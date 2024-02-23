5 of the Weirdest but Totally Adorable Purses on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Purses, bags, totes…whatever you want to call them, you probably have more than a few piled up in your closet. Or on the back of your door. Or hanging from hooks in your bedroom. Many go for more understated, popular looks when selecting a purse. Others, well, they go for something a little more out of the box. We’re talking purses that look like takeout containers, chickens or even phones. If that sounds like something that fits your personality, you ought to be shopping on Amazon. There, you’ll find all manner of fun, absolutely out there designs for purses, handbags, totes, backpacks, and more.

Related: Hurry! This Cult-Favorite Quilted Vera Bradley Satchel Purse Is Majorly Marked Down Now Having a few staple handbags is a necessity and helps to shape your style! Whether you’re into sleek leather options or prefer efficiency over style, you must have a handbag that can handle your everyday life. Do you need a functional and durable shoulder bag that can go from running errands to a night out […]

It doesn’t matter if you want a dinosaur-shaped bag to hover by your side all night at a fancy party or want to carry a purse that looks like a giant coffin for your goth night needs. You’ll find it on Amazon. Best of all, most of these bags are less than $25, so you can stock up without feeling too bad about spending a ton of cash. We’ve gone through some of the bags you’ll find on the platform to bring some of the weirdest (but totally adorable) options on the storefront. Check them out below!

5 of the Weirdest Purses on Amazon

1. Buttered Up: This fun little syrupy slice of French toast purse can help you carry all your stuff with the greatest of ease — just $7!

2. Sidekick: This sliding phone purse is a fun blast from the past — just $18!

3. So Animated: Look just like you stepped out of your favorite cartoon with this comic-styled purse — just $27!

4. Lipstick Legend: Get in touch with your makeup-loving side with this giant lipstick purse — just $15!

5. All Eyes on You: See all and even more with this eye-shaped purse — just $23!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us