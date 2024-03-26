Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

To be honest, we started transitioning our winter wardrobes to spring styles in February, but it’s finally a socially acceptable time to officially make the switch. Now that we’ve leaped the hurdle into spring, it’s time to embrace bright colors, floral patterns, lightweight fabrics and good vibes! It’s not quite warm enough for shorts and tank tops, but that’s okay — transitional outfits are where it’s at!

That said, spring and summer outfits inherently require less fabric and tend to be on the tighter, more fitted side — a major switch from the oversized style that defines winter. When you’re bloated, oversized wool sweaters and thick puffer jackets are much more conducive to covering up the inevitable poof we all get. Whether you’re approaching your cycle or a food doesn’t agree with you, trust Us — we all get it!

If you want to rock spring styles and still feel confident, you’re in luck! A maxi dress can be one of the most flattering outfits of all, especially when you’re bloated — the right maxi dress, that is. You need a dress that is fitted around your chest and rib cage and flares outward below, a loose dress or a dress with a busy, distracting pattern. To help you out, we found 13 of the most fashionable, most comfortable maxi dresses that will make you forget what bloating is altogether. Scroll on for our faves!

1. Beachy boho: If you have a spring break trip on the books or simply want to get ahead for summer, meet your new favorite dress — $33!

2. Sustainably chic: This stretchy dress features an elastic empire waist and a V-neck surplice neckline, creating an ultra-flattering fit — $26!

3. Tier three: Smocked and tiered, you’ll want to wear this maxi dress all spring long. Choose from 31 springy colors and patterns — $42!

4. Cocktail party: Bloating on days you have a fancy occasion is a total bummer, but this long-sleeve dress has you covered (literally and figuratively) — $50!

5. Yacht wife: For a nautical look that yells Outer Banks or Newport, you need some navy and white stripes. Horizontal stripes distract the eyes, too — $28!

6. Absolutely asymmetrical: This casual dress is both stylish and practical with secret pockets for all of your essentials — originally $30, now $24!

7. Dress or skirt?: You’d think this dress is two separate pieces, but that’s just because it combines a high-fashion patterned skirt and a solid-colored top — $30!

8. Easter brunch: We’re obsessed with the flowy sleeves and high-waisted fit of this classy dress. Wear it for casual and fancy events alike — $54!

9. All buttoned up: Swiss dots decorate the fabric of this dress, making it a one-of-a-kind find! Try wearing it with comfy heels or sandals — $46!

10. Lantern sleeves: If you want to combine all of the components of a flattering dress, this patterned and tie-waist dress is the one for you — $46!

11. Simplicity is key: Maybe you have a bold new necklace or a sparkly pair of earrings you want to show off. This dress will add, but not distract — $36!

12. Split style: Can you think of a trendier style than a front-slit skirt? Choose from dozens of floral patterns and a few solid colors — $37!

13. Crew and halter hybrid: Soft and stretchy, you’re going to want to wear this flowy frock everywhere. It’s perfect for picnics, parties or even for the office — $37!

