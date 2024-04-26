This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

We regularly wear dresses in the summertime, but sometimes, we want to change it up. Rompers are great garments to reach for when you want to look put together but still feel ultra-comfortable!

With that in mind, we rounded up some warm-weather rompers in order to help build out your summer wardrobe. Most of our picks are rompers that can be styled for multiple occasions, but there are a few that are extra fancy and others that are strictly for lounging. Each of the rompers we picked offer slimming silhouettes that will make you feel confident all summer long! Keep reading to see the best of the best!

19 Slimming Rompers To Wear This Summer

1. This PRETTYGARDEN romper is ideal for relaxing at home or running errands. It’s basically an all-in-one sweatsuit!

2. If you want a comfy romper that isn’t full-length, this one from REORIA is made for the summer!

3. This romper from MEROKEETY is also super comfortable, but it has a halter neckline that you can easily dress up in a pinch!

4. We also love this RAISEVERN spaghetti strap romper that’s great for casual summer days!

5. This strapless wide-leg jumpsuit from ZESICA has a gorgeous slimming silhouette shoppers can’t stop raving about!

6. The ruffle details all over this Valphsio romper are absolutely stunning — we dig the romantic vibes!

7. This Relipop romper has a loose fit, but it also has a wrap style that cinches in at the waist and looks incredible!

8. Thanks to the belt on this romper from Vetinee, it will help accentuate your waist easily!

9. If you want to wear a romper that looks like a cute mini dress, this version from Angashion is an incredible option!

10. Reviewers say that this strapless romper from SweatyRocks is one of their all-time favorite looks for the summer!

11. This Verdusa romper has a simple design, but it comes in so many fun prints that you’re guaranteed to fall in love with!

12. This Acelitt romper is casual but can be accessorized for a slightly more formal event!

13. For those who prefer simpler options, you’ll love this Anrabess romper because it looks great with everything!

14. The hem of this Relipop romper has two layers that are ruffled to add dress-like volume — people won’t even realize it’s a comfy jumpsuit!

15. This off-the-shoulder romper from Fixmatti is is completely on point, from its fit to the affordable price point!

16. We love the tie detail and peekaboo cutout on the front of this romper from SweatyRocks!

17. If you love the look of mini dresses but worry about wearing them, this romper from Jeanewpole1 has the same aesthetic. Plus, it’s a lot more comfortable to wear!

18. This halter neck romper from LYANER is perfect for a beach day or lying by the pool!

19. This ribbed romper has tummy control for a sporty, functional alternative!

