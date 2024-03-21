Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re going from the couch to the coffee shop, you don’t want to have to “get dressed” in “real clothes.” Lazy days are called lazy days for a reason, and all you want to do is feel comfy all day long! The thought of leaving the couch in the first place isn’t so alluring, but you figure it’ll be worth it for an iced caramel macchiato.

Even on days when you do have plans to do something outside the house, however, the same debate starts — you want to go to brunch with the girls, but you’re really not in the mood to wear uncomfortable “real clothes.” (Will you ever be in the mood to wear uncomfortable real clothes?) It doesn’t stop you from going, but it can make the transition from spending time with your couch to spending time with your friends begrudging.

If you haven’t found an outfit that you can feel equally comfortable sleeping in and wearing downtown, no shame — we hadn’t either until we found this lounge set-outfit hybrid. (And no, we don’t mean a semi-comfortable and mildly stylish one… this lounge set is one of the most comfortable and stylish outfits you’ll find!) It has a long-sleeve top and short bottoms, making it ideal for transitional spring and summer weather. A rayon and polyester knit fabric gives this set a soft, breathable feel that you’ll dream about (or dream in).

The round-neck top has batwing sleeves that cuff at the wrists, flattering your arms while keeping it loose around your armpits which, if you sweat a lot, is a major plus! This shirt has a semi-cropped style that hits just below the belly button, adding versatility to the outfit; you can either tuck it in or leave it hanging out. The shorts have a loose fit around the waist, a drawstring tie waistband and side pockets that make it functional, so you’re covered on the style, comfort and practicality fronts!

If you’re wearing this set around the house, styling is a total breeze — a pair of fuzzy socks should do the trick. When you leave the house, try wearing it with a pair of white sneakers, layered jewelry and a jean jacket. You can even mix and match the pieces with other tops and bottoms if you choose! The set makes a particularly great travel outfit.

You can get it in a solid color or a fun flower design — or if you’re feeling like Us, you might grab both! Right now, you can get your new everyday outfit for 40% off. Run, don’t walk!

See it: Get the Ekouaer Knit Lounge Set Outfit for $28 (originally $47) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

