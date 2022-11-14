This is our year to buy the best holiday gifts ever! But the better the gift, the more money you have to spend — or at least that seems to be the case. It’s not easy finding a top-tier gift under $50, but it’s far from impossible. It takes some research, but we took care of that part for you!
Below, you can shop 21 of the best gifts under $50 that seem like they could cost way more. Impress your friends and family without breaking the bank — or nab something for yourself. Shop now!
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
21 of the Best Gifts Under $50 (That Look More Expensive Than They Are)
This One-Step Hair Tool
It's not rare to see hair tools being sold for $100 or more, especially when one can do the job of two. This hair dryer and smoothing brush, however, continues to win over shoppers with its effectiveness, ease of use and low price!
While a wine lover will probably have plenty of bottles ready to enjoy, they'll majorly appreciate a special gift like this aerator, which allows red wine to breathe for a better taste and smoother finish. It will make every glass that much more enjoyable!
You know what sounds like the perfect relaxing activity after a big holiday party? Taking a hot bath. Even better if you're going home with this basket in tow, featuring goat’s milk spa products for a skin-soothing wind-down session!
An excellent gift for a bubbly lover with a refined palette, this six-pack of sparkling wines is sure to impress in both packaging and taste. It comes with three cans of brut bubbles and three cans of rosé bubbles, equaling two standard bottles!
Kim Kardashian's skincare line, SKKN, recently launched home accessories, featuring grey cement containers and bins starting at $65. Love the aesthetic but can't justify the price for the buzzy brand? Check out this set of round cement boxes instead!
We love candles, but it can be frustrating to spend too much money on them — especially if we want to burn them. That's why we love how affordable this two-piece set is. The candles are so unique and will elevate your home, but they're not going to cost you an arm and a leg!
24 days of gifts for under $40 — and with an absolutely stunning advent calendar box? We'll take it! Palais des Thés makes exquisite teas, so this is an excellent chance for any tea lover to try the brand's bestselling black, green, herbal and rooibos flavors!
This beautiful leather Coach wallet is perfect for everyday essentials, and it has a golden keyring so it can easily hook onto the inside of a bag or another keychain to keep everything together. Don't miss out on the amazing sale price!
You carry your AirPods around with you everywhere, so why not grab a case with a little more of a luxurious look? This black marble-style AirPod case is a sophisticated gift for anyone with the wireless Apple earbuds!
This fancy facial device looks like it was plucked straight out of an aesthetician's collection. The steam may help promote a radiant complexion and hydrate skin, and it can also be used as a cosmetic mirror, saving space on your vanity!
Normal socks? Boring. These London Sock Company socks? Breathable, cushioned, supportive, durable and made from organic cotton. Our favorite part? Each pair has an antibacterial treatment that helps prevent odor. Four colors available!
Three festive plants in one beautiful gift! These terracotta planters contain poinsettia, Nordic spruce and peppermint cosmos plants, and their value only grows with time as each plant matures. They can also be transplanted into a larger pot or garden as they grow!
Buying a book for a book lover can be tough if you don't know their exact taste, so how about some bookends instead? These rustic rabbit bookends will add such a timeless touch to anyone's personal library!
This skincare gift set comes from everyone's favorite fruit-based K-beauty brand, Glow Recipe. It comes with mini versions of five bestsellers: the Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask, the Watermelon Glow PHA +BHA Pore-Tight Toner, the Plum Plump™ Hyaluronic Acid Serum, the Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer and the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops!
Endless entertainment! This gift set comes with a desktop version of everyone's favorite wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man, plus a mini book that actually explores the origins of the pop culture icon!
These Aerie pants nail all of the latest trends with their ribbed velour fabric and comfy flare construction. They come in the cutest colors and will be go-tos for both going out and staying in. We obviously love the sale price too!
Silly? Yes. Funny? Definitely. Affordable? You bet! This frog-shaped egg yolk separator is the type of gag gift that's actually super useful. It's even BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. We also love this for a White Elephant party!
