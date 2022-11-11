21 Hanukkah Gifts That Will Seriously Light Up Someone’s Holiday

Whether you’re buying a gift for every night of Hanukkah or just one awesome present for a Jewish friend or family member, we have some amazing ideas for you for 2022. A few are specifically Hanukkah-related, but some are just awesome gifts — period. Prices range from under $20 to over $200. Hanukkah sameach and happy shopping!

The festival of lights! Hanukkah begins the evening of December 18 this year, its last day falling on December 26, overlapping with Christmas. The timing is perfect for feeling fully festive! Bring on the latkes and the sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), bring out the menorah and, of course, bring on eight nights of gifts!

Credit: Nordstrom This Chocolate Advent Calendar We wanted to list this idea first, as you'll need to gift it on the very first night of Hanukkah, or even before the holiday begins. It's an advent calendar with a surprise gourmet piece of chocolate for each night — plus one bonus to represent the shamash! Get the Compartes 8 Days of Hanukkah Chocolate Tasting Gift Box for just $40 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Amazon This Gelt-Like Necklace Gelt is money, but when people think of Hanukkah gelt, they usually think of gold coins. Often they have chocolates inside and are used as currency while playing dreidel, but in this case, we're going for a fancier approach. We're talking about a coin pendant necklace! Get the Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated Engraved Coin Pendant Necklace at Amazon!

Credit: D.S. & Durga This Delectable Candle This is another Hanukkah-specific gift that can honestly be enjoyed any day of the year. It's a candle made to smell just like latkes, with notes of potato, peanut oil, black pepper and more. The design is so cute too! Get the Lightable Latkes candle for just $65 at D.S. & Durga!

Credit: Amazon These Ultra-Warm Socks Receiving socks for Hanukkah is kind of a thing. Like, it can actually be kind of disappointing when you don't receive any for the holiday. This year, our pick is perfect for December. These socks are designed to be seven times warmer than regular cotton socks! Get the Sunew Warm Thermal Socks at Amazon!

Credit: Dermstore This Ethereal Fragrance Luxury perfume is always an exquisite gift. This Indigo Smoke scent is so rich and unique, it's practically otherworldly. And this isn't just for women — its tea-inspired aromatic landscape was created for every gender to enjoy! Get the Arquiste Indigo Smoke Eau de Parfum for just $205 at Dermstore! Free travel spray included for a limited time!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Lip Salve Set These cult-favorite salves come in the chicest little gift box for Hanukkah. This set includes rose, sakura rose and lavender flavors. They're amazing for dry lips but can help with dry cuticles, elbows, knees and more! Get the C.O. Bigelow Lip Salve Trio for just $20 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Amazon This Blanket Hoodie Once the menorah is lit and the doughnuts are eaten, it's time to snuggle up in this wildly soft fleece blanket hoodie and settle in for a movie or even an early snooze. Your giftee will basically live in this all winter long! Get the Greenoak Blanket Hoodie at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom This Self-Care Water Bottle Drinking water is definitely a form of self-care... and so is everything else this bottle will remind you to do throughout the day. It has a minimal yet attention-grabbing design thanks to a collaboration between Blume and Sarita Walsh! Get the Blume x Sarita Walsh Self-Care Water Bottle for just $29 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Amazon This Board Game Bundle Shopping for someone who loves a good game night? Grab them a bundle of games designed to bring on the laughs with family or friends. You could also buy each of the games individually on the same page if you just want to grab one! Get the Big Potato Animal Party Bundle at Amazon!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Ruffle Headband Ruffles, velvet and metallics? On one headband? This is the perfect winter fashion gift for a stylish superstar in your life. Rosh Hashana may have passed already, but this will be excellent for any December 31 NYE celebrations! Get the Eugenia Kim Rafaela Ruffle Metallic Velvet Headband for just $65 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Nordstrom These Cookie Dough Bites A great gift for anyone with a sweet tooth, this canister of chocolately cookie dough bites is just dreamy. It's themed for Hanukkah, specifically — and yes, the goodies inside are kosher! Get the Sugarfina Holiday Love & Light Kosher Cookie Dough Canister for just $22 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite If you're shopping for someone who loves to read but their eyes get tired or start to sting while reading off their phone or computer screen, the Paperwhite version of the Kindle is perfect. It has an adjustable warm light too! Get the Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon!

Credit: Zappos This Chunky Beanie The pretty design, the fun pom-pom and the lovely warmth of this chunky beanie make it an excellent Hanukkah gift. It's available in three colors too, and they're all one size, so you don't need to do any guesswork! Get The North Face Cozy Chunky Beanie for just $35 at Zappos!

Credit: Uncommon Goods This Interactive Treasure Hunt We love a good mystery. This treasure hunt immediately immerses you into an adventure. There's even a cast of AI characters that interact with you via text to really make the experience feel real! Get Madok's Interactive Treasure Hunt for just $45 at Uncommon Goods!

Credit: Amazon This Futuristic Toothbrush and Cosmetics Holder If you're shopping for someone who's always on TikTok, they'll probably instantly recognize this toothbrush holder from those endlessly intriguing gadget videos. This is a gift that puts the fun in functional. It's so good for organization, and the toothpaste dispenser will be forever entertaining! Get the iHave Toothbrush Holder at Amazon!

Credit: Sephora This Coveted Hair Tool It's another year of the Dyson Airwrap topping endless wish lists. This is just the be-all and end-all of hair tools. We actually love this special edition version specifically for Hanukkah because of the colors. This is a perfect gift for the final night! Get the Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long ($649 value) for just $599 at Sephora!

Credit: Our Place This Do-It-All Pan Whether you're super experienced in the kitchen or just getting into cooking, the famous Always Pan is probably on your most-wanted list. This pretty pan, which comes in 11 colors, is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware! Get the Always Pan (originally $145) for just $95 at Our Place!

Credit: Amazon This Glass Mosaic Craft Kit A great gift for tweens all the way up to creative adults, this DIY craft kit is fun in the moment and beautiful forever. It comes with colorful glass pieces, accessories, a bamboo vessel and everything else you need to create a mosaic tile design. Can be used as a coaster or displayed as artwork! Get the XREE Glass Mosaic DIY Kit at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Seat Cushion Whether they're in an office chair 40 hours a week, always taking long drives or dealing with general pain and discomort, one of these squishy, grid-style Purple seat cushions will come in clutch. Comfort just reached a new level! Get a Purple Seat Cushion at Amazon!

Credit: Gap These Flannel Pajamas Oh, how we've been looking for an actually nice pair of Hanukkah pajamas! This soft flannel set nailed it, featuring a cute pattern of menorahs, dreidels and more. A PJ set like this calls for a celebratory nap! Get the Flannel PJ Set (originally $80) for just $55 at Gap!

