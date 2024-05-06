Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Met Gala Monday! 11 Fashion Deals on Sale for Under $50

By
spring deals
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s Met Gala Monday! While the biggest stars in Hollywood grace the most fashionable carpet, we’ll be sitting in sweats on the couch. It’s all about balance, baby!

Related: 16 Affordable Summer Fashion Staples Under $75

Rather than splurge on designer duds, we prefer to scroll through Amazon’s site for the best deals. Below are our top finds of the week! Celebrate this high-fashion holiday with some low-budget looks.

Sunzel Crossover Flared Leggings

flared leggings
Amazon

These crossover flared leggings are the No. 1 Bestseller in Women’s Athletic Pants on Amazon! Such a flattering fit.

Was $29You Save 31%
On Sale: $20
See It!

Wide-Brim Hat

wide-brim hat
Amazon

Sunny side up! Keep your face protected from the sun with this trendy wide-brim hat.

Was $36You Save 36%
On Sale: $23
See It!

Levi’s Straight-Leg Jeans

Levi's jeans
Amazon

To quote Beyoncé, “I’ll let you be my Levi’s jeans.” These straight-leg Levi’s are an everyday essential.

Was $80You Save 39%
On Sale: $49
See It!

Sojos Rectangular Sunglasses

Sojos sunglasses
Amazon

I own these rectangular shades, and I actually prefer them over my Ray-Bans. They’ve held up so well over time!

Was $20You Save 35%
On Sale: $13
See It!

Shy Velvet Crossover Mini Dress

crossover dress
Amazon

Swing into summer in this tiered mini dress, complete with flutter sleeves and a crossover waist. So many shades to choose from!

Was $53You Save 26%
On Sale: $39
See It!

Bomber Jacket

bomber jacket
Amazon

This bomber jacket is the bomb. It’s a great layering piece for transitional weather!

Was $41You Save 32%
On Sale: $28
See It!

Related: 17 Flirty and Fun Pieces to Slay a First Date Outfit

Midi Cocktail Dress

midi cocktail dress
Amazon

Summer wedding season is upon Us! Dance the night away in this midi cocktail dress with tie straps and a tie waist.

Was $50You Save 20%
On Sale: $40
See It!

Soft Slide Sandals

slide sandals
Amazon

These soft slides are super comfy and stylish. Perfect for the pool or a picnic!

Was $46You Save 35%
On Sale: $30
See It!

Comfy Maxi Dress with Pockets

maxi dress
Amazon

Whether you’re going to the beach, brunch or a barbecue, this maxi dress is a must-have. Plus, it comes with pockets!

Was $53You Save 38%
On Sale: $33
See It!

Lace-Trim Sleeveless Blouse

lace-trim top
Amazon

Get ready for date night in this gorgeous lace-trim top!

Was $35You Save 31%
On Sale: $24
See It!

Exlura Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

long-sleeve mini dress
Amazon

Since it’s not super hot yet, this long-sleeve mini dress is the ideal piece for in-between temperatures.

Was $46You Save 17%
On Sale: $38
See It!

Related: 16 Summer Work Dresses to Go From Office Hour to Happy Hour

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!