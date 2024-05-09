Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Want a beautiful, golden tan? The days of having to go to the tanning bed or staying out in the sun all day are over. You can achieve great-looking, achievable results with an affordable self-tanner. From lotions to serums to sprays, there are a ton of great products out there that can help you develop the perfect tan, all without streakiness, orange shades, or forcing you to spend an arm and a leg.
Since it’s just about swimsuit season, we looked around for some of the best self-tanner deals to help you find one that works for you. If you’re looking to get bronzed out and save a little money while you’re at it, be sure to take a look at all of our picks below.
10 Best Deals on Self-Tanners Today
1. Tanologist Mousse: Watch your tan develop in just two hours with this creamy mousse that’s easy to apply – just $14!
2. b.tan Self Tanner: Get the darkest possible tan for your skin type with this mousse that’s free of fake tan smell – just $10!
3. L’Oreal Sublime Bronze: This tried and true favorite tanning water is perfect for a fast and natural-looking tan – just $10!
4. Bondi Sands Tanning Foam: No time to tan? Let this tanning foam work its magic in just an hour – just $23!
5. Jergens Natural Glow: Firm your skin and develop a slight golden glow with this lotion that’ll enhance your skin in all the right ways – just $11!
6. St. Moriz Tanner Mousse: This clean tanning solution starts to develop instantly while also conditioning skin – just $13!
7. Bronze Tan: This natural-looking tanner comes with a delicious vanilla smell that’s to die for – just $18!
8. Alba Botanica Sunless Tanner: You can use this tanning lotion on your face and body and feel good about its natural ingredients – just $7!
9. Banana Boat Summer Color: Just smooth on this self-tanner like sunscreen and wait for a natural tan to develop – just $10!
10. Body Drench Quick Tan: Spray this quick and easy tanner on for some seriously quick results – just $13!