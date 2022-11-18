Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Credit: Amazon/Nordstrom Us Picks! Our Absolute Favorite Gifts for Women We are in full holiday shopping mode. With so many people and categories to cover, it's time to kick things into gifting gear! Right now, we're concentrated on our absolute favorite gifts for women, from your BFF, to your sister or mom, to your significant other or even to a work acquaintance whose name you pulled in a Secret Santa!

Below, you can shop 31 of our top gift picks for women for 2022 and beyond. We have home essentials, beauty buys, fashion finds, funny picks and more. Let's do this! Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Credit: Amazon This Reusable Notebook This number one bestseller is an amazing gift for a writer, artist, student, entrepreneur, mom — basically anyone. How does it work? Write or draw in the notebook with the erasable pen, scan the pages with your phone to save them, then simply wipe the pages clean with the included microfiber cloth! So cool! Get the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook at Amazon!

Credit: Homedics This Smart Sandscape How can we best describe drift? It's a stunning sandscape, a meditative wellness device, an art piece, a creative inspiration, a technological innovation, a conversation piece and so much more. You can use your phone to customize its ambient lighting and control the small metal ball as it cycles through hundreds of mesmerizing designs! Get the drift for (originally $399.99) for just $288 with code GIFTUS10 for a limited time at Homedics!

Credit: Bebird This Ear Cleaning System Shopping for someone who often falls down a TikTok hole watching close-up videos of people getting their ears cleaned out? We know we're guilty. That's why we love this revolutionary, robotic, sleek ear cleaning tool, featuring so many accessories — plus a camera so she can see what she's doing! Get the N3 Ear Cleaning System for just $99.99 at Bebird!

Credit: Marc Jacobs This Designer Bag Who doesn't love some sparkle and shine around the holidays? This black sequin Marc Jacobs mini tote will be especially great for New Year's Eve. It comes with a removable leather strap as well so it can be worn as a crossbody! Get The Sequin Micro Tote Bag for just $295 at Marc Jacobs!

Credit: QVC This Magical Lipstick Can't figure out which shade of lipstick to buy? If you stick with this Givenchy fan-favorite, you'll automatically have your gift recipient's perfect shade. The lipstick looks black, but when it's applied, it goes on pink — reacting to the pH of your lips to create a unique shade! Get the Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick for just $34 at QVC!

Credit: Buckle This Mega-Chic Winter Boot Not every winter boot needs to be clunky and ugly. This suede bootie is super sophisticated thanks to its elegant look and stylish wedge, but it's fantastic for snow and slippery sidewalks thanks to the waterproof fabric and rubber outsole tread! Get the Sorel Evie Leather Wedge Ankle Boot for just $140 at Buckle!

Credit: Anthropologie These Monogram Mugs We're always into monograms for the holidays, but these monogram mugs blow so many of the other options right out of the water. Each mug — which includes a gift tag — is handpainted, featuring an adorable wintry design and an initial of your choice! Get the Bundled Up Monogram Mug for just $14 at Anthropologie!

Credit: Satya Jewelry This Celestial Necklace Jewelry is obviously a popular holiday gift for women, but many of the pieces look exactly the same, no matter where you shop. That's why this year we recommend shopping Satya for unique, breathtakingly beautiful jewelry like this 18K gold-plated crescent moon necklace. It even features a small moonstone to strengthen intuition, passion and good fortune! Get the Illuminated Path Gold Moon Necklace for just $119 at Satya Jewelry!

Credit: Dagne Dover This Weekend Getaway Kit This one goes out to a woman who's booking trips every chance she gets — or even someone who travels a lot for work. It's a matching carryall tote and toiletry bag set. The carryall can fit in overhead bins, and the toiletry bag can help her avoid skincare spills and makeup messes! Get the Landon + Hunter Kit ($230 value) for just $196 at Dagne Dover!

Credit: Foria These CBD Bath Salts Bathtime is a sacred time, and adding relaxing salts to the ritual is key for cleansing both the body and the mind. This jar contains mineral-rich Epsom salts infused with kava, lavender, calendula, ginger and hemp. The CBD may be especially helpful for easing discomfort, pain and stress! Get the Wellness Bath Salts with CBD & Lavender (originally $38) for just $27 at Foria!

Credit: LaserAway Beauty This Skincare Kit This SkinFitness kit is all about keeping skin in shape. It's an amazing introduction to LA Beauty's products — and to healthier, more youthful skin. It comes with four serums, makeup wipes and face masks! Get The SkinFitness Kit (originally $275) for just $220 at LaserAway Beauty!

Credit: Colorescience This Triple Threat Skincare Set This customizable, SPF-powered three-piece skincare and makeup set is a perfect trio for beauty lovers. It comes with a collagen face and neck treatment, a whipped mineral foundation and a shiny lip gloss for a smooth, plump pout! Get the Triple Pep Skincare Regimen (originally $258) for just $181 at Colorescience!

Credit: Blendtopia This Smoothie Sampler Box If you're buying for someone on a health kick — or someone who just really, really love smoothies — Blendtopia should be your shopping destination. This sampler box comes with 12 smoothies and three boxes of smoothie pops. You also have the option to sign up for a subscription! Get the Super Sampler Box for just $114 at Blendtopia!

Credit: Peter Lamas This 2-in-1 Lash Mask We're not sure we've ever met a woman who didn't want longer, stronger lashes. Many lash conditioners are close to $100, but this highly-rated lash mask is so affordable. The best part? It also acts as mascara — the value is truly amazing! Get the Lash Masque for just $28 at Peter Lamas!

