15 Useful Gifts for Women in Their 70s

In our opinion, gifts for women who have reached their golden years need to be both useful and thoughtful. If you’re shopping for a birthday or holiday gift for a woman in her 70s, whether it’s a parent, grandparent or colleague, you want to make sure you’re buying something they will actually enjoy! Products which make their lives more comfortable or entertaining is always an excellent route to take, but that still covers quite a bit of ground — especially as the older consumer knows what they want. Forbes published a guide to shopping habits, noting “boomers account for more than 51% of the spending in the United States.” With that in mind, it may be difficult to narrow down your search, but that’s where we come in.

If you’re not sure on which gifts will be winners, keep reading for our suggestions. We selected different comfort items, handy gadgets and even some beauty and accessories that all feel extra special — and will surely warm the heart of anyone who’s the lucky recipient. Scroll down for the scoop!

15 Gift Ideas for Women in Their 70s

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Unisex Robe

Everyone deserves a luxurious robe that’s as soft and cozy as this one! Hundreds of shoppers absolutely love it, and we think it’s the ideal gift to give anyone at any age — but especially for those who may spend more time relaxing at home.

Pros

Three color options

Tons of five-star reviews

Machine-washable

Cons

A bit expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

CINCOM Leg Massager

A foot massager is excellent, but this full lower leg wrap truly goes above and beyond. This item helps to relieve fatigue and improve circulation in the calves and the feet, set to a 20 minute timer that automatically turns off. There are also different pressure settings and modes to deliver the type of treatment shoppers need most!

Pros

Easy to use design

Adjustable velcro design

Currently on sale!

Cons

Not wireless — needs to be plugged in to use

A bit pricy

Available at: Amazon

KANDOONA Luxury Bath Pillow

Relaxing in the bathtub after a long day can be even more exquisite with this luxe pillow. It allows you to comfortably rest your head so you can feel completely at ease.

Pros

Super affordable

Cushioned design

Suction cup attachments in the back for secure placement

Cons

May get dirty quickly

May be too small for certain tubs

Available at: Amazon

La Mer The Mini Miracle Broth™ Introductory Glow Set

This high-end set includes all of La Mer’s best products in small sizes that are also travel-friendly. Each of the treatments is designed to help deliver luxurious moisture and anti-aging benefits — ideal for anyone who needs some extra pampering in their lives!

Pros

Four different products included

Beautiful packaging

Great value set

Cons

On the pricy side

Few customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

ldcx 85dB Wireless Item Rf Locator

You can stick these trackers on everything from wallets, to keychains and anything else you may lose frequently! The set comes with four trackers and a handy remote, which you can use to locate what you may have misplaced quickly. It’s perfect for the forgetful person in your life!

Pros

Super simple system

Different ways of attaching the trackers

No Bluetooth required

Affordable

Cons

Limited working range

Does not include batteries for the remote locator

Available at: Amazon

MoCuishle Neck Shoulder Back Massager

This massager is dynamic and can target a slew of different muscle groups with simple adjustments. It can be used on the neck, back, shoulders waist or even the legs and feet! It’s one of Amazon’s most popular models, and it’s available for an amazing discount right now.

Pros

On sale for nearly 50% off

Helps soothe the entire body

Different heat and speed settings

Thousands of five-star reviews

Cons

May be a bit noisy

Available at: Amazon

Planter’s Choice Bonsai Starter Kit

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys gardening or has a green thumb, this bonsai tree set is absolutely dreamy! It comes with four different three species seeds and everything you need to help them grow and flourish! Each tree can be kept year-round either indoors or outdoors, so this gift definitely goes the distance!

Pros

All-inclusive kit

Seriously affordable set

Great for beginners

Cons

Not all seeds may sprout

Sprouting can take a long time to come to fruition

Available at: Amazon

TZUMI ionvac UltraClean UV Sanitizing Robot Vacuum

Help your loved one make their lives a bit easier with this automated vacuum! It’s able to function in four different modes and automatically docks itself when it needs to be recharged. This vacuum is also incredibly quiet and has motion sensors so it doesn’t disrupt your day!

Pros

Totally self-sufficient vacuum

Very quiet

Multiple different modes

Slim design

Cons

A bit expensive

No customer reviews

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Timex Women’s Stretch Bangle Crisscross 25mm Watch

The design of this watch is totally timeless and classic! We adore the use of both gold and silver on the bangle portion of the watch, while the back is stretchy. It’s both comfortable and easy to take on and off.

Pros

Comfortable design

Two-tone style

Super affordable

Cons

May be hard to set up and read

Available at: Amazon

Tirrinia Sherpa Wearable Blanket

Why just cover yourself with a blanket when you can basically wear one? This sherpa-lined version has cozy armholes that let you read, write or browse the web while keeping your arms and hands warm. It’s also extra long and comes in tons of colors and prints!

Pros

Tons of glowing reviews

Machine washable

Extra large and perfect for all sizes

Cons

Stock may be limited in some color options

Available at: Amazon

UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper

These slippers are as chic as they are cozy! We adore the design of the criss-cross straps, and they’re great for year-round wear. In the winter, you can rock them with fuzzy socks for extra warmth!

Pros

Adorable design

Three different colors to choose from

Many five-star reviews

Cons

Sole may be a bit too thin

Available at: Nordstrom

Vahdam Teas Classic Bloom Set of 12 Loose Leaf Teas

Teas are always a great gift idea, but you don’t want to snag just any ordinary set. This one comes with 12 different high-quality varieties that are elegantly packaged in gold tins and a beautiful gift box. It’s one of the most impressive tea sets we’ve seen to date!

Pros

Gorgeous packaging

Great variety set

Cons

Can be a bit pricy

Available at: Nordstrom

Voluspa Japonica Mini Pedestal Candle Set

Candles are another solid gift idea, but some are more elegant than others. This mini variety set comes with six different sets and feels extra luxurious! The votives themselves have a stunning textured pattern and look so glamorous, and we’re obsessed with the different colors which correspond with each aroma.

Pros

Six different candle scents

Stunning packaging

Approximately 25 hours of burn time per candle

Cons

More expensive set

Available at: Nordstrom

Wheel of Fortune Word Puzzles

So many reviewers say they gave this puzzle book to grandparents, and everyone was beyond thrilled with their gift! It’s filled with different types of puzzles that are fun and challenging to keep anyone busy and entertained.

Pros

Super affordable

Tons of positive reviews

Different types of puzzles included

Cons

Puzzles don’t exactly mimic the format of the actual game show

Available at: Amazon

Able Life Able Tray Table

This convenient table works perfectly when placed next to a sofa or armchair and can be used for tons of purposes. You can rely on it for work, as a dinner tray or breakfast table — and the handlebar at the top allows you to stand up easily!

Pros

Adjustable design

Cup holder built-into the table

Easy-to-maneuver handle attached

Cons

A bit pricy

Available at: Amazon

