Summer has always been my favorite time of year. When I was younger, I’d gather up all of the money I saved up over the year to revamp my summer wardrobe each May. I was definitely the most stylin’ kid on the block . . .albeit a broke one. Fast forward to today and I now know how to shop smarter.

There are plenty of ways to enhance your summer fashions without breaking the bank, and it all comes down to versatile pieces that can be worn through multiple summer seasons. Using my expertise, I compiled the best affordable summer fashion staples. You’ll be the most stylish person of the summer with any of these items in your closet. And best of all, no pick costs over $70!

Affordable Summer Tops

1. The Ultimate Basic: It’s a crime not to own a basic T-shirt. For a more fashionable spin on the wardrobe cornerstone, Wmzcyxy makes a slouchy, flowy design for under $15 . . . and it comes in a ton of colors. You could purchase a variety without breaking the bank.

2. Island Vibes: Whether you have a major beach vacation planned or are just looking to upgrade your summer closet with some fun, breezy pieces, this embroidered tank from Venus will become one of your favorites!

3. Dress It Up! Love the silhouette of the classic Hill House Home Nap Top? Quince created a more affordable version with this linen peplum top that can be worn with jeans, shorts or even a skirt if you’re feeling fancy.

4. Keep it Trendy! Halter silhouettes are back! We’re thrilled because they look incredible on all body types. Get in on the hype with this affordable smocked Edikted top that screams summer!

Affordable Summer Bottoms

5. Your New Favorite Piece: On the days you don’t feel like wearing shorts, you’ll find yourself reaching for this simple silky slip skirt. It doesn’t matter what you pair with it — whether it’s a tank or an elevated blouse — you’ll look like a million bucks every time you step out of the house.

6. Talk About a Steal! Quality jean shorts under $50? Sign Us up! Venus makes some of the best, and this distressed pair gives off an effortless cool girl vibe.

7. Linen Perfection: I bought these European Linen Pants from Quince for my world travels last year, and they kept me comfortable and stylish as I bopped around. I can’t recommend them enough.

8. Versatility at Its Finest: Need a beach cover-up? How about a comfy pair of shorts to wear around the house? This drawstring pair from Topshop can do both and more . . . and they might just be the only pair of shorts you need for the summer season (seriously).

Affordable Summer Dresses

9. Elevated Tenniscore: I have a feeling that tennis-inspired ‘fits are going to reign supreme this summer, all thanks to Challengers. You don’t have to rock a full-fledged tennis dress to emulate the aesthetic — the pleats on this Zesica Mini Dress offer a modern twist on the trend for just $40!

10. Flirty and Fresh: Look and feel like a dime piece on a budget with this Venus cutout dress. The flowing silhouette and pretty back cutouts are super romantic!

11. Linen Masterpiece: No one does affordable linen quite like Quince. Just take a look at this 100% linen trapeze dress — at most retailers it would cost almost $200, but here it’s under $75!

12. Sale Alert! If you’re after a trusty summer sundress, look no further than this pick from Roxy. It’s currently 40% off!

Affordable Summer Accessories

13. Sunnies Galore! You can switch up your sunglasses depending on your mood and outfit when you add to your cart this set of four. At $17, each pair is a little over $4 a pop!

14. Beach Ready: For your beach days, don’t just rely on whatever tote bag you have lying around the house. Pack stylishly with this straw bag that’s big enough to fit all your necessities, including a towel, book, water bottle and more!

15. Pretty Sandals: Unlock your inner Greek goddess with these wrap sandals that are made from 100% real leather.

16. Best Sun Protection: Sometimes SPF isn’t enough to protect your skin from the sun’s rays. Keep your face shaded with this oversized sun hat that will make you feel like beach royalty.