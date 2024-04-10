Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tired of the same old types of bags and purses cluttering your closet? Looking for something a little different that can help you and your outfit stand out in a crowded room? We’ve found just the thing at Walmart, and it looks like it came from the future.

The Shapewearstudio Silver Leather Weave Handbag is a $72 bag at Walmart that looks so unlike everything else at the retailer that you might do a double take when you see it. If they’re still using handbags in about 25 years, this might look a little like what society has chosen as their go-to. At least we think so.

Get the Shapewearstudio Silver Leather Weave Handbag for just $72 at Walmart!

It looks like an interlocking series of silver leather – and it kind of is, only with a handle, too. It’s perfect for the fashionista who appreciates finer things, whether running errands or headed out for the evening. You carry this bag out into the world, and you’re definitely going to be asked about it. One of the most popular questions, naturally, will likely be where you got it.

The spacious interior keeps your essentials organized while the comfy top handle provides a practical place to grip it. It’s an elevated handbag that you’ll actually want to carry into places. Plus, its silver tone gives any outfit a luxurious boost, making it a new go-to for special occasions and nights out.

If you’re tired of seeing the same old purses and brands everywhere and need something new to stand out, this is going to be your best bet. See what happens when you take it out one night when you’re all dressed up and soak up the attention. This is the type of handbag that delivers it in droves.