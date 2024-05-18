15 Plus Size High-Waisted Pants That Will Make You Look Slimmer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Pants are an easy and flexible clothing category that offers plenty of versatility. Whether you’re leading a board meeting or attending a wedding, the right pair of pants can polish off your ensemble with style and grace. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding high-waisted pants that accentuate your body nicely without costing a fortune can become tedious. But luckily for you, we’re here to help!

From decadent trousers to structured denim, there is a high-waist pant style that will elevate your spring and summer wardrobe. We rounded up 15 plus-size high-waist pants that will help you look slimmer — read on to see our picks!

1. She Means Business: These high-waisted tapered pants will help you look sleek at work or at a formal event — was $40, now just $32!

2. Comfy Casual: Throw on these high waist flare ankle pants with sneakers, and you’re ready to hit the ground running — just $75!

3. Snatched Waist: These belted pants will help accentuate your waist and give you a streamlined finish — just $23!

4. ’80s Realness: For those who love nostalgic dressing, these wide leg cargo pants are right up your alley — just $38!

5. Hot Mama: These wide leg pants have leg slits for a bit of edge and they’re breathable — just $31

6. Baggy Vibe: Baggy jeans will forever be in, and these high waist wide leg jeans are the perfect modern interpretation— just $169!

7. Sophisticated Essence: These pencil pants are sleek enough to wear to the office and chill enough to wear to happy hour after — was $46, now just $37!

8. Y2K Energy: We love these chambray cargo pants because they’re functional and their chambray fabrication makes them easy to wear all day — just $128!

9. Easy, Breezy: These linen blend pants have stretch to help them move with the body — just $88!

10. On The Go: If you need a pair of pants to run errands in, these wide leg sweatpants have you covered — just $70!

11. Drama, Drama! These palazzo pants will elevate any top you pair them with (and the sweeping nature of them will bring the drama) — just $90!

12. Closet Staple: These stretch crepe trousers are elegant and slimming — just $58!

13. Stretch and Move: For those who need an option with a little more wiggle room, these wide leg trousers can help — was $89, now just $53!

14. Everyday Essential: We love these flare ponte pants because they will help elongate your legs while giving you a slim finish — just $148!

15. Girl Boss: These flare trousers will help you make a bold statement — was $50, now just $35!