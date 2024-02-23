Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

5 of the Weirdest but Totally Adorable Purses on Amazon

By
5 Weirdest Purses on Amazon
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Purses, bags, totes…whatever you want to call them, you probably have more than a few piled up in your closet. Or on the back of your door. Or hanging from hooks in your bedroom. Many go for more understated, popular looks when selecting a purse. Others, well, they go for something a little more out of the box. We’re talking purses that look like takeout containers, chickens or even phones. If that sounds like something that fits your personality, you ought to be shopping on Amazon. There, you’ll find all manner of fun, absolutely out there designs for purses, handbags, totes, backpacks, and more.

Related: Hurry! This Cult-Favorite Quilted Vera Bradley Satchel Purse Is Majorly Marked Down Now

It doesn’t matter if you want a dinosaur-shaped bag to hover by your side all night at a fancy party or want to carry a purse that looks like a giant coffin for your goth night needs. You’ll find it on Amazon. Best of all, most of these bags are less than $25, so you can stock up without feeling too bad about spending a ton of cash.  We’ve gone through some of the bags you’ll find on the platform to bring some of the weirdest (but totally adorable) options on the storefront. Check them out below!

5 of the Weirdest Purses on Amazon

1. Buttered Up: This fun little syrupy slice of French toast purse can help you carry all your stuff with the greatest of ease  — just $7!

5 Weirdest Purses on Amazon
Amazon

2. Sidekick: This sliding phone purse is a fun blast from the past — just $18!

5 Weirdest Purses on Amazon
Amazon

3. So Animated: Look just like you stepped out of your favorite cartoon with this comic-styled purse  — just $27!

5 Weirdest Purses on Amazon
Amazon

4. Lipstick Legend: Get in touch with your makeup-loving side with this giant lipstick purse  — just $15!

5 Weirdest Purses on Amazon
Amazon

5. All Eyes on You: See all and even more with this eye-shaped purse — just $23!

5 Weirdest Purses on Amazon
Amazon

Related: This Mini Bow Bag Purse Will Have Your 2024 All Wrapped Up

amazon-lillusory-sweater

Deal of the Day

This Slouchy Sweater Has Beach Bonfire Vibes — And It’s on Sale View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!