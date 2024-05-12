13 Plus Size Dresses With Pockets — Starting at $16

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to staying comfy and cute during the warmer months, dresses are an easy way to do it. Whether you’re hanging with the kids or running errands, a cute dress will keep you feeling airy and breezy. What’s more, for the plus-size queens, dresses will elevate your style, but sometimes, it’s hard to find stylish options. But luckily, you have Us to help you — and we found options with pockets!

Related: 18 Loose Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles Bodycon dresses can be super flattering, but if you prefer loose styles check out these summer dresses that we're obsessed with — details

From bold maxi dresses to functional midi dresses, there is a silhouette with pockets that’ll make your life easier. Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 plus-size dresses with pockets that are perfect for spring and summer, starting at just $16 — read on to see our picks!

1. Buttoned Up: This midi dress has bold, big buttons down the front that are sure to become a compliment magnet — just $34!

2. Bloom! For those who prefer bold prints, this floral maxi dress will pique your tastes — just $39!

3. Dainty Frill: This lace crewneck midi dress is pretty and chic enough for all your spring or summer gatherings — just $34!

4. Everyday Essential: Throw on this short sleeve midi dress will flat sandals or heels for an easy look — just $30!

5. Polka Dots, Please: This wrap dress will put a smile on your face thanks to its fun polka dot print and flouncy hemline — just $37!

6. Beach Ready: This sundress is so flowy and it’s the perfect garment to wear on your upcoming beach vacay — just $28!

7. Drama Queen: Okay, by now it’s probably obvious that we love floral prints, and this sleeveless maxi dress is a bright, colorful rendition that’s plenty of fun— just $105!

8. Breezy Things: This cotton gauze shift dress is an airy option that’ll keep you feeling light and cool — just $80!

9. Date Night Vibe: This puff sleeve tiered maxi dress will help make your first date memorable (and get you a second one) — was $120, now just $90!

10. Glitz and Glamor: If you need a shiny number to wear to formal event, this sequin lace cocktail dress will give you a sophisticated and polished look — just $188!

11. Closet Staple: You can wear this crepe dress with any type of shoe and you can wear it to formal or informal events — just $88!

12. Fashionistas Only: This maxi dress will help you make a statement thanks to its dual-print contrast design — just $16!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Hot Mama: We love this cold shoulder dress because it’s simple but effective piece due to the shoulder cutouts and ruffle sleeves — just $32!