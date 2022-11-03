15 of the Best Gifts for Tween Boys

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tween boys may be one of the hardest age groups to shop for. One’s tweens are the “between” period of adolescence, connecting childhood and teenage years together. Interests are changing, middle school is starting, they’re learning more and more and they’re definitely starting to gain a newfound sense of independence.

So… what gifts can you possibly buy tween boys for the holidays — or even birthdays? Curating 15 ideas was a tough task, but we were up for it. Below you can find the best gifts we think most tween boys would love to unwrap this year — all available now!

This Mini Drone

If there’s one thing we know about tween boys, it’s that they tend to be very into drones. It’s like how we used to play with remote control cars as kids — but with this mini drone, it flies and flips around in the air!

Get the Holyton Mini Drone on sale at Amazon!

This Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is the all-digital console in Xbox’s most recent lineup. We recommend grabbing a Game Pass Ultimate membership to go along with this gift so your giftee can play hundreds of video games for free!

Get the Xbox Series S (Wireless Controlled Included) at Amazon!

This Minecraft Lego Set

Legos? Great for tweens. Minecraft? A top game among tweens. A Lego set that lets you build the Fox Lodge in real life and includes iconic characters? Perfect!

Get the Lego Minecraft The Fox Lodge Building Toy Set on sale at Amazon!

This Fortnite NERF Blaster

This is another gift that combines a wildly popular game, Fortnite, with a classic kids toy, a NERF blaster. This one is motorized and can unleash eight darts in a row!

Get the NERF Fortnite Compact SMG Motorized Dart Blaster for just $37 at Target!

This Set of Sports Socks

If your tween is getting into sports and starting to join in on the tailgates, this pack of cool socks could actually be a really exciting gift. It comes with five fun pairs — featuring balls, burgers and more!

Get the Happy Socks Assorted 5-Pack Game Day Socks Gift Box for just $80 at Nordstrom!



This Ultimate Snack Pack

Teen boys are growing quickly, which means they’re probably pretty hungry. Like, all the time. Set them up for snacking success with this pack of 40 assorted snacks from popular brands!

Get The Snack Bar Snack Care Package (40 Count) at Amazon!

This Body Breakout Kit

Breakouts usually start to pop up in your tween years, but tween boys, especially, might not know how to address it. Help them out a little bit with this subtle skincare set made for backne and more!

Get the Body Breakout Kit ($23 value) for just $16 at Mario Badescu!

This Backpack

If your tween is starting middle school, give them a fresh start with a new backpack. This one from Herschel comes in a cool skater check print, an army green and more styles tweens are likely to love!

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack (Big Kids) for just $50 at Zappos!

This Spikeball Standard Set

Spikeball has become an extremely popular game as of late, and it’s a great way for tweens to get some energy out and play with friends, siblings or even parents. It’s easy to learn and is exactly what you’d get “if volleyball and foursquare had a baby”!

Get the Spikeball Game Set on sale at Amazon!

This Temporary Hair Color

Maybe it’s not time to commit to a full bleach-and-dye session just yet, but why not let a creative tween have some fun with these funky temporary hair color sprays? They wash off with just one shampoo!

Get the Punky Colour Temporary Hair Color Spray for just $12 at Target!

This Guitar Starter Set

Do you have a future musician on your hands? Get them started on their rocker journey with this guitar set. It comes with an acoustic guitar, a stand, a tuner, a gig bag, picks, a plectrum holder, spare strings and even online lessons!

Get the RockJam Acoustic Guitar Superkit on sale at Amazon!

This Starter Laptop

No need to spend $1,000 on a laptop just yet — or ever. A tween boy will be thrilled to open up a brand new Chromebook this holiday season. This one is even more wildly affordable while it’s on sale!

Get the Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ Touch Laptop (originally $319) for just $149 at Best Buy!

This Edible Chemistry Kit

This scientific cooking set was specifically designed for ages 8-12, which perfectly fits the tween age group. He can create more than 15 tasty “experiments” with this set, from foaming jelly that changes colors to fizzy drinks!

Get the Edible Chemistry Kit at Amazon!

This Classic Board Game

Being a tween means you can finally start playing those more complicated strategy board games. Catan (FKA Settlers of Catan) is recommended for ages 10 and up and has been a major hit since its introduction in the ’90s!

Get the Catan Board Game for just $48 at Target!

This Queen-Size Bed

Looking for a huge gift — but one that won’t be offensively expensive? How about upgrading them from a twin-size bed to a queen! Find a foundation from the same brand to go with this affordable mattress here!

Get the Zinus 10″ Medium Hybrid Mattress (originally $312) for just $277 at Wayfair!

Looking for something else? Shop more gift ideas below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!