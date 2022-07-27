21 Incredibly Useful Gift Ideas for Women in Their 30s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gift shopping for a woman in her 30s or a young lady approaching 30 is far different than shopping for someone in their 20s. As you age, your priorities change — and the caliber of gifts changes too. Women in their 30s have arguably come into their own and value gifts that are more practical — though silly gifts can be appreciated as well.

But for the sake of our list of ultimate gift ideas, we focused on products that will elevate or enhance the life of whoever you’re shopping for. We covered beauty, fashion, home decor and even some fun tech gift ideas that will surely impress anyone you’re treating — be it for a birthday or any other special occasion. Keep scrolling to check out our extensive roundup!

21 Great Gift Ideas to Shop for a Woman in Her 30s

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Set

This perfume has a richer, deeper aroma that feels more mature, as opposed to fruitier or sweeter scents that you may have worn when you were younger. The bottle is also gorgeous and a lovely addition to any beauty vanity!

Pros

High-end perfume

Value set

Cons

On the more expensive side

Available at: Nordstrom

OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set

Coffee, tea or any hot beverage you’re drinking can stay warm for longer with this mug! It comes with a warming coaster plate that you can recharge to help deliver evenly distributed heat to the matching mug.

Pros

Sleek design

Super useful for fall and winter

Base can also be used as a wireless phone charger

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite™ Long Robe

This super luxurious robe is the perfect way to upgrade nights spent at home! It’s extra cozy, and we love the longer length which makes you feel like you’re staying at a fancy hotel.

Pros

Three color options available

Full-length design

Lightweight material

Cons

Higher price point

Available at: Nordstrom

PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device

This device may help your skin look clearer and more vibrant, as it helps cleansers dig down deep into pores for a more thorough wash. It’s easy to use and there are different modes which you can rely on for cleansing, massaging and toning the skin!

Pros

Tons of cute color options

Easy to clean

Multiple different modes

Cons

On the pricier side

Available at: Nordstrom

RIKI 10X Skinny Lighted Mirror

This mirror is outlined with tiny LED lights around the edges which can illuminate your face for precise makeup application! It also comes with a detachable magnifying mirror and a phone holder that you can use to snap selfies once your makeup look is complete.

Pros

Three-piece mirror set

Different light settings

Slim, compact design

Cons

Only one color available

High price tag

Available at: Nordstrom

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream

The best gifts are ones that you wouldn’t typically buy for yourself, and this wrinkle cream is exactly that. It’s certainly expensive, but when it comes to improving the look of fine lines and wrinkles, shoppers say it’s worth every single penny. Luxury skincare is always a safe bet if you’re in the market for a fantastic present!

Pros

Super effective formula

Safe for sensitive skin

Cons

High-end price tag

Results can be a hit or miss

Available at: Nordstrom

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo

Silk pillowcases like these don’t just feel luxurious — they can also give you multiple different beauty benefits! If your hair tends to get frizzy while you sleep, these pillowcases can help with that — and they may help your skin crease less and not develop wrinkles as quickly.

Pros

Value set

Many beauty benefits

Soft and luxe silk material

Cons

High price tag

Some shoppers say material is too thin for their liking

Only one color option

Available at: Nordstrom

Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Candles

Why buy just one candle when you can score five with this set? Each of the candles burn for 25 hours and has a different scent, so you can switch up the vibes you want to create in your space or experiment by mixing a few different aromas at once!

Pros

Value set

Five different scents

Beautiful tin design

Cons

Few customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Backpack

This backpack is ideal for work, travel or general everyday wear! The design is both timeless and functional thanks to the water-resistant material it’s made from. Shoppers also note it’s super packable, and the lightweight feel of the backpack doesn’t add any extra weight!

Pros

Tons of room

Water-resistant

Classic design

Cons

Only three colors available

Higher end product

Available at: Nordstrom

Huski Wine Chiller

No ice necessary to keep your wine perfectly chilled! This insulated cooler can maintain cool and crisp wine for up to six hours, which is incredible if you’re heading to the beach, the pool or planning a picnic in the park.

