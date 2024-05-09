Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Want a beautiful, golden tan? The days of having to go to the tanning bed or staying out in the sun all day are over. You can achieve great-looking, achievable results with an affordable self-tanner. From lotions to serums to sprays, there are a ton of great products out there that can help you develop the perfect tan, all without streakiness, orange shades, or forcing you to spend an arm and a leg.

Related: I’m a Shopping Writer and These Are the 10 Best Tech Deals Today Thinking about buying a new TV? Or maybe it’s time you add a video doorbell to your home security array? We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for the best tech deals on Amazon. There are some fantastic bargains on items that will make your life simpler as well as a number of other goodies […]

Since it’s just about swimsuit season, we looked around for some of the best self-tanner deals to help you find one that works for you. If you’re looking to get bronzed out and save a little money while you’re at it, be sure to take a look at all of our picks below.

10 Best Deals on Self-Tanners Today

1. Tanologist Mousse: Watch your tan develop in just two hours with this creamy mousse that’s easy to apply – just $14!

2. b.tan Self Tanner: Get the darkest possible tan for your skin type with this mousse that’s free of fake tan smell – just $10!

3. L’Oreal Sublime Bronze: This tried and true favorite tanning water is perfect for a fast and natural-looking tan – just $10!

4. Bondi Sands Tanning Foam: No time to tan? Let this tanning foam work its magic in just an hour – just $23!



5. Jergens Natural Glow: Firm your skin and develop a slight golden glow with this lotion that’ll enhance your skin in all the right ways – just $11!



Related: The 10 Best Amazon Deals Tonight That Are 40% Off or More Browsing Amazon can turn into a black hole of idle scrolling. But what if you could actually save big while shopping? Right now, Amazon has amazing deals with discounts of 40% or more on quality items. Instead of buying random impulse purchases, you can get deep discounts on top products you’ll love. We’ve spotted electronics, […]

6. St. Moriz Tanner Mousse: This clean tanning solution starts to develop instantly while also conditioning skin – just $13!

7. Bronze Tan: This natural-looking tanner comes with a delicious vanilla smell that’s to die for – just $18!

8. Alba Botanica Sunless Tanner: You can use this tanning lotion on your face and body and feel good about its natural ingredients – just $7!

9. Banana Boat Summer Color: Just smooth on this self-tanner like sunscreen and wait for a natural tan to develop – just $10!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Body Drench Quick Tan: Spray this quick and easy tanner on for some seriously quick results – just $13!