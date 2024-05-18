Your account
15 Plus Size High-Waisted Pants That Will Make You Look Slimmer

By
Plus size high waist pants
Getty Images

Pants are an easy and flexible clothing category that offers plenty of versatility. Whether you’re leading a board meeting or attending a wedding, the right pair of pants can polish off your ensemble with style and grace. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding high-waisted pants that accentuate your body nicely without costing a fortune can become tedious. But luckily for you, we’re here to help!

From decadent trousers to structured denim, there is a high-waist pant style that will elevate your spring and summer wardrobe. We rounded up 15 plus-size high-waist pants that will help you look slimmer — read on to see our picks!

1. She Means Business: These high-waisted tapered pants will help you look sleek at work or at a formal event — was $40, now just $32!

2. Comfy Casual: Throw on these high waist flare ankle pants with sneakers, and you’re ready to hit the ground running — just $75!

3. Snatched Waist: These belted pants will help accentuate your waist and give you a streamlined finish — just $23!

4. ’80s Realness: For those who love nostalgic dressing, these wide leg cargo pants are right up your alley — just $38!

5. Hot Mama: These wide leg pants have leg slits for a bit of edge and they’re breathable — just $31

6. Baggy Vibe: Baggy jeans will forever be in, and these high waist wide leg jeans are the perfect modern interpretation— just $169!

7. Sophisticated Essence: These pencil pants are sleek enough to wear to the office and chill enough to wear to happy hour after — was $46, now just $37!

8. Y2K Energy: We love these chambray cargo pants because they’re functional and their chambray fabrication makes them easy to wear all day — just $128!

9. Easy, Breezy: These linen blend pants have stretch to help them move with the body — just $88!

10. On The Go: If you need a pair of pants to run errands in, these wide leg sweatpants have you covered — just $70!

11. Drama, Drama! These palazzo pants will elevate any top you pair them with (and the sweeping nature of them will bring the drama) — just $90!

12. Closet Staple:  These stretch crepe trousers are elegant and slimming — just $58!

13. Stretch and Move: For those who need an option with a little more wiggle room, these wide leg trousers can help — was $89, now just $53!

14. Everyday Essential: We love these flare ponte pants because they will help elongate your legs while giving you a slim finish — just $148!

15. Girl Boss: These flare trousers will help you make a bold statement — was $50, now just $35!

