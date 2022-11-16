Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Even if we’re shopping for a friend or family member who’s recently become a mom, we know a useful, or perhaps relaxing, gift could be super meaningful to them. This is why we curated a gift guide for every type of mom out there. Shop below!

Holiday shopping is always exciting, but it certainly comes with a cluster of challenges. The pressure is on to make this year’s gifts better than the last! This is especially the case with gifts for moms. We owe everything to our moms, and we want to treat them to something great!

Credit: Amazon/Saks Fifth Avenue 21 Excellent Gifts for Every Type of Mom Holiday shopping is always exciting, but it certainly comes with a cluster of challenges. The pressure is on to make this year's gifts better than the last! This is especially the case with gifts for moms. We owe everything to our moms, and we want to treat them to something great! [ami-related id="2442206" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/shop-with-us/pictures/early-holiday-gifts-for-her-2022/" title="15 Early Holiday Gifts for Her — All on Sale" target="" thumb="true" imgsrc="https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/early-holiday-gifts-for-her-2022.jpg?quality=86&strip=all" imgid="2442463" format="gallery" flag="" channel="6001"] Even if we're shopping for a friend or family member who's recently become a mom, we know a useful, or perhaps relaxing, gift could be super meaningful to them. This is why we curated a gift guide for every type of mom out there. Shop below! Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Credit: Amazon For the Mom Who Needs a Moment to Herself One thing pretty much every mom has in common is that they're tired and need a break! If they have time for a bath, the ergonomic bath pillow in this set will provide cozy support while they soak. Even if she only has a few minutes for a shower, the scented shower steamers will provide some amazing aromatherapy benefits! Get the ZenTyme Moments Luxury Bath Pillow | 6-Pack Aromatherapy Shower Steamer Gift Set for Relaxation at Amazon!

Credit: Type S For the Adventurous Mom If the mom you're shopping for is into road trips or camping, perhaps, just imagine how much she'll appreciate having a portable electric cooler in the car to keep drinks and food cold and fresh for herself and the kids. It has a built-in USB charger too for her phone and more! Get the Type S Blizzard Box 13 QT for $550 at Type S!

Credit: Jemma For the Working Mom This incredibly chic handbag has a padded laptop pocket, making it excellent for her regular commute, but it also features a carry-on travel sleeve and a removable clutch — making it a must-have for work trips as well. We adore this two-tone design, but it comes in four other colorways too! Get the Emma Traveler 39 for $525 at Jemma!

Credit: Dagne Dover For the New Mom A new bundle of joy! So cute and precious... and a lot of work! New moms need to be prepared at all times with diapers, wipes and more, which is why a hands-free diaper bag is of the utmost importance. This one has a mini changing mat, a luggage sleeve, stroller clips and more — and it's actually super stylish and modern! Get the Indi Diaper Backpack for $215 at Dagne Dover!

Credit: Kauai Coffee For the Mom Who's Never Without Her Coffee Whether it's the caffeine kick or the delicious taste, coffee can be an all-important part of a mom's day. Treat her to a flavor and brand she might not find at the chain cafés. These Kauai Mocha Madamia Nut single-serve pods are a smooth, chocolatey delight — and they use less plastic than ordinary single-serve pods! Get the Single-Serve Pods - Mocha Macadamia Nut Flavor - 100% Premium Arabica for $50 at Kauai Coffee!

Credit: HoMedics For the Mom Looking for Her Zen The Drift is an everchanging sandscape that's been taking over the internet lately with its meditative benefits, customizable ambience and enigmatic charm. It's "mindfulness made easy," as it can be controlled via an app as the small metal ball cycles through hundreds of artful pattern designs! Get the Drift for 399.99 at HoMedics!

Credit: M.Gemi For the Fashionable Mom We wanted to include a trendy, hands-free handbag on this list, and this crossbody called out to Us. Even when a mom has her hands completely full, this bag can help keep her small essentials safe and organized — all without sacrificing on style! Get The Anna Mini Crossbody for $198 at M.Gemi!

