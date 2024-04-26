Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Thinking about buying a new TV? Or maybe it’s time you add a video doorbell to your home security array? We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for the best tech deals on Amazon. There are some fantastic bargains on items that will make your life simpler as well as a number of other goodies available today for your perusal.

Below we’ve assembled a smorgasbord of items on sale now on Amazon that everyone will love. This list has a little something for everyone, from vacuums and cameras to monitors and chargers. So whether you’re buying for a birthday, holiday, or just every day, check out our list for some amazing products. And if you see something you like, better snag it soon! These deals won’t last long.

10 Best Tech Deals on Amazon Today

1. Ring-a-Ding: Keep an eye on your door 24/7 with this easy-to-install and use video doorbell – just $60!

2. Spring Streaming: Catch all your favorite shows in glorious 4K with this affordable streaming stick – just $40!

3. Floating on Air: Get Apple’s lightest weight laptop with the latest processor and make computing as stylish as it is fun – just $990!

4. Inside Man: Secure the inside of your house with this free-standing indoor camera and get even more peace of mind – just $40!



5. Ultrawide: Why get multiple monitors when you could have just one huge one that’s really wide – just $1,800!



6. Robot Rock: This robotic vacuum takes care of itself with smart mapping and self-emptying, so you can save some time and frustration – just $600!

7. Bumpin’ Beats: Listen to your favorite tunes and enjoy them with active noise cancellation with this great pair of headphones – just $249!

8. Slimline Power: This ultraslim portable charger can juice up your phone 2-3 times while taking up barely any space – just $20!

9. Vacuuming Old School: Grab this rugged Oreck Commercial vacuum for that old-school dependability – just $144!

10. iPad Alternative: This Android tablet has good specs, excellent build quality, a big screen, and is much cheaper than an iPad – only $350!