Pros

Award-winning design

Easy to use and carry

Great color options available

Cons

On the pricier side

May not fit every 750ml bottle shape

Available at: Amazon

One Savvy Girl Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses

This is another wine cooling product that will make an excellent gift! The insulated bag acts as a cooler and can fit two bottles, plus you also get two cups to sip your wine from.

Pros

Super comfortable design

Cups included

More affordable gift idea

Cons

Only two color options

Available at: Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Bath Pillow

If you know anyone who loves taking a bath, you can elevate their experience by getting them this pillow as a gift! It allows you to comfortably lounge in the tub and fully indulge in your self-care routine, plus it also comes with a bonus loofah for scrubbing and exfoliation.

Pros

Fits in every type of bathtub

Fast-drying material

Affordable

Cons

May lose a bit of its shape after multiple uses

Available at: Amazon

Mydethun Moon Lamp

This is the best gift idea for anyone who’s into astrology or loves creating a mellow ambiance in their space. You charge it by using the USB cable that comes with the lamp, and it looks perfect perched atop the included wooden stand. You can also choose between different light settings to control how bright or dim the light is!

Pros

Multiple different sizes available

Affordable

Massive bestseller

Cons

Battery life could last longer

Available at: Amazon

BodyRestore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

Turn any bathroom into a personal spa with these shower tablets! This particular pack is designed to provide a calming atmosphere with imported lavender oil that helps to soothe, relax and also provide congestion relief.

Pros

Thousands of five-star reviews

Easy to use

Currently on sale

Cons

Some say the scent is too faint

Only 15 tablets come in the pack

Available at: Amazon

Bambüsi Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Set

Hosting friends at home becomes more of an elevated experience as you get older, and no gathering is complete without a killer charcuterie board! This one comes complete with everything you need to create an impressive spread and serve it up to your guests.

Pros

100% bamboo material

Cheese knifes plus wine bottle opener included in the drawer

No. 1 bestseller and five-star product

Cons

A bit on the pricier side

Available at: Amazon

COACH Soft Tabby Calf Leather Shoulder Bag

Opting for a more timeless purse like this one, as opposed to a trendier style, is far more meaningful. This is the type of bag that whoever receives will treasure for years to come!

Pros

Gorgeous design

High-quality leather

Functional interior and exterior pockets for organization

Cons

On the expensive side

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

T3 Airebrush Duo Blow Dry Brush

This blow dry brush comes with a round attachment and a flat one so you can create the perfect blowout daily! Nailing your perfect style is that much easier, and you don’t have to spend money going to the salon to leave your hair looking on point.

Pros

Two attachments included

Three heat and five speed settings

Suitable for all hair types

Cons

Few reviews

High price point

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

TZUMI ionvac UltraClean UV Sanitizing Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum may seem like an out-of-the-box gift idea, but for a busy woman, it could be a complete game-changer! It quietly does the cleaning for you, and you can program it to start hovering over the floor whenever you want, so your home is consistently feeling fresh.

Pros

Smart sensor technology

Four different modes

WiFi and Google Assistant enabled

Slim design

Cons

High price tag

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

The Million Roses Peach Roses In Rose Box With Drawer

This long-lasting rose box is special because it comes with a drawer on the bottom that you can use for storage! It may be one of the most luxurious jewelry boxes we’ve seen to date, and we think anyone who loves flowers will obsess over this gift.

Pros

Super long lasting roses

Extra drawer for storage

Cons

Very expensive

No customer reviews

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Georg Jensen Sky Wine Decanter Aerating Funnel

For a wine decanter that looks as luxe as this one, it’s surprisingly affordable! It also comes with an aerator you can use to pour the wine into the vessel and enhance the quality. Serve up drinks in a more elegant fashion!

Pros

Affordable price

Two-in-one setup

Cons

No customer reviews

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

The Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer

For the ultimate splurge, this cult-favorite hair dryer is one of our top gift picks! It may be pricey, but shoppers swear their hair looks and feels healthier after switching out their cheaper versions for this one. The dryer also reportedly significantly cuts your drying time, so you’re not wasting as many precious minutes getting your hair ready to go.

Pros

Provides less heat damage on hair

Smoothing technology

Easy to use and maneuver

Multiple different attachments included

Cons

Super high price tag

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

