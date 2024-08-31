Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe, but it’s officially Labor Day Weekend! Now is a great time to find a deal on all the fashion finds you need for the rest of the year and well into the new year. What’s more, the Coach Outlet is an optimal place to shop for chic, trendy handbags — and right now, they’re having a Labor Day sale.

From sleek shoulder bags to decadent totes, Coach Outlet has an option for every taste and aesthetic. We rounded up 13 chic handbags that you should instantly add to your cart right now — read on to see our picks!

1. Classy Lady: This Eliza Top Handle Bag works for formal or informal moments — was $478, now just $219!

2. Closet Staple: If you like sophisticated options that are versatile, this Rowan Satchel Bag is right up your alley — was $398, now just $179!

3. Carry It All: The City Tote Bag is a neutral, spacious option that works for carry all your essentials for a vacation or while commuting to the office — was $398, now just $149!

4. Fashion Girlie: This Teri Shoulder Bag has ruching for a dramatic, fashion-forward touch — was $398, now just $239!

5. Formal Extravaganza: We can’t get over this Croc Embossed Leather Klare Crossbody because it’s so chic and elevated — was $450, now just $179!

6. Rich Mom Essence: This Val Duffle Bag is a simply, supple alternative that will help you radiate rich mom energy effortlessly — was $398, now just $169!

7. Everyday Essential: The shape of this Teri Hobo Bag makes it a great option to carry from day to day — was $428, now just $259!

8. Sporty Synergy: For the girls who are constantly on the go, this Court Backpack has you covered — was$450, now just $179!

9. Vacay Ready: This Mini Rowan File Bag holds all the essentials, and it’s so compact and sleek — was $250, now just $99!

10. On Trend: Bucket bags have become a popular handbag silhouette this year, and the City Bucket Bag checks all of our boxes — was $398, now just $179!

11. Modern Woman: This Jamie Camera Bag has a fun rectangular shape and comes with a strap from easy carrying — was $350, now just $149!

12. Prim and Proper: This Mini Darcie Carryall Bag has a vintage but modern feel — was $428, now just $179!

13. Equestrian Vibes: We love this Amelia Saddle Bag because it’s functional but has a distinct equestrian style — was $398, now just $199!