Credit: JEMMA This Traveler Bag We don't have to tell you just exquisite the design of this traveler bag is — but we do want to point out why it's more than just a purse. It can fit up to a 16-inch laptop inside, or thick books or finders, and it even comes with a matching travel sleeve! Get the Emma Traveler 39 starting at $525 at JEMMA!

Credit: Apolla These Recovery Socks Socks don't always seem like much, but for someone who spends all day on their feet, a pair of these compression socks could be totally game-changing. With arch and ankle support — and the option to add traction — these socks are going to become quick favorites! Get The Infinite Shock Mid-Calf Recovery Socks for just $38 at Apolla!

Credit: JumpSport This Fitness Trampoline Staying motivated to work out can be very difficult — especially when crunches and lunges can be so boring. This beginner fitness trampoline, however, helps to literally jumpstart a stagnant workout routine. It's fun, it's effective and it doesn't take up much space. She can also get a 60-day trial for streaming video workouts! Get the JumpSport 200 Fitness Trampoline for just $199 at JumpSport!

Credit: Mignon Faget This Colorful Necklace A colorful personality deserves some colorful jewelry. How about a one-of-a-kind necklace? No two versions of these multicolor freshwater pearl necklaces is exactly alike. As a bonus, she can wear it two ways: long or doubled up! Get the Warm Mixed Pearl Necklace for just $325 at Mignon Faget!

Credit: Melinda Maria This Engravable Heart Necklace If you want your jewelry to have sentimental value, we have to recommend this heart necklace. The XL flat design stands out in a sea of other heart necklaces, and it's engravable so you can write a name or a message in the center. Available in silver or gold! Get the XL You Have My Heart Necklace for just $125 at Melinda Maria!

Credit: Jane Win This Trendy Chain Necklace Okay, and now for a trendy pick that you've surely seen on Instagram. This chunky statement necklace features an ultra-chic bead within the clasp, and you can hang a pendant from any of the links. Team this with jeans and a tee and instantly elevate any ensemble! Get the Chunky Link Chain with Lapis Bead for$168 at Jane Win!

Credit: Nation LTD This Forever Comfy Dress Can comfy and luxury coexist? Yes — and this dress proves it. With its oversized trapeze silhouette and double gauze cotton, this is a dreamy, flowy piece that will be perfect for everything from lazy days at home to even date nights. Wear it loose or belt it! Get the Lila Dress (originally $230) for just $115 at Nation LTD!

Credit: Amazon This Zodiac Candle Google your giftee's zodiac sign and grab the matching candle from this collection! Each candle is designed to suit each sign, featuring a quote to represent their personalities. They're scented based on astrological elements as well! Get the Wax & Wit Zodiac Soy Candle at Amazon!

Credit: Zappos This UGG Fleece Zip-Up Cozy gifts will forever have our hearts. This UGG fleece hoodie is made with the softest sherpa. This is a great piece for chilling out the couch and watching the snow fall outside, or for layering under her winter coat when it's time to face the elements! Get the UGG Sheila Sherpa Full Zip for just $98 at Zappos!

Credit: Estelle & Thild This Body Essentials Set This organic body essentials set, which comes "beautifully packed and ready to place under the Christmas tree," features a citrusy body wash and a body lotion. With ingredients like shea butter and aloe vera, her skin is about to reach a whole new level of softness! Get the Body Essentials (originally $41) for just $35 at Estelle & Thild!

Credit: Amazon This Weighted Blanket Year after year, we recommend weighted blankets as gifts, and year after year, they're huge successes. This number one bestseller is wildly popular with Amazon shoppers. Its micro-glass beads help provide even weight distribution, so cuddling up under this blanket feels like a warm hug! Get the Quility Weighted Blanket for Adults at Amazon!

Credit: Tropicfeel This Adventuring Backpack Whether she wants to go hiking at the local trail or backpacking through Europe, this weatherproof, packable, puncture-resistant backpack will be an ultra-reliable essential. It's even sustainably-made, which we know will be a winning detail with eco-conscious women! Get the Cruiser Core Black (originally $79) for just $59 with code BLACK25 at Tropicfeel!

Credit: Amazon This Reversible Octopus Plush A viral hit, this simple toy can hold much deeper meanings! It's a cute octopus plush that's happy when displayed one way and angry when displayed the other way. Shoppers often use it to express their moods to significant others — grab it for yours! Get the TeeTurtle Original Reversible Octopus Plushie at Amazon!

Credit: Britt Sisseck This Two-Tone Belt Sizing can get a little confusing and nerve-wracking when it comes to buying fashion gifts, but this adjustable belt is a great choice. It has a two-tone look, a leather trim and gold-tone rings — making it a standout, for sure! Get the Belt for just $71 at Britt Sisseck!

Credit: Amazon This Bird Feeder Camera Shopping for an avid birdwatcher? They might cry when they see this gift! It's a bird feeder with an integrated camera that auto-captures all incoming birds and notifies her via an app so she can watch each bird enjoy a meal in real time and see what species of visitors she gets. It works at night too! Get the NETVUE Birdfy Lite- Smart Bird Feeder Camera at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom This Lipstick Set We didn't forget about the makeup fans! This set comes with five stunning MAC lipsticks, but what makes it even more giftable is the pink, pearlescent case. She can use it as a keepsake box even after the holiday-themed lipsticks are gone! Get the MAC Cosmetics A Taste of Matte 5-Piece Lipstick Kit for just $60 at Nordstrom!

