Oh, to have gorgeous, thick hair. It seems like a faraway dream for many of Us. Truth be told, it kind of is. If you deal with thin, drab, lifeless hair, it’s always easier to fantasize bout changing the way your hair feels or even looks than to bring about reach change. Luckily, there are some truly great products out there to help give you the illusion of having the hair you’ve always wanted. And here’s the good news: you don’t even have to spend an arm and a leg to try them.

The affordable Renpure Biotin and Collagen Thickening Leave-In Treatment is just $8 at Walmart, and it’s all about “plumping” up your hair, so to speak. It has all the nutrients needed to help fine, thin hair look and feel healthier, thicker, and fuller. Thanks to a blend of biotin and collagen, it can thicken up your strands to give you the appearance of full hair, even if you’re technically cheating a little to get it. The look is all that counts sometimes though, right?

Get the Renpure Biotin and Collagen Thickening Leave-In Treatment for just $8 at Walmart!

This leave-in conditioner deposits Vitamin B7 and protein when you spray it on damp hair and leave it to get to work. Once you’ve combed it through your hair to distribute it, you can dry your hair and look for the big difference – you should see nice, volumized tendrils, and if you give yourself a nice blowout, you should see some serious change. Your hair will love soaking up the nutrients and should respond accordingly – so style that big Texas hair the way you’ve always wanted!

For just $8, you’ll add shine and detangling effects to your after-shower routine, and you’ll get nicer-looking, thicker-seeming hair just by applying this leave-in conditioner. It’s less than $10, so you really have no excuse but to give it a try. If you need further convincing, well, it smells like delectable citrus fruits. That’s a good reason to snag it, right?

