Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The festival of lights! Hanukkah begins the evening of December 18 this year, its last day falling on December 26, overlapping with Christmas. The timing is perfect for feeling fully festive! Bring on the latkes and the sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), bring out the menorah and, of course, bring on eight nights of gifts!
Whether you’re buying a gift for every night of Hanukkah or just one awesome present for a Jewish friend or family member, we have some amazing ideas for you for 2022. A few are specifically Hanukkah-related, but some are just awesome gifts — period. Prices range from under $20 to over $200. Hanukkah sameach and happy shopping!
Credit: Amazon/D.S. & Durga
21 Hanukkah Gifts That Will Seriously Light Up Someone's Holiday
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The festival of lights! Hanukkah begins the evening of December 18 this year, its last day falling on December 26, overlapping with Christmas. The timing is perfect for feeling fully festive! Bring on the latkes and the sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), bring out the menorah and, of course, bring on eight nights of gifts!
Whether you're buying a gift for every night of Hanukkah or just one awesome present for a Jewish friend or family member, we have some amazing ideas for you for 2022. A few are specifically Hanukkah-related, but some are just awesome gifts — period. Prices range from under $20 to over $200. Hanukkah sameach and happy shopping!
Credit: Nordstrom
This Chocolate Advent Calendar
We wanted to list this idea first, as you'll need to gift it on the very first night of Hanukkah, or even before the holiday begins. It's an advent calendar with a surprise gourmet piece of chocolate for each night — plus one bonus to represent the shamash!
Gelt is money, but when people think of Hanukkah gelt, they usually think of gold coins. Often they have chocolates inside and are used as currency while playing dreidel, but in this case, we're going for a fancier approach. We're talking about a coin pendant necklace!
This is another Hanukkah-specific gift that can honestly be enjoyed any day of the year. It's a candle made to smell just like latkes, with notes of potato, peanut oil, black pepper and more. The design is so cute too!
Receiving socks for Hanukkah is kind of a thing. Like, it can actually be kind of disappointing when you don't receive any for the holiday. This year, our pick is perfect for December. These socks are designed to be seven times warmer than regular cotton socks!
Luxury perfume is always an exquisite gift. This Indigo Smoke scent is so rich and unique, it's practically otherworldly. And this isn't just for women — its tea-inspired aromatic landscape was created for every gender to enjoy!
These cult-favorite salves come in the chicest little gift box for Hanukkah. This set includes rose, sakura rose and lavender flavors. They're amazing for dry lips but can help with dry cuticles, elbows, knees and more!
Once the menorah is lit and the doughnuts are eaten, it's time to snuggle up in this wildly soft fleece blanket hoodie and settle in for a movie or even an early snooze. Your giftee will basically live in this all winter long!
Drinking water is definitely a form of self-care... and so is everything else this bottle will remind you to do throughout the day. It has a minimal yet attention-grabbing design thanks to a collaboration between Blume and Sarita Walsh!
Shopping for someone who loves a good game night? Grab them a bundle of games designed to bring on the laughs with family or friends. You could also buy each of the games individually on the same page if you just want to grab one!
Ruffles, velvet and metallics? On one headband? This is the perfect winter fashion gift for a stylish superstar in your life. Rosh Hashana may have passed already, but this will be excellent for any December 31 NYE celebrations!
If you're shopping for someone who loves to read but their eyes get tired or start to sting while reading off their phone or computer screen, the Paperwhite version of the Kindle is perfect. It has an adjustable warm light too!
The pretty design, the fun pom-pom and the lovely warmth of this chunky beanie make it an excellent Hanukkah gift. It's available in three colors too, and they're all one size, so you don't need to do any guesswork!
If you're shopping for someone who's always on TikTok, they'll probably instantly recognize this toothbrush holder from those endlessly intriguing gadget videos. This is a gift that puts the fun in functional. It's so good for organization, and the toothpaste dispenser will be forever entertaining!
It's another year of the Dyson Airwrap topping endless wish lists. This is just the be-all and end-all of hair tools. We actually love this special edition version specifically for Hanukkah because of the colors. This is a perfect gift for the final night!
Whether you're super experienced in the kitchen or just getting into cooking, the famous Always Pan is probably on your most-wanted list. This pretty pan, which comes in 11 colors, is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware!
A great gift for tweens all the way up to creative adults, this DIY craft kit is fun in the moment and beautiful forever. It comes with colorful glass pieces, accessories, a bamboo vessel and everything else you need to create a mosaic tile design. Can be used as a coaster or displayed as artwork!
Whether they're in an office chair 40 hours a week, always taking long drives or dealing with general pain and discomort, one of these squishy, grid-style Purple seat cushions will come in clutch. Comfort just reached a new level!
Oh, how we've been looking for an actually nice pair of Hanukkah pajamas! This soft flannel set nailed it, featuring a cute pattern of menorahs, dreidels and more. A PJ set like this calls for a celebratory nap!
As evidenced by Amazon's bestsellers section, tons of people are buying space heaters right now, and this one has an incredible amount of stellar reviews. It can also be used as a cool air fan, so it's a year-round essential!
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!