Credit: Amazon For the Mom Who Loves a Matching Moment Matching slippers? The cutest! Grab a pair of Mama Bear slippers and a pair of Lil Bear or Baby Bear slippers to match, with kids sizes available from ages 1-12! Get the Dearfoams Mama Bear Slippers and the Unisex Child Lil Bear and Baby Slippers at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom For the Mom Who Loves Her Wine The only thing better than a glass of wine or champagne? A perfectly chilled glass of wine or champagne! This vacuum-insulated canister can help keep a bottle chilled for hours, and it has a sleek, sophisticated design! Get the Vinglacé Wine & Champagne Chiller for $90 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Amazon For the Mom With a Great Sense of Humor Candles are pretty reliable gifts for moms, but if you want yours to stand out as special, go for something funny like this "mom's last nerve" candle. It's about more than just the laughs though. The lavender scent will be wonderfully soothing! Get the Lacrima Funny Mom Lavender Scented Candle at Amazon!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue For the Makeup-Loving Mom Luxury lip products are always excellent gifts for a makeup lover, and this Tom Ford moisturizing balm is one of the coolest options out there. The stick is clear with platinum flecks inside, but once it's applied, it transforms into a pink stain! Get the Tom Ford Soleil Neige Lip Blush for just $58 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Amazon For the Mom Who's Always Cold A sweatshirt can only do so much, but this neck and shoulder heating pad is like a little slice of heaven. It's cozy in the cold, and it can provide some nice relief for stressed muscles! Get the Bedsure Heating Pack for Neck and Shoulders at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon For the Mom Whose Garden Is One of Her Babies If your mom or a mom you know has been gardening for a while, it's probably time to swap out her old gloves and tools for some newer, shinier options. This adorable set comes with all of the above, plus butterfly stakes, a carry basket and more! Get the Merturn 26-Pc Garden Tools Set at Amazon!

Credit: Solios For the Mom With Timeless Taste No matter how many digital clocks surround us, an analog watch will always have a place in our lives. They tell the time, they're beautiful and this one charges with both natural and artificial light so you don't have to waste single-use batteries! Get the White Mini Solar Watch | Green Vegan Leather for $265 at Solios!

Credit: Zappos For the Mom Who Never Skips Her Walk or Run Shopping for an active mama who's always going on nature walks or morning runs? She's going to need an A+ pair of sneakers. How about a pair with a cool look too? You get both function and fashion with these Reebok sneakers! Get the Reebok Work Hyperium Work EH Steel Toe Sneakers (originally $116) for just $99.99 at Zappos!

Credit: Nordstrom For the Mom Who Loves Cozy Activities Grabbing a gift for someone who'd rather stay in and relax with a stress-free activity? Check out this whimsical 1,000-piece puzzle, featuring an image of Santa's village on a snowy day! Get the Galison Michael Storrings Santa's Village 1000-Piece Puzzle for just $17 at Nordstrom!

Credit: AWA For the Mom Whose Fridge Is Stocked With Seltzer Sparkling water is pretty much a way of life, but if you drink it often, your fridge is probably overflowing with cans or bottles. Shop a sustainable, space-saving option instead with this cool Scandanavian-style carbonator! Get the AWA Carbonator for $149 at AWA!

Credit: Amazon For the Dog Mom Whether her family features a pup or two or her fur babies are her only babies, this 2023 dog calendar is definitely a hilarious (and useful!) gift option. It features 12 months of dogs doing their business. The best part? $1 from each sale goes toward helping a dog in need! Get the Pooping Pooches White Elephant Gag Gift Calendar at Amazon!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue For the Mom Who Only Drinks Non-Dairy Milk It can be annoying (and expensive) to buy oat milk or substitute with almond milk all the time, but dairy just isn't going to cut it. If you're shopping for a mom who drinks milk alternatives only, make things easier on her by grabbing her this automatic nut and seed milk maker. It works in just seconds! Get the Tribest Soyabella Deluxe Automatic Nut & Seed Milk Maker for just $130 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Amazon For the Mom Who Would Never Say No to a Massage These cheeky socks are funny, for sure, but they're serious too! We're sure any time she wears these, she would certainly appreciate a long foot rub. These are great for any mom, but they're especially nice for someone who's pregnant because of the non-slip bottoms! Get the Kindred Bravely Rub My Feet Socks at Amazon!

In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies