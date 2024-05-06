Met Gala Monday! 11 Fashion Deals on Sale for Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s Met Gala Monday! While the biggest stars in Hollywood grace the most fashionable carpet, we’ll be sitting in sweats on the couch. It’s all about balance, baby!

Rather than splurge on designer duds, we prefer to scroll through Amazon’s site for the best deals. Below are our top finds of the week! Celebrate this high-fashion holiday with some low-budget looks.

Sunzel Crossover Flared Leggings

These crossover flared leggings are the No. 1 Bestseller in Women’s Athletic Pants on Amazon! Such a flattering fit.

Was $29 You Save 31% On Sale: $20 See It!

Wide-Brim Hat

Sunny side up! Keep your face protected from the sun with this trendy wide-brim hat.

Was $36 You Save 36% On Sale: $23 See It!

Levi’s Straight-Leg Jeans

To quote Beyoncé, “I’ll let you be my Levi’s jeans.” These straight-leg Levi’s are an everyday essential.

Was $80 You Save 39% On Sale: $49 See It!

Sojos Rectangular Sunglasses

I own these rectangular shades, and I actually prefer them over my Ray-Bans. They’ve held up so well over time!

Was $20 You Save 35% On Sale: $13 See It!

Shy Velvet Crossover Mini Dress

Swing into summer in this tiered mini dress, complete with flutter sleeves and a crossover waist. So many shades to choose from!

Was $53 You Save 26% On Sale: $39 See It!

Bomber Jacket

This bomber jacket is the bomb. It’s a great layering piece for transitional weather!

Was $41 You Save 32% On Sale: $28 See It!

Midi Cocktail Dress

Summer wedding season is upon Us! Dance the night away in this midi cocktail dress with tie straps and a tie waist.

Was $50 You Save 20% On Sale: $40 See It!

Soft Slide Sandals

These soft slides are super comfy and stylish. Perfect for the pool or a picnic!

Was $46 You Save 35% On Sale: $30 See It!

Comfy Maxi Dress with Pockets

Whether you’re going to the beach, brunch or a barbecue, this maxi dress is a must-have. Plus, it comes with pockets!

Was $53 You Save 38% On Sale: $33 See It!

Lace-Trim Sleeveless Blouse

Get ready for date night in this gorgeous lace-trim top!

Was $35 You Save 31% On Sale: $24 See It!

Exlura Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

Since it’s not super hot yet, this long-sleeve mini dress is the ideal piece for in-between temperatures.

Was $46 You Save 17% On Sale: $38 See It!