Though everyone loves a good jumpsuit when the summer season rolls around, sometimes they get thrown into the back of your closet when there are dress options that are more comfortable to wear. However, wearing the same styles over and over can get a little monotonous. To help you switch it up this year, we found 17 jumpsuit styles are actually more comfortable than your dresses.

We included all kinds of styles below, whether you consider yourself a boho fashionista or a prefer minimalist-chic styles. They can be used for everything from picnics on the beach to Sunday brunches and even date nights. The best part? You can shop them starting at just $23.

1. A Bestseller: This jumpsuit is an Amazon bestseller and we can see why: It has a comfy, oversized fit, a soft and stretchy fabric and can be both dressed up and down — $29!

2. Classy but Cozy: It’s hard to fit both a classy style and comfortable fabric into one jumpsuit, but this one from Spanx manages to do it — $148!

3. Ravish in Ruffles: Perfect for a summer date night outfit, this flirty romper features cute ruffle straps, a smocked bodice, pockets and sweetheart neckline — $39!

4. Farmers Market Fabulousness: Dressing for the farmers market is made extra chic thanks to this jumpsuit that has overall straps, contrast buttons, a flowy design and even pockets — was $29, now $23!

5. The Prettiest of Prints: The bonus of this jumpsuit coming in several prints is that no one will know you’re wearing it in the same style — $34!

6. For Living in Loungewear: If you love to live in loungewear, you’ll definitely want this cozy style that has been purchased by over 1,000 Amazon shoppers in the last month — was $39, now $31!

7. Very Cute V-Neck: Not only is this V-neck jumpsuit comfortable to wear, it can also be dressed up with heels and down with tennis shoes — $35!

8. Boho Beauty: Nail the boho chic style with this jumpsuit, which features ruffled sleeves, a smocked neckline and flowy design — $38!

9. We Love a One Shoulder: Great for everything from baby showers to weddings, this jumpsuit features a one-shoulder design, tie waistline and a soft and stretchy fabric — $50!

10. Picturesque Puff Sleeve: Though this puff-sleeve jumpsuit can be worn for most anything, we think it’s especially made for summer family photo shoots — $41!

11. Dreamy in Denim: Look dreamy in denim no matter what size you are thanks to this Good American denim jumpsuit that comes in sizes XS-5X — $199!

12. For the Minimalist: Minimalist fashionistas will love this jumpsuit that comes in four neutral colors: oat, navy, olive and mocha — $69!

13. For the Athleisure Queen: Great for going from a workout to running errands, this jumpsuit from Vuori is made of a polyester and elastane fabric blend, which is moisture-wicking, stretchy and soft — $128!

14. Posh in Pinstripes: Give off major cool girl vibes in this jumpsuit from Topshop that has a baggy design, pinstripe fabric and a contrast button-up front — $77!

15. For Formal Attire: This jumpsuit from Petal & Pup features ruffle sleeves, cropped legs and a tie-up back, making it perfect for both weddings and work events alike — $89!

16. Unique in a Utility: Not your average everyday style, you’ll look unique in this utility jumpsuit from Banana Republic that has a tie waist, collared neck and button-up front — was $130, now $78!

17. Best for the Beach: Though this jumpsuit can be worn anytime, its breathable linen fabric makes it best for the beach — $69!