It’s always a breeze to shop for a gift when you’re similar to the recipient in question. If you’re around the same age, chances are strong that you have parallel hobbies or interests. Of course, it’s also slightly easier to shop for someone who’s younger than you — you’ve been that age before, after all. That said, the hardest type of person to shop for may be anyone who’s older than you. And from our experience, the older your giftee is, the more difficult it becomes to impress them! Various studies have demonstrated that older women spend more than their younger counterparts, which likely means they’re already purchasing what they want — so you’ll need to get creative!
Perhaps your mother’s birthday is coming up or you want to bring your beloved grandma something special just because — or perhaps it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. Whatever your situation, we came up with a slew of different gift ideas that older women will not only love — but also get a ton of use from. We selected these items because they all either solve some sort of problem, like foot pain or stress relief, or they can enhance one’s life for specific reasons. These are general criteria, but you’ll get a sense of what makes each of these gifts absolutely ideal by checking out our roundup below.
CINCOM Foot and Leg Massager
These booties use both heat and air compression to massage out any kinks or pain in the calves and feet. There are different modes to choose from, as well as intensity settings, allowing for the ideal amount of pressure and heat to be applied for total relaxation!
Pros
- Currently on sale
- Glowing reviews from shoppers
Cons
- May be difficult to put the booties on
Available at: Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite™ Long Robe
Is there anything more heavenly than wrapping yourself up in an extra soft and cozy robe? This full-length version from Barefoot Dreams is made from the plushest material and will make anyone feel like they’re on cloud nine.
Pros
- Extra plush material
- Full-length design
- Positive feedback from shoppers
Cons
- A bit expensive
- Only 3 colors available
Available at: Nordstrom
UGG Tasman Slipper
One simply cannot own too many pairs of slippers, and this style from UGG happens to be one of our favorites! The thicker sole and sleek design make them dreamy for indoor and outdoor wear.
Pros
- Over 4,800 reviews
- Indoor and outdoor friendly
- Fun color options available
Cons
- Higher price tag
Available at: Nordstrom
Tory Burch Miller Leather Hobo Bag
It’s always a solid idea to stick to the classics if you’re shopping for an older woman, and we can’t think of a more timeless purse than this one! The design is super simple, the leather is smooth and the logo on the front adds the desired amount of flash to complete the look.
Pros
- Timeless design
- High-quality leather
- On sale
Cons
- Only available in black
Available at: Nordstrom
Swarovski Tennis Bracelet
This is the type of bracelet that goes with every ensemble — not to mention other pieces of jewelry. Shoppers bill it as the “perfect gift” for any woman, no matter how young or old she may be. We agree!
Pros
- On sale
- Classic and simple design
Cons
- May be delicate and prone to breaking if worn often
Available at: Amazon
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
There’s a reason why this moisturizer continues to be talked about by influencers, celebrities and more! The intense hydration it delivers may create a more youthful appearance, though it is on the pricier side. Many people aren’t able to justify purchasing this product, which is why it makes such an incredible gift!
Pros
- Cult-classic skincare product
- Over 8,000 reviews
- Tons of positive feedback
Cons
- Very expensive
Available at: Nordstrom
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
Shoppers describe this scent as fresh, slightly floral and sweet — which we feel many recipients will appreciate (unless they’re particularly picky about their perfume). The packaging of the fragrance is also gorgeous and will look stunning displayed on anyone’s vanity!
Pros
- On sale
- Beautiful bottle design
- Large 3.0 fl oz size
Cons
- May be a bit too strong for sensitive noses
Available at: Walmart
Valitic Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
Create a spa-like atmosphere in the shower with these steamer tablets! The eucalyptus scent is said to help relieve stress and clear up the sinuses for better breathing. Set up sleep in the best way possible!
Pros
- Affordable set
- Great customer feedback
- Different aromatherapy combo options
Cons
- Fragrance may be a bit to strong for some
Available at: Amazon
NEST New York Grapefruit Petite Candle & Diffuser Set
With this set, you’ll receive the same uplifting and fresh grapefruit fragrance in two different formats — in a candle and as a diffuser. It’s packaged beautifully and feels a bit more special than your run-of-the-mill candle set!
Pros
- Two different fragrance formats
- Lovely fresh citrus scent
- Five-star reviews all around
Cons
- A bit pricy
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
OHOM Inc. Ui Plus Self-Heating Mug Set
Coffee, tea or any other hot drink will never get cold again thanks to this mug set! The wireless pad included keeps your drink perfectly warm so you don’t have to keep reheating your beverage in the microwave, plus it can also charge your phone. That’s a win if you ask Us!
Pros
- Portable wire-free design
- Extra-large 18 fl oz mug
- Doubles as a phone charger
Cons
- Expensive
- Only one color option
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Tasty Ceramic Titanium-Reinforced Cookware Set
Home chefs will be obsessed with this complete cooking set! It comes with all of the essentials needed to whip up something delicious, including a recipe booklet to explore and snag some inspiration from.
Pros
- Complete 16-piece set
- Includes recipe book
- Affordable
- 6 color options
Cons
- May not last the longest with heavy use
Available at: Walmart
Apple Watch Series 7
It may take someone older a bit of time to get fully acclimated with how this smart watch ticks — but the reason we love it? It can track health. It measures heart rate and blood oxygen levels, plus so much more, so whoever you give it to can stay on top of their vitals!
Pros
- 5 different color options
- Tons of different health features
- Latest model
Cons
- Highest price tag when compared to other Apple Watches
Available at: Walmart
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Using the voice control on this speaker seriously makes life that much easier! If you’re busy at home and want to quickly know what the weather’s looking like or the most important news is of the day, you can keep going about your business and use your voice to score all of the necessary info.
Pros
- Compact design
- Tons of positive reviews
- 4 colors to choose from
Cons
- Setup may be a bit tricky
Available at: Walmart
Tile Pro (2020) 2-Pack
Track your keys, wallet or whatever else you can attach these tiles so you never misplace them again! They connect to your phone, and you’ll be able to easily find what’s gone missing via Bluetooth.
Pros
- iOS and Android compatible
- Water-resistant
- Reasonably affordable 2-pack
Cons
- Range is a bit limited
Available at: Amazon
Urban CoCo Women’s Printed Tassel Open Front Wrap
This wrap is the most divine light layer which will look amazing over every type of outfit — whether it’s an elegant dress or a casual pair of jeans and a T-shirt. There are plenty of different pattern options, and we’re confident you’ll be able to pick out the best one to your gift recipient’s personality!
Pros
- One-size-fits-all
- Tons of prints and colors
- Affordable
Cons
- Material may be too thin for chillier days
Available at: Amazon
