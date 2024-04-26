Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing like an annual rewatch of a series years after it aired. Now that Sex and the City is available on Netflix, many viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the iconic series and the love lives, friendships, and style choices of the show’s popular characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes, and Samantha Jones. Balancing a career, friendships, and romantic relationships in a bustling city is no easy feat, but the fantastic foursome remained impeccably dressed no matter what they encountered.

Each time we rewatch the series we find new outfits to swoon over. During season two’s finale, Bradshaw strolled by the venue where her ex-boyfriend, Mr. Big, hosted his engagement party to a much younger woman. In typical SATC fashion, the columnist was dressed to impress in a stunning slip dress, which many viewers dubbed as a revenge dress, as she asked her ex why he chose to marry someone else and not her.

Some viewers consider Bradshaw’s action controversial, but there’s no denying how amazing she looked during their brief interaction. The sleek midi dress is the perfect style to dress up or down this spring, whether you’re getting revenge on an ex or going on a romantic date with your partner. We were so inspired to recreate Bradshaw’s look that we found a lookalike on Amazon for just $47!

Get the HKMECRI V-Neck Slip Midi Dress for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready to serve a revenge-worthy look, courtesy of HKMECRI’s V-Neck Slip Midi Dress. The adjustable spaghetti strap dress has a V-neck silhouette and a sassy side slit. It’s made from smooth fabric that’s lightweight, soft and comfortable. Shoppers love the luxurious feel of this dress but recommend ordering a size up for extra comfort.

Along with the Bradshaw-inspired champagne shade, this dress also comes in emeralds, black, and brown. It’s perfect for formal spring events like weddings or bridal showers. The dress is so stunning that you’ll turn heads if you wear it during a romantic date night.

“This is such a good dress for the price and it feels so expensive! I wore this for a formal and I got compliments all night. It fits perfectly,” one five-star reviewer raved. “The satin is thick and good quality, and the cut is very flattering on the chest,” another shopper shared.

Whether you’re looking serve up a bit of revenge, or you want to add an eye-catching dress to your warm-weather collection, you can’t go wrong with a slip midi dress. This Carrie Bradshaw lookalike is an ideal place to start. Best of all? It only costs $46.

