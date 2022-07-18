11 Best Gifts for Women in Their 20s — All Under $100

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Roarin’ 20s! But this time, we’re talking about age.

While there’s much debate as to which decade of your life is the best, one thing’s for sure — you have the most fun in your 20s. Whether you’re fresh out of college or living up the last years before your Dirty 30, your 20s are about embracing your newfound independence in the real world. Paying your dues as you start your career and paying for drinks as you go out on the town. And somehow, you still look flawless the next day (ah, to be young again).

To quote Taylor Swift, in your 20s you feel “happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time. It’s miserable and magical.” Couldn’t have said it better ourselves! We miss the endless energy, but we don’t miss the endless stress. Adulting isn’t easy! If you’re in your 20s, you deserve a gift for the emotional roller coaster you’re on with all the high highs and low lows. Trust Us, you’ll figure it out — but until then, we got you.

How We Picked the Best Gifts for Women in Their 20s

I’m in my early 30s, and many of my best friends are currently in their 20s. When choosing which gifts to include, I thought about which necessities I would have loved to have in my glory days. And then I reached out to my Gen Z girls to see what they would add to their wish list.

We also consulted various guides to the most popular gifts of last year — but don’t worry, we’ve updated them to reflect 2022’s priorities. From self-care staples to everyday essentials, these gifts will be a guaranteed hit with 20-somethings.

Did your favorite gal just get a promotion at work? Is she going through a quarter-life crisis? Maybe it’s her 21st birthday or even her bridal shower! No matter what the occasion is, these 11 gifts will definitely make her day.

1. For the New City Resident: Homesick Candles

It’s Lit

Burning the candle at both ends? If you’re missing home in a new city, this candle is the perfect reminder of your roots. Crafted with unique scents, these Homesick Candles will instantly transport you to another place and conjure up nostalgic memories. You can choose from a specific location (New York City, Los Angeles, etc.) or pick a more universal aroma (Grandma’s Kitchen, Beach Cottage or Summer Camp). After all, home is where the heart is.

Pros:

Thoughtful, nostalgic and unique

Personalized

Great housewarming gift

Cons:

Not every city is represented

Available at: Amazon

2. For the Cozy Connoisseur: Barefoot Dreams Blanket

Security Blanket

There’s just something about curling up with a cozy blanket that makes Us feel like everything’s going to be okay. Give your 20-something the gift of ultimate comfort with this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket. It serves as decor for your living room or extra insulation in your bedroom. Score this top-rated throw now as part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Pros:

Super cozy

Home decor

Cons:

On the pricier side (but currently on sale!)

Available at: Nordstrom

3. For the Gen Z Jet-Setter: Béis Weekend Travel Bag

Totes Adorable

The Béis Weekend Travel Bag is the trendy tote of the moment. From founder Shay Mitchell, this water-resistant canvas bag is big enough to store all of your belongings on a weekend getaway. When you’re in your 20s, you’re always on the go — so travel in style with this functional and fashionable tote. Designed with zippers, straps and pockets, this bag is begging to be taken on a trip!

Pros:

Chic

Large and functional

Cons:

Heavy

Available at: Nordstrom

4. For the Female Foodie: Ninja Air Fryer

Bon Appétit

As a novice chef, most of my 20s was spent ordering delivery and trying to learn how to cook. If only I had owned a Ninja Air Fryer! This time saver uses up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods, a healthy alternative to fast food. Reheat and roast some of your favorite food, from French fries to chicken. One shopper called this air fryer the “best appliance since the microwave.”

Pros:

Fast and easy to use

Great kitchen staple

Cons:

Some shoppers say the fryer emits an unpleasant smell at first

Available at: Amazon

5. For the Girl Who Loves a Glow: Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40

Soak Up the Sun

If we could go back in time, we would take our skincare routine more seriously in our 20s. Even though your complexion may be radiant now, it’s never too early to start preparing for the future. Plus, Gen Z loves a minimalist makeup look! I’m obsessed with the Supergoop Glowscreen, a tinted sunscreen that gives you a glow while protecting your face from the sun. Keep wrinkles at bay with this cult-favorite product!

Pros:

SPF 40

Tinted

Cons:

Shiny finish, so may want to use powder after

Available at: Nordstrom

6. For the TikTok Star: iPhone Tripod Stand

Picture Perfect

Does your 20-something want to go viral on TikTok? Now she can with the help of this 60-inch extendable tripod stand that has over 78,000 reviews on Amazon! Complete with a Bluetooth remote so you can take selfies or group shots from up to 30 feet away, this handy tool is a content game-changer. Compact and sturdy, this phone holder is ideal for solo photo shoots or videos.

Pros:

Popular

Perfect for selfies

Cons:

Hard to find — majority five-star reviews

Available at: Amazon

7. For the Beauty Sleeper: Slip Silk Sleep Mask

Sleeping Beauty

To this day, this Slip silk sleep mask is one of the best gifts I have ever received! It blocks light from disrupting your sleep while also soothing your eyes. Unlike cotton, this gentle mask absorbs less face cream to keep your skin moisturized overnight. You won’t have to worry about waking up with creases on your face!

Pros:

Gentle

Blocks light

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Amazon

8. For the Coffee Lover: Keurig Coffee Maker

But First, Coffee

Every 20-something starter pack includes a coffee maker. After staying out until 2 a.m. on a school night, you definitely need some caffeine to get through the day. And this Keurig coffee maker is the no. 1 bestseller on Amazon in single-serve brewers. Plus, it’s on sale! Sleek and compact, this slim staple can fit on any kitchen countertop!

Pros:

Bestselling

Slim

Cons:

Some shoppers warned that their coffee maker was defective

Available at: Amazon

9. For the Hydrated Trendsetter: bkr Glass Water Bottle

Thirst Trap

When I asked my very cool Gen Z friend Natalie what she would recommend, she said, “People love ‘bkr’ water bottles. They’re like glass and have a fun silicone casing.” (Nat also happens to be a TikTok-famous researcher for the Today Show, so you know she has great taste.) Beyond the beauty, these bkr water bottles are dishwasher-safe and sustainable. We’re all about an environmentally-safe accessory!

Pros:

Trendy

Sustainable

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Amazon

10. For the Fashion Girlie: JW PEI Handbag

It’s in the Bag

I borrowed my sister’s JW PEI handbag on a recent trip and almost didn’t return it at the end (sharing is caring!). This trendy purse is the perfect size for day or night. Made from buttery soft vegan leather and available in every color of the rainbow, this chic handbag is a closet staple!

Pros:

Stylish

Available in 14 different colors

Cons:

Magnetic closure — items could fall out

Available at: Amazon

11. For the Self-Care Superfan: Gua Sha and Jade Roller Set

Skincare Slay

The secret to looking snatched (according to TikTok)? A gua sha and jade roller. These facial massagers have a lymphatic drainage effect to smooth skin, reduce wrinkles, firm face contour and relieve dark circles. The results are pretty remarkable! Pro tip: Store this set in the fridge for an extra cool sensation.

Pros:

Reduces wrinkles and dark circles

Like an at-home spa treatment

Popular — over 30,000 reviews

Cons:

A few shoppers weren’t thrilled with the quality

Available at: Amazon

Other Gifts We Love for Women in Their 20s:

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet and beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

