15 Useful Gifts for Women in Their 70s

In our opinion, gifts for women who have reached their golden years need to be both useful and thoughtful. If you’re shopping for a birthday or holiday gift for a woman in her 70s, whether it’s a parent, grandparent or colleague, you want to make sure you’re buying something they will actually enjoy! Products which make their lives more comfortable or entertaining is always an excellent route to take, but that still covers quite a bit of ground — especially as the older consumer knows what they want. Forbes published a guide to shopping habits, noting “boomers account for more than 51% of the spending in the United States.” With that in mind, it may be difficult to narrow down your search, but that’s where we come in.
If you’re not sure on which gifts will be winners, keep reading for our suggestions. We selected different comfort items, handy gadgets and even some beauty and accessories that all feel extra special — and will surely warm the heart of anyone who’s the lucky recipient. Scroll down for the scoop!
15 Gift Ideas for Women in Their 70s
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Unisex Robe
Everyone deserves a luxurious robe that’s as soft and cozy as this one! Hundreds of shoppers absolutely love it, and we think it’s the ideal gift to give anyone at any age — but especially for those who may spend more time relaxing at home.
Pros
- Three color options
- Tons of five-star reviews
- Machine-washable
Cons
- A bit expensive
Available at: Nordstrom
CINCOM Leg Massager
A foot massager is excellent, but this full lower leg wrap truly goes above and beyond. This item helps to relieve fatigue and improve circulation in the calves and the feet, set to a 20 minute timer that automatically turns off. There are also different pressure settings and modes to deliver the type of treatment shoppers need most!
Pros
- Easy to use design
- Adjustable velcro design
- Currently on sale!
Cons
- Not wireless — needs to be plugged in to use
- A bit pricy
Available at: Amazon
KANDOONA Luxury Bath Pillow
Relaxing in the bathtub after a long day can be even more exquisite with this luxe pillow. It allows you to comfortably rest your head so you can feel completely at ease.
Pros
- Super affordable
- Cushioned design
- Suction cup attachments in the back for secure placement
Cons
- May get dirty quickly
- May be too small for certain tubs
Available at: Amazon
La Mer The Mini Miracle Broth™ Introductory Glow Set
This high-end set includes all of La Mer’s best products in small sizes that are also travel-friendly. Each of the treatments is designed to help deliver luxurious moisture and anti-aging benefits — ideal for anyone who needs some extra pampering in their lives!
Pros
- Four different products included
- Beautiful packaging
- Great value set
Cons
- On the pricy side
- Few customer reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
ldcx 85dB Wireless Item Rf Locator
You can stick these trackers on everything from wallets, to keychains and anything else you may lose frequently! The set comes with four trackers and a handy remote, which you can use to locate what you may have misplaced quickly. It’s perfect for the forgetful person in your life!
Pros
- Super simple system
- Different ways of attaching the trackers
- No Bluetooth required
- Affordable
Cons
- Limited working range
- Does not include batteries for the remote locator
Available at: Amazon
MoCuishle Neck Shoulder Back Massager
This massager is dynamic and can target a slew of different muscle groups with simple adjustments. It can be used on the neck, back, shoulders waist or even the legs and feet! It’s one of Amazon’s most popular models, and it’s available for an amazing discount right now.
Pros
- On sale for nearly 50% off
- Helps soothe the entire body
- Different heat and speed settings
- Thousands of five-star reviews
Cons
- May be a bit noisy
Available at: Amazon
Planter’s Choice Bonsai Starter Kit
If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys gardening or has a green thumb, this bonsai tree set is absolutely dreamy! It comes with four different three species seeds and everything you need to help them grow and flourish! Each tree can be kept year-round either indoors or outdoors, so this gift definitely goes the distance!
Pros
- All-inclusive kit
- Seriously affordable set
- Great for beginners
Cons
- Not all seeds may sprout
- Sprouting can take a long time to come to fruition
Available at: Amazon
TZUMI ionvac UltraClean UV Sanitizing Robot Vacuum
Help your loved one make their lives a bit easier with this automated vacuum! It’s able to function in four different modes and automatically docks itself when it needs to be recharged. This vacuum is also incredibly quiet and has motion sensors so it doesn’t disrupt your day!
Pros
- Totally self-sufficient vacuum
- Very quiet
- Multiple different modes
- Slim design
Cons
- A bit expensive
- No customer reviews
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Timex Women’s Stretch Bangle Crisscross 25mm Watch
The design of this watch is totally timeless and classic! We adore the use of both gold and silver on the bangle portion of the watch, while the back is stretchy. It’s both comfortable and easy to take on and off.
Pros
- Comfortable design
- Two-tone style
- Super affordable
Cons
- May be hard to set up and read
Available at: Amazon
Tirrinia Sherpa Wearable Blanket
Why just cover yourself with a blanket when you can basically wear one? This sherpa-lined version has cozy armholes that let you read, write or browse the web while keeping your arms and hands warm. It’s also extra long and comes in tons of colors and prints!
Pros
- Tons of glowing reviews
- Machine washable
- Extra large and perfect for all sizes
Cons
- Stock may be limited in some color options
Available at: Amazon
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
These slippers are as chic as they are cozy! We adore the design of the criss-cross straps, and they’re great for year-round wear. In the winter, you can rock them with fuzzy socks for extra warmth!
Pros
- Adorable design
- Three different colors to choose from
- Many five-star reviews
Cons
- Sole may be a bit too thin
Available at: Nordstrom
Vahdam Teas Classic Bloom Set of 12 Loose Leaf Teas
Teas are always a great gift idea, but you don’t want to snag just any ordinary set. This one comes with 12 different high-quality varieties that are elegantly packaged in gold tins and a beautiful gift box. It’s one of the most impressive tea sets we’ve seen to date!
Pros
- Gorgeous packaging
- Great variety set
Cons
- Can be a bit pricy
Available at: Nordstrom
Voluspa Japonica Mini Pedestal Candle Set
Candles are another solid gift idea, but some are more elegant than others. This mini variety set comes with six different sets and feels extra luxurious! The votives themselves have a stunning textured pattern and look so glamorous, and we’re obsessed with the different colors which correspond with each aroma.
Pros
- Six different candle scents
- Stunning packaging
- Approximately 25 hours of burn time per candle
Cons
- More expensive set
Available at: Nordstrom
Wheel of Fortune Word Puzzles
So many reviewers say they gave this puzzle book to grandparents, and everyone was beyond thrilled with their gift! It’s filled with different types of puzzles that are fun and challenging to keep anyone busy and entertained.
Pros
- Super affordable
- Tons of positive reviews
- Different types of puzzles included
Cons
- Puzzles don’t exactly mimic the format of the actual game show
Available at: Amazon
Able Life Able Tray Table
This convenient table works perfectly when placed next to a sofa or armchair and can be used for tons of purposes. You can rely on it for work, as a dinner tray or breakfast table — and the handlebar at the top allows you to stand up easily!
Pros
- Adjustable design
- Cup holder built-into the table
- Easy-to-maneuver handle attached
Cons
- A bit pricy
Available at: Amazon
