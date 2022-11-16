Holiday shopping is always exciting, but it certainly comes with a cluster of challenges. The pressure is on to make this year’s gifts better than the last! This is especially the case with gifts for moms. We owe everything to our moms, and we want to treat them to something great!
Even if we’re shopping for a friend or family member who’s recently become a mom, we know a useful, or perhaps relaxing, gift could be super meaningful to them. This is why we curated a gift guide for every type of mom out there. Shop below!
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Credit: Amazon/Saks Fifth Avenue
21 Excellent Gifts for Every Type of Mom
15 Early Holiday Gifts for Her — All on Sale
Credit: Amazon
For the Mom Who Needs a Moment to Herself
One thing pretty much every mom has in common is that they're tired and need a break! If they have time for a bath, the ergonomic bath pillow in this set will provide cozy support while they soak. Even if she only has a few minutes for a shower, the scented shower steamers will provide some amazing aromatherapy benefits!
If the mom you're shopping for is into road trips or camping, perhaps, just imagine how much she'll appreciate having a portable electric cooler in the car to keep drinks and food cold and fresh for herself and the kids. It has a built-in USB charger too for her phone and more!
This incredibly chic handbag has a padded laptop pocket, making it excellent for her regular commute, but it also features a carry-on travel sleeve and a removable clutch — making it a must-have for work trips as well. We adore this two-tone design, but it comes in four other colorways too!
A new bundle of joy! So cute and precious... and a lot of work! New moms need to be prepared at all times with diapers, wipes and more, which is why a hands-free diaper bag is of the utmost importance. This one has a mini changing mat, a luggage sleeve, stroller clips and more — and it's actually super stylish and modern!
Whether it's the caffeine kick or the delicious taste, coffee can be an all-important part of a mom's day. Treat her to a flavor and brand she might not find at the chain cafés. These Kauai Mocha Madamia Nut single-serve pods are a smooth, chocolatey delight — and they use less plastic than ordinary single-serve pods!
The Drift is an everchanging sandscape that's been taking over the internet lately with its meditative benefits, customizable ambience and enigmatic charm. It's "mindfulness made easy," as it can be controlled via an app as the small metal ball cycles through hundreds of artful pattern designs!
We wanted to include a trendy, hands-free handbag on this list, and this crossbody called out to Us. Even when a mom has her hands completely full, this bag can help keep her small essentials safe and organized — all without sacrificing on style!
The only thing better than a glass of wine or champagne? A perfectly chilled glass of wine or champagne! This vacuum-insulated canister can help keep a bottle chilled for hours, and it has a sleek, sophisticated design!
Candles are pretty reliable gifts for moms, but if you want yours to stand out as special, go for something funny like this "mom's last nerve" candle. It's about more than just the laughs though. The lavender scent will be wonderfully soothing!
Luxury lip products are always excellent gifts for a makeup lover, and this Tom Ford moisturizing balm is one of the coolest options out there. The stick is clear with platinum flecks inside, but once it's applied, it transforms into a pink stain!
If your mom or a mom you know has been gardening for a while, it's probably time to swap out her old gloves and tools for some newer, shinier options. This adorable set comes with all of the above, plus butterfly stakes, a carry basket and more!
No matter how many digital clocks surround us, an analog watch will always have a place in our lives. They tell the time, they're beautiful and this one charges with both natural and artificial light so you don't have to waste single-use batteries!
Shopping for an active mama who's always going on nature walks or morning runs? She's going to need an A+ pair of sneakers. How about a pair with a cool look too? You get both function and fashion with these Reebok sneakers!
Sparkling water is pretty much a way of life, but if you drink it often, your fridge is probably overflowing with cans or bottles. Shop a sustainable, space-saving option instead with this cool Scandanavian-style carbonator!
Whether her family features a pup or two or her fur babies are her only babies, this 2023 dog calendar is definitely a hilarious (and useful!) gift option. It features 12 months of dogs doing their business. The best part? $1 from each sale goes toward helping a dog in need!
It can be annoying (and expensive) to buy oat milk or substitute with almond milk all the time, but dairy just isn't going to cut it. If you're shopping for a mom who drinks milk alternatives only, make things easier on her by grabbing her this automatic nut and seed milk maker. It works in just seconds!
These cheeky socks are funny, for sure, but they're serious too! We're sure any time she wears these, she would certainly appreciate a long foot rub. These are great for any mom, but they're especially nice for someone who's pregnant because of the non-slip bottoms!
