different colors available

Cons

High-end price tag

Available at: Nordstrom

