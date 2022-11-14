21 of the Best Gifts Under $50 (That Look More Expensive Than They Are)

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Below, you can shop 21 of the best gifts under $50 that seem like they could cost way more. Impress your friends and family without breaking the bank — or nab something for yourself. Shop now!

This is our year to buy the best holiday gifts ever! But the better the gift, the more money you have to spend — or at least that seems to be the case. It’s not easy finding a top-tier gift under $50, but it’s far from impossible. It takes some research, but we took care of that part for you!

Credit: Amazon This One-Step Hair Tool It's not rare to see hair tools being sold for $100 or more, especially when one can do the job of two. This hair dryer and smoothing brush, however, continues to win over shoppers with its effectiveness, ease of use and low price! Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler at Amazon!

Credit: Total Wine This Red Wine Aerator While a wine lover will probably have plenty of bottles ready to enjoy, they'll majorly appreciate a special gift like this aerator, which allows red wine to breathe for a better taste and smoother finish. It will make every glass that much more enjoyable! Get the Vinturi Red Wine Aerator for just $45 at Total Wine!

Credit: GiftTree This Spa Day Gift Basket You know what sounds like the perfect relaxing activity after a big holiday party? Taking a hot bath. Even better if you're going home with this basket in tow, featuring goat’s milk spa products for a skin-soothing wind-down session! Get the RESTORE Spa Day Gift Basket for just $49.95 at GiftTree!

Credit: Just Enough This Sparkling Set An excellent gift for a bubbly lover with a refined palette, this six-pack of sparkling wines is sure to impress in both packaging and taste. It comes with three cans of brut bubbles and three cans of rosé bubbles, equaling two standard bottles! Get the Sparkling Set for just $42 at Just Enough!

Credit: Amazon This Cement Home Accent Set Kim Kardashian's skincare line, SKKN, recently launched home accessories, featuring grey cement containers and bins starting at $65. Love the aesthetic but can't justify the price for the buzzy brand? Check out this set of round cement boxes instead! Get the Bloomingville Set of 2 Grey Round Decorative Cement Boxes at Amazon!

Credit: Zappos These Designer Earrings Designer jewelry under $50? Count Us in. These Ralph Lauren earrings combine the huggie and the drop styles to create a perfect pair, featuring pearls and sparkling stones! Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren 10 mm Pave Huggie w/ Pearl Drop Earrings for just $35 at Zappos!

Credit: Amazon These Aesthetic Candles We love candles, but it can be frustrating to spend too much money on them — especially if we want to burn them. That's why we love how affordable this two-piece set is. The candles are so unique and will elevate your home, but they're not going to cost you an arm and a leg! Get the Tondiamo 2-Pc Twist Aesthetic Candles at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom This Tea Advent Calendar 24 days of gifts for under $40 — and with an absolutely stunning advent calendar box? We'll take it! Palais des Thés makes exquisite teas, so this is an excellent chance for any tea lover to try the brand's bestselling black, green, herbal and rooibos flavors! Get the Palais des Thés 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar for just $36 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Zappos This Coach Wallet This beautiful leather Coach wallet is perfect for everyday essentials, and it has a golden keyring so it can easily hook onto the inside of a bag or another keychain to keep everything together. Don't miss out on the amazing sale price! Get the Coach Cross Grain Mini ID Skinny (originally $75) for just $48 at Zappos!

Credit: Amazon This Video Doorbell A video doorbell seems so futuristic and like such a luxury, but did you know you could grab one from a top brand for under $50? The number of reviews for this Amazon fave speaks for itself! Get the Blink Video Doorbell at Amazon!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Black Marble AirPod Case You carry your AirPods around with you everywhere, so why not grab a case with a little more of a luxurious look? This black marble-style AirPod case is a sophisticated gift for anyone with the wireless Apple earbuds! Get the Richmond & Finch Black Marble Airpod Case for just $25 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Amazon This Facial Steamer This fancy facial device looks like it was plucked straight out of an aesthetician's collection. The steam may help promote a radiant complexion and hydrate skin, and it can also be used as a cosmetic mirror, saving space on your vanity! Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Face Steamer at Amazon!

Credit: London Sock Company These Next-Level Socks Normal socks? Boring. These London Sock Company socks? Breathable, cushioned, supportive, durable and made from organic cotton. Our favorite part? Each pair has an antibacterial treatment that helps prevent odor. Four colors available! Get the Simply Active Quarter Socks for just $26 at London Sock Company!

Credit: The Sill This Holiday Plant Trio Three festive plants in one beautiful gift! These terracotta planters contain poinsettia, Nordic spruce and peppermint cosmos plants, and their value only grows with time as each plant matures. They can also be transplanted into a larger pot or garden as they grow! Get the Holiday Tiny Terracotta Trio for just $39 at The Sill!

Credit: Amazon These Rabbit Bookends Buying a book for a book lover can be tough if you don't know their exact taste, so how about some bookends instead? These rustic rabbit bookends will add such a timeless touch to anyone's personal library! Get the Creative Co-Op Rustic Rabbit Bookends at Amazon!

Credit: Sephora This Fruit-Forward Skincare Set This skincare gift set comes from everyone's favorite fruit-based K-beauty brand, Glow Recipe. It comes with mini versions of five bestsellers: the Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask, the Watermelon Glow PHA +BHA Pore-Tight Toner, the Plum Plump™ Hyaluronic Acid Serum, the Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer and the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops! Get the Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit for just $32 at Sephora!

Credit: Amazon This Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Endless entertainment! This gift set comes with a desktop version of everyone's favorite wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man, plus a mini book that actually explores the origins of the pop culture icon! Get the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy (RP Minis) at Amazon!

Credit: Aerie These Velour Flare Pants These Aerie pants nail all of the latest trends with their ribbed velour fabric and comfy flare construction. They come in the cutest colors and will be go-tos for both going out and staying in. We obviously love the sale price too! Get the Groove-On Rib Velour Flare Pant (originally $50) for just $30 at Aerie!

Credit: Amazon This Mixology Kit Grab this gift for someone who loves to entertain! It comes with multiple stainless steel bar tools, a stand and even recipe cards so creating cocktails is fun, easy and delicious! Get the Modern Mixology Bartender Kit at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom This DIY Nail Polish Kit This nail polish kit is made for kids ages seven and up and is such a unique, fun find that will have playdates filling up your younger gift recipient's after-school schedule! Get the Nailmatic DIY Nail Polish Color Maker Kit for just $49 at Nordstrom!

