It’s always a breeze to shop for a gift when you’re similar to the recipient in question. If you’re around the same age, chances are strong that you have parallel hobbies or interests. Of course, it’s also slightly easier to shop for someone who’s younger than you — you’ve been that age before, after all. That said, the hardest type of person to shop for may be anyone who’s older than you. And from our experience, the older your giftee is, the more difficult it becomes to impress them! Various studies have demonstrated that older women spend more than their younger counterparts, which likely means they’re already purchasing what they want — so you’ll need to get creative!

Perhaps your mother’s birthday is coming up or you want to bring your beloved grandma something special just because — or perhaps it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. Whatever your situation, we came up with a slew of different gift ideas that older women will not only love — but also get a ton of use from. We selected these items because they all either solve some sort of problem, like foot pain or stress relief, or they can enhance one’s life for specific reasons. These are general criteria, but you’ll get a sense of what makes each of these gifts absolutely ideal by checking out our roundup below.

CINCOM Foot and Leg Massager

These booties use both heat and air compression to massage out any kinks or pain in the calves and feet. There are different modes to choose from, as well as intensity settings, allowing for the ideal amount of pressure and heat to be applied for total relaxation!

Pros

Currently on sale

Glowing reviews from shoppers

Cons

May be difficult to put the booties on

Available at: Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite™ Long Robe

Is there anything more heavenly than wrapping yourself up in an extra soft and cozy robe? This full-length version from Barefoot Dreams is made from the plushest material and will make anyone feel like they’re on cloud nine.

Pros

Extra plush material

Full-length design

Positive feedback from shoppers

Cons

A bit expensive

Only 3 colors available

Available at: Nordstrom

UGG Tasman Slipper

One simply cannot own too many pairs of slippers, and this style from UGG happens to be one of our favorites! The thicker sole and sleek design make them dreamy for indoor and outdoor wear.

Pros

Over 4,800 reviews

Indoor and outdoor friendly

Fun color options available

Cons

Higher price tag

Available at: Nordstrom

Tory Burch Miller Leather Hobo Bag

It’s always a solid idea to stick to the classics if you’re shopping for an older woman, and we can’t think of a more timeless purse than this one! The design is super simple, the leather is smooth and the logo on the front adds the desired amount of flash to complete the look.

Pros

Timeless design

High-quality leather

On sale

Cons

Only available in black

Available at: Nordstrom

Swarovski Tennis Bracelet

This is the type of bracelet that goes with every ensemble — not to mention other pieces of jewelry. Shoppers bill it as the “perfect gift” for any woman, no matter how young or old she may be. We agree!

Pros

On sale

Classic and simple design

Cons

May be delicate and prone to breaking if worn often

Available at: Amazon

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

There’s a reason why this moisturizer continues to be talked about by influencers, celebrities and more! The intense hydration it delivers may create a more youthful appearance, though it is on the pricier side. Many people aren’t able to justify purchasing this product, which is why it makes such an incredible gift!

Pros

Cult-classic skincare product

Over 8,000 reviews

Tons of positive feedback

Cons

Very expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

Coach New York Eau de Parfum

Shoppers describe this scent as fresh, slightly floral and sweet — which we feel many recipients will appreciate (unless they’re particularly picky about their perfume). The packaging of the fragrance is also gorgeous and will look stunning displayed on anyone’s vanity!

Pros

On sale

Beautiful bottle design

Large 3.0 fl oz size

Cons

May be a bit too strong for sensitive noses

Available at: Walmart

Valitic Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

Create a spa-like atmosphere in the shower with these steamer tablets! The eucalyptus scent is said to help relieve stress and clear up the sinuses for better breathing. Set up sleep in the best way possible!

Pros

Affordable set

Great customer feedback

Different aromatherapy combo options

Cons

Fragrance may be a bit to strong for some

Available at: Amazon

NEST New York Grapefruit Petite Candle & Diffuser Set

With this set, you’ll receive the same uplifting and fresh grapefruit fragrance in two different formats — in a candle and as a diffuser. It’s packaged beautifully and feels a bit more special than your run-of-the-mill candle set!

Pros

Two different fragrance formats

Lovely fresh citrus scent

Five-star reviews all around

Cons

A bit pricy

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

OHOM Inc. Ui Plus Self-Heating Mug Set

Coffee, tea or any other hot drink will never get cold again thanks to this mug set! The wireless pad included keeps your drink perfectly warm so you don’t have to keep reheating your beverage in the microwave, plus it can also charge your phone. That’s a win if you ask Us!

Pros

Portable wire-free design

Extra-large 18 fl oz mug

Doubles as a phone charger

Cons

Expensive

Only one color option

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Tasty Ceramic Titanium-Reinforced Cookware Set

Home chefs will be obsessed with this complete cooking set! It comes with all of the essentials needed to whip up something delicious, including a recipe booklet to explore and snag some inspiration from.

Pros

Complete 16-piece set

Includes recipe book

Affordable

6 color options

Cons

May not last the longest with heavy use

Available at: Walmart

Apple Watch Series 7

It may take someone older a bit of time to get fully acclimated with how this smart watch ticks — but the reason we love it? It can track health. It measures heart rate and blood oxygen levels, plus so much more, so whoever you give it to can stay on top of their vitals!

Pros

5 different color options

Tons of different health features

Latest model

Cons

Highest price tag when compared to other Apple Watches

Available at: Walmart

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

Using the voice control on this speaker seriously makes life that much easier! If you’re busy at home and want to quickly know what the weather’s looking like or the most important news is of the day, you can keep going about your business and use your voice to score all of the necessary info.

Pros

Compact design

Tons of positive reviews

4 colors to choose from

Cons

Setup may be a bit tricky

Available at: Walmart

Tile Pro (2020) 2-Pack

Track your keys, wallet or whatever else you can attach these tiles so you never misplace them again! They connect to your phone, and you’ll be able to easily find what’s gone missing via Bluetooth.

Pros

iOS and Android compatible

Water-resistant

Reasonably affordable 2-pack

Cons

Range is a bit limited

Available at: Amazon

Urban CoCo Women’s Printed Tassel Open Front Wrap

This wrap is the most divine light layer which will look amazing over every type of outfit — whether it’s an elegant dress or a casual pair of jeans and a T-shirt. There are plenty of different pattern options, and we’re confident you’ll be able to pick out the best one to your gift recipient’s personality!

Pros

One-size-fits-all

Tons of prints and colors

Affordable

Cons

Material may be too thin for chillier days

Available at: Amazon

