Finding a pair of pants that matches the exact hue of your top can be a full-time job, especially when you’re trying to color match online! We’ve all done it — holding our shirt up to the pants on our computer screen, giving it an “eh, good enough” nod and adding to cart, only to be disappointed three days later when the pants arrive. The parts aren’t the same color as your top by any means, but they’re not different enough to make an intentionally contrasting outfit. Return label, please!

After playing this game with yourself enough times, you’ve probably come to the same conclusion we have: When you want a matching top and bottoms, the pieces should probably come together. That’s not always an option, or if it is, the set is nearly a hundred bucks! (A set is two for one after all, but still!) We found the trendiest, most versatile two-piece set you might ever come across — and it’s only $30 thanks to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

This set is made of linen and rayon, so it has a more structured look than a cotton, polyester or satin blend would. Linen and rayon are lightweight and breathable, making it a suitable outfit for spring, summer and fall alike! You won’t have to worry about any see-through mishaps with this set either — it’s just thick enough that you’re fully covered without being weighed down.

The top is sleeveless and square-shaped with a high neck, an ultra-flattering combination for your arms and shoulders. A cropped design brings it to just above the waist, so it isn’t super cropped! When paired with the mid-high-rise pants, you can show as much or as little skin as you like.

A wide elastic waistband makes these wide-leg capri pants extra comfortable. They have a skin-friendly feel anyway, but the anti-squeeze waistband really drives the comfy factor home. You’ll want to wear this set everywhere, especially to spring gatherings and summer parties! The outfit can be dressed up or down with a quick change of shoes (and maybe a handbag), so don’t be afraid to wear it straight from the beach to a nice dinner with the fam.

One more thing we love about this set is that it has a “secret feature”. That’s right — you can’t see it from the front, but the top has a cute button-up design going down the back. It’s the icing on the cake with this trendy set… we can’t wait to grab ours! Get it in light brown, pink, denim blue or whichever of the other 24 colors suit your fancy.

See it: Get the Anrabess 2-Piece Sleeveless Tank Outfit for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

